ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nearly one in three ambulance patients waiting at least 30 minutes for A&E handover

By The Newsroom
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wWorG_0jTa3BoG00

Nearly one in three patients arriving at hospitals in England by ambulance last week waited at least 30 minutes to be handed over to A&E teams, new figures show.

More than 11,000 patients – 15% of the total – waited over an hour.

The numbers are higher than at any point last winter, and up on the levels reported for the previous week.

Health chiefs said the NHS is likely to be facing “one of the most brutal winters on record”, with “a perfect storm” of rising virus cases, limited bed capacity and growing demand for emergency care.

Some 23,999 handover delays of half an hour or longer were recorded across all hospital trusts in the seven days to November 27, according to NHS England.

This was 31% of the 77,054 arrivals by ambulance.

The proportion stood at 23% at the beginning of December 2021, before peaking at 27% at the start of April this year.

NHS trusts in England have a target of 95% of all ambulance handovers to be completed with 30 minutes, with 100% to be completed within 60 minutes.

The latest figures are included in the second weekly snapshot of how hospitals are performing this season – and they already suggest that pressures are getting worse.

The proportion of handovers taking at least half an hour is up week-on-week from 29% to 31%, while handovers taking over an hour is up from 13% to 15%.

Some 11,389 ambulance patients waited more than an hour to be passed to A&E teams, compared with 10,020 the previous week.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said: “These new figures show the NHS is facing a perfect storm, with winter virus cases rapidly increasing alongside ongoing pressures in emergency care and hugely constrained bed capacity.

“We have already said we expect this to be the NHS’s most challenging winter yet, which is why we started preparing earlier than ever before with extensive plans in place to deal with winter boosting bed capacity, including more than 40 control centres to track and manage demand 24/7, which are now live across England.”

Analysis of the data by the PA news agency shows that, among those trusts reporting at least 500 ambulance arrivals last week, the highest proportion of patients waiting over an hour to be handed over was 57% at University Hospitals Plymouth (307 out of 541 patients).

This was followed by University Hospitals of North Midlands at 43% (332 out of 769), Worcestershire Acute Hospitals at 42% (340 out of 802), North Bristol at 42% (259 out of 617), University Hospitals of Leicester at 41% (432 out of 1,050) and Norfolk & Norwich University Hospitals at 41% (280 out of 682).

A handover delay does not always mean a patient has waited in the ambulance.

They may have been moved into an A&E department but staff were not available to complete the handover.

But the rising level of delays reflects the struggle faced by hospitals in England in creating space for new arrivals.

The latest figures also show an average of 13,364 beds per day last week were occupied by people ready to be discharged.

This is up from 13,179 the previous week, and 27% higher than the number in the first week of December 2021.

Patricia Marquis, Royal College of Nursing (RCN) director for England, said: “With more than 13,000 patients a day stuck in hospitals because the community and social care they need to be safely discharged is unavailable, it’s easy to see why health and care is at breaking point.

“Combined with a record 47,000 nurse vacancies across the NHS in England, this is precisely the reason why our members have decided to strike – because the workforce gaps and being underpaid have made care unsafe.”

Up to 100,000 nursing staff will take industrial action in England, Wales and Northern Ireland on December 15 and 20, after voting in favour in a ballot.

Members of the RCN will take action at half of the locations in England where the legal mandate was reached for strikes, plus every NHS employer except one in Wales and throughout Northern Ireland.

Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, the membership organisation representing the healthcare system in England, said: “NHS staff across the country are readying themselves for what is likely to be one of the most brutal winters on record.

“With ambulance handover times increasing and discharge delays showing no sign of waning as over 13,000 people who are medically fit to leave hospital cannot be moved due to the lack of appropriate social care services available to them, the weeks ahead look bleak.

“NHS staff are already exhausted as they head into the darkest winter months, so health service leaders will empathise with those staff who feel they have little option but to go on strike in the coming weeks.

“However, they have been preparing for the forthcoming industrial action for some time and will continue to do all they can to ready their organisations and ensure that as a minimum, urgent, emergency and critical care services will continue on strike days.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Boy, 16, released on bail after girl dies having taken drug

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested after a girl of the same age died having taken an unknown substance at a Devon nightclub has been released on bail. Police had held the teenager on suspicion of supplying a class A drug, such as ecstasy or LSD, in pill form. Officers...
newschain

Drone strikes hit Russian targets as Ukrainian leader travels east

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has travelled to an eastern city near the front line in the war against Russia after two more strategic sites inside Russian territory were reportedly hit by drone attacks. A fire blamed on a drone attack broke out at an airport in Russia’s southern Kursk region...
newschain

Three railway workers killed in Thai train bombing

Three Thai railway workers have been killed and four others were hurt after a bomb exploded as they were clearing the wreckage of an earlier attack over the weekend in the country’s south, police said. The workers were repairing tracks near Khlong Ngae station, not far from the Malaysian...
newschain

Ambulance workers and NHS staff to strike days before Christmas in pay row

Thousands of ambulance workers and other NHS staff will strike on December 21 in a row over pay, unions have announced. The GMB, Unison and Unite are co-ordinating industrial action across England and Wales after accusing the Government of ignoring pleas for a decent wage rise. The strike will happen...
newschain

Late Chinese leader Jiang Zemin hailed in memorial service

China’s leaders have eulogised the late Jiang Zemin as a loyal Marxist-Leninist who oversaw their country’s rapid economic rise while maintaining rigid Communist Party control over society. The President and current party leader Xi Jinping praised Mr Jiang in an hour-long address at Beijing’s Great Hall of the...
newschain

Common assault arrest after egg ‘thrown in direction of King’ during walkabout

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of common assault after an egg was allegedly thrown in the direction of the King during a walkabout. Bedfordshire Police said the suspect is currently in custody for questioning after being arrested in St George’s Square in Luton on Tuesday.
newschain

Deadly roadside bombing hits bus carrying workers in Afghanistan

Six people have been killed after a roadside bomb went off near a bus with government employees during rush hour on Tuesday morning in northern Afghanistan. Seven other people were injured in the blast in Mazar-e Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for the police said. The...
newschain

Russian airfield hit a day after drone strikes on bases

A fire has broken out at an airport in Russia’s southern Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, following a suspected drone attack. The fire occurred the day after Moscow blamed Kyiv for drone strikes on two air bases deep inside Russia and launched another wave of missile strikes on Ukrainian territory.
newschain

Climate protesters found guilty of causing criminal damage to The Hay Wain

Two climate protesters who inflicted more than £1,000 worth of damage to John Constable’s painting The Hay Wain have been found guilty of causing criminal damage. Hannah Hunt, 23, and Eben Lazarus, 22, taped printed posters of a “dystopian version” of the artwork on to the painting before gluing their hands to its frame in the National Gallery on July 4 this year.
newschain

Just Stop Oil protesters block south London road with slow march

Just Stop Oil protesters have staged another slow march – blocking a south London road. Demonstrators obstructed the road at the Bricklayers Arms roundabout, with traffic delayed along the Old Kent Road on Tuesday. Police officers walked alongside the protesters, who held orange banners and wore orange hi-vis vests...
newschain

Mongolians protest against alleged theft of coal sold to China

Protesters angered by allegations of corruption linked to Mongolia’s coal trade with China have tried to force their way into the State Palace in the capital, demanding the dismissals of officials involved in the scandal. The US Embassy in Ulaanbaatar issued an alert Monday saying that several hundred protesters...
newschain

Companies to hear about energy bill support before year end

Companies will know about the future of the support they will get on their energy bills by the end of the year as many worry about the end of the current support in April. The top civil servant at the business department said her officials had been trying to figure out which companies will need extra help after the support scheme becomes more targeted next year.
newschain

Daughter of ex-Thai prime minister outlines opposition’s vision

The daughter of former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has promised a new era of social equality, saying if her party is elected to power in next year’s election it will bring an end to poverty in the south-east Asian nation. Paetongtarn Shinawatra told supporters that if Thailand’s largest...
newschain

Sunak accused of weakness as Mone fights to clear her name over PPE allegations

Rishi Sunak faced accusations of weakness over his failure to withdraw the Tory whip from Baroness Michelle Mone over allegations around a firm awarded contracts for personal protective equipment (PPE) during the coronavirus pandemic. Lady Mone intends to take a leave of absence from the House of Lords to “clear...
newschain

Just Stop Oil stage further marches slowing London traffic

Just Stop Oil protesters have staged further slow marches – blocking roads in London. Demonstrators obstructed the road at the Bricklayers Arms roundabout at around 8am on Tuesday, with traffic delayed along the Old Kent Road, before a protest at St Paul’s. Police officers walked alongside the protesters,...
newschain

EU and Western Balkans seek to boost partnership amid Ukraine war

EU leaders and their Western Balkan counterparts have gathered for talks aimed at boosting their partnership as Russia’s war in Ukraine threatens to reshape the geopolitical balance in the region. The EU wants to use the one-day summit in Tirana to tell leaders from Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North...
newschain

Amnesty International Canada claims it was hacked by Beijing

The Canadian branch of Amnesty International said it was the target of a cyber attack sponsored by China. The human rights organisation said it first detected the breach on October 5 and hired forensic investigators and cyber security experts to investigate. Ketty Nivyabandi, secretary general of Amnesty International Canada, said...
newschain

Strep A being considered as factor in four-year-old Irish child’s death

An investigation is being carried out into the death of a child in Ireland to see if it is linked to the ‘Strep A’ bacterial infection. Dr Eamonn O’Moore, Director for National Health Protection at the HSE and the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, confirmed that Strep A could be linked to the four-year-old child’s death.
newschain

Preventative antibiotics for Strep A could be given in schools, says minister

Preventative antibiotics could be given to children at schools affected by Strep A infections, the schools minister has confirmed. Nick Gibb told GB News the issue was raised in the House of Lords on Monday and the use of antibiotics is an option. Updated guidance on scarlet fever outbreaks, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy