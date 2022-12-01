Read full article on original website
Holden Woman Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Holden woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2002 Buick LeSabre, driven by 18-year-old Brianna N. Anderson of Holden, was on Missouri 58, west of County Road SW 601 (southwest of Centerview) just before 10 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, reentered the roadway and traveled off the left side.
Two Versailles Residents Injured in Pettis County Accident
Two people from Versailles were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2006 Chevy HHR, driven by 18-year-old Rachel I. Nolting of Versailles, was on Highway V, west of M Highway around 5:45 p.m., Friday, when she swerved to avoid another vehicle and traveled off the roadway and struck a fence.
Sedalia Police Reports For December 6, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Early Sunday morning, Officers stopped a car in the area of East Broadway Boulevard and South Montgomery Avenue because it was failing to maintain its lane. After an investigation, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence. Larry D. Hopkins, 51, of Sedalia, was taken to the Pettis County Jail to be booked on charges of Driving While Intoxicated (Drugs) and Possession of Methamphetamine.
Six occupants hurt in rollover crash
CLAY COUNTY, MO - Six occupants of a vehicle were injured and hospitalized due to a rollover accident just before noon Saturday. Highway Patrol says Emily Kephart, 18, was the driver of a Ram 1500 that lost control on I-35 south of 128 Road and overturned into an embankment. Kephart,...
HOLDEN WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Holden woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident on Sunday, December 4, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 18-year-old Brianna Anderson traveled off the the right side of the roadway, reentered the roadway and traveled off the left side striking a utility pole. The vehicle overturned and caught fire coming to rest on its top.
18-year-old, multiple minors injured in crash on Interstate 35
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five minors and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Around 11:55 a.m. the 18-year-old driver lost control of her 2007 Ram 1500 for an unknown reason while driving on northbound I-35 just south of 128th Street. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned before striking the embankment a second time and coming to rest on its top.
Driver hospitalized after vehicle collision
MORGAN COUNTY, MO - A vehicle collision injured a Stover resident, early Saturday. Highway Patrol says Justin Schultz, 38, was south on Route 135, north of Blackberry Patch Road in Morgan County as another vehicle entered the roadway. Schultz's vehicle was hit. He received transportation to Lake Regional Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.
The historic 'Harris House' in Sedalia, Missouri is picture-perfect for being over 100 years old
The Harris House in Sedalia, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Harris House is located on West Sixth Street in Pettis County in Sedalia, Missouri. It was constructed in 1895.
One Killed, Three Injured in Niangua Bridge Crash
One person was killed and three people were injured in a three-car collision that occurred Friday night in Camden County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a northbound 2009 Volkswagen GTI, driven by 32-year-old Miles D. Aldrich of Camdenton, was on Missouri 5 on the Niangua Bridge just after 7 p.m., when he swerved to avoid a northbound 2010 Cadillac CTS, driven by 55-year-old Donna K. Hunt of Union. The front left of the VW struck the rear of the Cadillac. The front of a southbound 2008 Yamaha MC, driven by 54-year-old Drew E. Fairchild of Camdenton, struck the right side of the Cadillac. The Yamaha and Cadillac ran off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier. The VW traveled off the left side, hit the concrete barrier and returned to the roadway.
Columbia police: One person shot in north Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department responded to a shooting Monday night in the 2000 block of Newton Drive in northern Columbia. At least 10 police officers were at the scene. One officer told an ABC17 News reporter that one person had been shot. CPD told ABC17 that there is no threat to the The post Columbia police: One person shot in north Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SPD Officer Attacked by Dogs After Responding to Incident on South Washington
On Monday around 11 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to a report of an active shooter at 1204 South Washington. Officers set up a perimeter around the residence, then made contact with those inside the house. They were asked to step outside so the scene could be secured. As they exited...
Sedalia Man Faces Several Charges After Confronting Police
On Sunday at 11:57 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 100 block of West Avenue for a report of a domestic disturbance. While en route to the scene, Joint Communications informed officers that a male suspect stated he would shoot officers in the head if they showed up at his house.
Four Arrested After Chase That Starts in Warrensburg & Ends Near Clinton
On the evening of Thursday, Dec. 1, members of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Resolution Team (CRT), Sgt. Mike Bilbruck and Officer Doubledee, attempted a traffic stop on a Ford passenger vehicle within the city limits of Warrensburg. The passenger vehicle failed to yield and proceeded to lead...
Centralia man dies in Boone County train collision
CORRECTION: An earlier report stated two people died in the crash. One person dies in a collision with a train in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff's Office reports the collision happened Saturday night just before 11:30 p.m. just east of Sturgeon. A Norfolk Southern train was headed eastbound when a Boone County adult male turned his truck southbound onto Jennings Road. The train then struck the truck in the side, ejecting the driver.
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (12/5)
Stolen trailer – 11500 blk NW Hwy 7 / report taken. Stolen vehicle – 10500 blk SE Hwy 7 / report taken. Citations issued to Eric Harmon, Warrensburg for Failure to Display Front License Plate & Driving While Suspended. November 29, 2022 0600 a.m. – November 30, 2022...
Jefferson City murder suspect back in court this afternoon
A man charged with last weekend’s brutal killings of an employee and a customer inside a popular downtown Jefferson City restaurant and bar is set to appear in court Monday afternoon. 35-year-old Damien Davis of Kansas City is charged with two counts of first degree murder and remains jailed...
TWO INJURED IN A TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Wellington woman and Lexington woman were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Friday, December 2, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when 57-year-old Penny Schumaker of Wellington, turned on to Highway FF and failed to yield to a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Kaylee Davis of Lexington. Davis’ vehicle then struck the vehicle driven by Schumaker.
Wrong-way Driver Arrested for DWI
On Sunday evening around 7 p.m., Pettis County Joint Communications received information from Benton County of a wrong-way driver headed north on US 65 in the southbound lanes at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. A Benton County Deputy was following the vehicle in the appropriate lane of...
Eight arrested after shots fired at Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper
Missouri Highway Patrol troopers announce arrest of 8 suspects, recovery of 3 stolen cars and 2 guns, after shots were fired at a trooper.
Two Women Injured in JoCo Crash
Two women were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1999 Chevy van, driven by 63-year-old Debra J. Bradfield of Centerview, was on Missouri 58, south of SW Route VV around 5:30 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. The van then returned to the roadway, crossed the centerline and struck a westbound 2018 Dodge Journey, driven by 53-year-old Brandi K. Hall of Holden. The van came to rest facing south and the Dodge came to rest facing east.
