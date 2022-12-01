Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Philippines Trims 2023 GDP Growth Target Due to Global Risks
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines on Monday lowered its economic growth target for 2023, taking into account an anticipated weakening in global activity, but retained its expansion goals for the succeeding five years. The Southeast Asian nation's economy is now expected to grow 6.0%-7.0% next year, a lower and narrower...
UK Economy to Shrink in 2023, Risks 'Lost Decade': CBI
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's economy is on course to shrink 0.4% next year as inflation remains high and companies put investment on hold, with gloomy implications for longer-term growth, the Confederation of Business Industry forecast on Monday. "Britain is in stagflation - with rocketing inflation, negative growth, falling productivity and...
Airlines Warn of Higher Fares From Green Transition
GENEVA (Reuters) - Airline passengers face higher ticket prices as the industry moves towards its target of reducing emissions to net zero by 2050, the head of a global trade association said on Tuesday. Willie Walsh, Director General of the International Air Transport Association, which includes most of the world's...
American Express Rolls Out Credit Card Approval Based on Soft Credit Check
Some of the links on this site contain offers from our partners. If you're looking for a new credit card from American Express, you may be able to find out if you're approved with only a soft credit check thanks to a new application process the company announced last month.
Oil Falls Over 3% After Data Raises Fed Interest Rate Worries
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell over 3% on Monday, following U.S. stock markets lower, after U.S. service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path. Brent crude futures settled down $2.89, or 3.4%%, at $82.68 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI)...
