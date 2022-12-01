Read full article on original website
This Tesla Rival Is Offering Employees Hefty Discounts to Buy Its Premium EVs Right Now
Electric vehicle makers are facing a tall order in pushing sales amid a softer consumer spending environment. What Happened: Lucid Group, Inc. LCID, a manufacturer of premium EVs, is offering a discount of $18,000 for its employees to buy its 2022 model Grand Touring before the end of the year, Business Insider reported, citing an internal email from the company.
Ford's CEO wants to end haggling for electric car sales — and he's gotten two-thirds of US dealers to agree
Ford CEO Jim Farley said 1,920 dealers have agreed to invest in the company's new EV sales program amid controversy.
Virscend Education Scores Return to Profits With Asset-Light Model
Virscend Education returned to profitability in its latest fiscal year after expanding the student base at its four high schools using a new asset-light model providing management services. The company is actively exploring other ways to improve its performance, with education management and consulting services as one of its best...
Cango's Car-Trading Platform Racks Up Users, But Investors Want Profits
Cango’s revenue fell sharply in the third quarter on a weak macro environment and its own transforming business model, as its loss also narrowed sharply on cost controls. The company launched its U-Car used car platform during the quarter, and said its business transformation to car-trading services provider is now ‘effectively complete’
Summit Therapeutics Shares Surge After Licensing Agreement For Cancer Program
Akeso Inc announced a collaboration and license agreement with Summit Therapeutics Inc SMMT to out-license its breakthrough bispecific antibody, ivonescimab (PD-1/VEGF, AK112) for development and commercialization in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Japan. In addition, the company will co-brand the product in the license territories. Currently, Akeso is conducting a...
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
After Meeting Elon Musk, Japanese Billionaire Ready For 'Big Announcement' On Space
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said on Monday that he plans to make a “big announcement” after an online meeting SpaceX owner Elon Musk. What Happened: Maezawa, the founder of online fashion site Zozo Inc, tweeted that he intends to make the big announcement on space on Dec. 9.
PepsiCo Plans Job Cuts In North America: Report
PepsiCo Inc PEP is slashing jobs in the headquarters of its North American snacks and beverages divisions. The move, the WSJ reported, proves that cost-cutting is reaching areas other than tech and media. The report added that the job cuts involve hundreds of positions in the company’s North America beverage...
Aimco Comments on Proxy Advisory Firm Recommendations
Apartment Investment and Management Company AIV ("Aimco" or the "Company") today commented on a report published by Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS") in connection with Aimco's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("Annual Meeting"), to be held on December 16, 2022. We are pleased that ISS recommends stockholders vote FOR Jay...
What's Driving Demand For Phosphate Globally?
Phosphate is growing as a commodity because of its use in batteries and fertilizer. The phosphate market is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 5% between 2022 and 2028 primarily because of these two industries. Electric vehicles (EVs) have long banked on lithium-ion batteries composed of nickel,...
Flagship of China's 'Godfather of Cardiovascular Surgery' Slices Towards IPO
OrbusNeich Medical has been approved for a Hong Kong IPO, and plans to use listing proceeds to boost its stable of more than 40 products approved over two decades. The medical device maker gets more than 80% of its revenue overseas, shielding it from low prices demanded by China’s centralized procurement system for medical devices.
NRG Energy puts big money on smart-home acquisition
The Texas-based energy provider said its investing in its consumer-based growth strategy with the acquisition.
Taiwan Semiconductor Boosts US Investment After Government's Major Push Towards Self-Reliance
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM eyed a second semiconductor factory in Arizona and increased its investment there to $40 billion, the White House said ahead of a visit by President Biden. The leading contract chip maker and Apple Inc AAPL supplier stepped up its plans for U.S. manufacturing with...
Some Meta Employees Embroiled In Dispute Over Severance Package Promised By Mark Zuckerberg
A group of Meta Platforms, Inc META workers who joined via a corporate training program alleged inferior severance packages compared to other workers whom the company recently laid off. The employees were members of Meta’s Sourcer Development Program, likely to help workers from diverse backgrounds obtain careers in corporate technology...
What's Going On With AutoZone Stock?
AutoZone Inc AZO shares are trading slightly lower Tuesday after the company turned in third-quarter results that topped analyst expectations. What Happened: AutoZone reported third-quarter revenue of $3.98 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $3.86 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $27.45 per share, which beat average estimates of $25.27 per share.
Global pharma giants partner Singapore researchers to boost innovation in biologics and vaccines manufacturing
SINGAPORE, Dec 6, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Leading pharma companies GSK, Sanofi and Takeda will partner with research communities from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR); National University of Singapore (NUS); Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) and its innovation and enterprise company, NTUitive; and Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) to boost Singapore's biologics manufacturing capabilities.
Intuit, Royal Caribbean Cruises And These 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq tumbled by over 200 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
itselectric Wins L.A. New Mobility Challenge 2022 During CoMotion LA
The L.A. New Mobility Challenge is an annual global startup competition focused on innovative, zero-emission solutions for the challenges of urban mobility. CoMotion is a global platform where the most innovative transportation and technology companies, as well as civic and business leaders from across the mobility ecosystem explore, collaborate, and interact to share ideas and make deals.
Fast Offshore Supply Pte Ltd, Singapore signs a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly develop an Energy Storage System (ESS) with Terasaki Electric Co., Shift Clean Solutions Ltd. and RINA
SINGAPORE, Dec 6, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Fast Offshore Supply Pte Ltd , Asia's largest offshore crew boat operator, has signed an MOU to jointly develop an Energy Storage System (ESS) with Terasaki Electric Co., Shift Clean Solutions Ltd. and RINA for the FOS Fleet as part of FOS "Green Initiative and Sustainability Program" to cut vessel carbon emission. The ESS system will be a containerised version where it will have a "Plug and Play" connection to connect with the vessel's Electrical System. Terasaki Electric Co. will be providing the in-depth know-how to upgrade the existing vessel MSB and PMS for the vessel electrical system while SHIFT will provide their latest State-of-the-Art Marine Approved Batteries and operational software (OnWatch) for the FOS's ESS system. RINA will be reviewing the ESS systems and will provide the "Approval-in-principle".
Jeff Bezos Backed Airbnb Before Its IPO, He Also Invested In This Company
Back in 2011, Amazon.com, Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos invested in Airbnb Inc’s ABNB Series B through his personal venture-capital firm, Bezos Expeditions. According to Pitchbook data, the round totaled $112 million in fundraising for Airbnb, with investments from Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, and Uber Technologies Inc UBER CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, among others.
