Ever since Ivanka Trump raised eyebrows for cropping Kimberly Guilfoyle out of a family photo at Tiffany Trump’s wedding last month, rumors have circulated that Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée is on the outer. “The vibe is that the family doesn’t like Kim,” an unidentified source told Page Six. “She is trying too hard to be in the family.” But Don Jr.’s brother Eric Trump told the outlet, “I completely disagree with the narrative and happen to think the world of Kimberly.” Ivanka and Jared Kushner were notably absent from Don Jr. and Guilfoyle’s 300-guest fundraiser for Toy for Tots this week in Palm Beach, Florida, according to Page Six. Another unidentified source said the couple was invited but it was Jewish sabbath. “They have a good relationship. It’s just the rumor mill,” the source said. Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, attended while Donald Trump reportedly showed up for half an hour before ditching it for a “holiday boat parade.”Read it at Page Six

FLORIDA STATE ・ 15 MINUTES AGO