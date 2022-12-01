Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia claims Ukraine shelling Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and says there is ‘no prospect for peace talks’
Moscow accuses Ukraine of ‘nuclear terrorism’; Kremlin spokesperson says there is no prospect for negotiations with Kyiv at the moment
Celebs and dignitaries meet at the White House for Biden's state dinner
Orchestrated in part by the first lady, President Biden hosted French President Emmanuel Macron and several hundred other guests at the White House Thursday evening for his first state dinner as commander in chief. State dinners honoring foreign leaders are a White House tradition dating back to the 1800s, the...
Russia launches fresh round of missile strikes at Ukraine's energy system
KYIV, Ukraine — Russia launched a new wave of airstrikes on Ukrainian cities Monday in its latest attempt to knock out power and other basic services to civilians as the country copes with sub-freezing temperatures. "The enemy is again attacking the territory of Ukraine with missiles," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a...
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For a second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations. On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base...
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
Some rail workers say Biden "turned his back on us" in deal to avert rail strike
Matthew Weaver was excited earlier this week — even optimistic — as he and a coworker hung drywall at a rail yard in Lordstown, Ohio. The House of Representatives had just voted on a resolution to give freight rail workers seven days of paid sick leave — something Weaver's union had been fighting for in recent months.
In an ongoing race, Ukraine tries to repair faster than Russia bombs
KYIV, Ukraine — Surrounded by apartment buildings, a workman in a back hoe cuts a deep trench in the snowy ground. His colleagues prepare to lay a replacement power line that will serve several thousand residents. "Our guys always have a lot of work to do," says Yurii Herasko,...
What to know about the West's new efforts to slash Russia's oil revenue
The United States and its allies are about to deliver a double blow to Russia aimed at starving its oil revenues. First, the European Union will ban all seaborne imports of Russian oil, a move that takes effect Monday. Also, the U.S. and other members of the Group of Seven...
Some COVID restrictions have been eased in China after widespread protests last week
HONG KONG — China on Sunday reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 as some cities move cautiously to ease anti-pandemic restrictions following increasingly vocal public frustrations. The National Health Commission said one death was reported each in the provinces of Shandong and Sichuan. No information was given about the...
Jan. 6 panel meets to mull potential criminal referrals for Trump, others
The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is poised to meet Friday morning behind closed doors to take up a critical to-do list, including whether to issue potential criminal referrals for former President Trump and others. A subcommittee is expected to present their recommendations...
Perspective: Jiang Zemin's passing marks the end of an era for China
LONDON — One Sunday morning in 1997, Chinese officials invited American reporters to the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to ask questions of Chinese President Jiang Zemin, who died last week at 96. I was working for The Baltimore Sun at the time. I headed to Tiananmen Square and passed through minimal security for a rare press conference with the leader of the Chinese Communist Party.
New Channel 4 funding talks suggest end of privatisation plan
Channel 4 is discussing new funding models with the government that could enable it avoid privatisation, according to the culture secretary. Plans to sell the state-owned broadcaster are widely expected to be abandoned, although officially ministers say they are still considering all options. Michelle Donelan, who took over as culture...
The Pacific island nation of Vanuatu has been knocked offline for more than a month
The newly elected government in Pacific island nation of Vanuatu encountered a serious problem from the very first day of its term on Nov. 6 — no one could use their government email accounts. But then the situation got worse. Much worse. Officials could not use any government computer...
The war in Ukraine is set to slow this winter, according to U.S. intelligence
KYIV, Ukraine — The head of U.S. intelligence says fighting in Russia's war in Ukraine is running at a "reduced tempo" and suggests Ukrainian forces could have brighter prospects in coming months. Avril Haines alluded to past allegations by some that Russian President Vladimir Putin's advisers could be shielding...
Beijing and other cities in China end required COVID-19 tests for public transit
BEIJING — Chinese authorities on Saturday announced a further easing of COVID-19 curbs with major cities such as Shenzhen and Beijing no longer requiring negative tests to take public transport. The slight relaxation of testing requirements comes even as daily virus infections reach near-record highs, and follows weekend protests...
EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination
Dec 6 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday its emergency task force has concluded that messenger RNA bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, targeting the original strain and the Omicron BA.4-5 subvariants, may be used in previously unvaccinated children and adults.
The world's response to hunger crisis in East Africa is inadequate, say aid workers
Historic drought, widespread food insecurity and conflict have led to dire conditions and a crisis of extreme hunger in East Africa. "People have lost millions of livestock, they've lost all their crop – they have lost all their assets, basically," Rania Dagash-Kamara, UNICEF's Deputy Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa, told NPR.
The U.S. wants to slash carbon emissions from power plants. Natural gas is in the way
Under President Joe Biden, the United States aims to cut all carbon pollution by 2035 from the power plants that run American homes and businesses. It's a first step toward the broader goal of zeroing out greenhouse gas emissions across the entire economy by midcentury to rein in climate change.
