Elon Musk says Ye is suspended from Twitter
Twitter suspended the account for Ye, the rapper and mogul formerly known as Kanye West, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said early Friday. The move came after the rapper posted on Twitter an image of a swastika depicted inside a Star of David. "I tried my best," Musk said in a...
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
John Fetterman’s top aide called for Dems to brand Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS nomination ‘illegitimate’
Sen.-elect John Fetterman's incoming chief of staff is a progressive activist who has openly supported eliminating the filibuster and expanding the Supreme Court.
Twitter's former safety chief warns Musk is moving fast and "breaking things"
Elon Musk's rapid changes at Twitter are risking the safety of its most vulnerable users around the world, including human rights activists, free speech advocates and marginalized people in autocratic countries, according to the social network's former head of trust and safety. "People need to very thoughtfully and carefully weigh...
Republicans won House seats in blue New York. Those wins could help shape Congress
When Republicans take control of the U.S. House next month, they'll have voters in New York to thank for roughly a third of their national gains. In the midterm elections, one of the bluest states in the country saw a relative red wave that led to a net gain of three seats, helping give the GOP its razor-thin majority.
The meaning of dread and how to manage it
We all have a list of things we dread these days - the start of the work week late on Sunday afternoon, the impending holidays and what we're doing about them, the existential threat of climate change. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. This season on "More Than A Feeling," a podcast...
Eric Trump Insists the Trump Clan Does Like Kimberly Guilfoyle
Ever since Ivanka Trump raised eyebrows for cropping Kimberly Guilfoyle out of a family photo at Tiffany Trump’s wedding last month, rumors have circulated that Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée is on the outer. “The vibe is that the family doesn’t like Kim,” an unidentified source told Page Six. “She is trying too hard to be in the family.” But Don Jr.’s brother Eric Trump told the outlet, “I completely disagree with the narrative and happen to think the world of Kimberly.” Ivanka and Jared Kushner were notably absent from Don Jr. and Guilfoyle’s 300-guest fundraiser for Toy for Tots this week in Palm Beach, Florida, according to Page Six. Another unidentified source said the couple was invited but it was Jewish sabbath. “They have a good relationship. It’s just the rumor mill,” the source said. Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, attended while Donald Trump reportedly showed up for half an hour before ditching it for a “holiday boat parade.”Read it at Page Six
Facebook's own oversight board slams its special program for VIPs
A Facebook and Instagram program that gives celebrities, politicians and other high-profile users special treatment does more for parent company Meta's business interests than its stated purpose of protecting users' free expression rights, according to Meta's oversight board. "Meta's cross-check program prioritizes influential and powerful users of commercial value to...
Dominion to depose Fox boss Lachlan Murdoch as defamation suit heats up
It's press-shy Lachlan Murdoch's turn in the spotlight. On Monday, at the offices of a powerhouse Los Angeles law firm, the head of Fox News' parent company — and son of its founder — is scheduled to be deposed under oath. He will face questions about his knowledge of the wild and false allegations the network presented about a voting tech company's role in then President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 elections.
How 'goblin mode' became Oxford's word of the year
It's mindlessly binge-watching television without worrying about the time. It's eating snacks in bed without a care about leftover crumbs. And it's wearing the same pair of pajamas all week while working from home. Welcome to "goblin mode." The slang term is defined as a "type of behavior which is...
