Read full article on original website
Related
WPBF News 25
Sunny and Dry for SFL
With high pressure set up over the area, South Florida will see plenty of sun today. Conditions will be dry with light north winds.
WPBF News 25
Interactive map: Florida gas prices lowest since gas tax holiday
Gas prices in Florida continue to slacken amid global jitters over the demand for oil and an increase in output from U.S. oil refineries. According to data posted by the auto club AAA on Monday, the average gallon of gas in Florida was selling for $3.27 — the lowest since the price was at $3.22 a gallon on Oct. 6, when the state’s month-long gas tax “holiday” began.
WPBF News 25
Mauna Loa lava flow creeps closer to a major Hawaii highway that connects 2 sides of the Big Island
Video above: U.S. Coast Guard video of Mauna Loa eruption. As the world's largest active volcano spews molten rock in Hawaii, the lava flow is inching closer to a major highway that serves as the shortest route between east and west sides of the Big Island. Over the past day,...
WPBF News 25
'My son is my hero': Teen saves father from being crushed underneath truck
OAKDALE, Calif. — A California family is praising their teenage son for helping free his father from being trapped underneath the truck they were working on. Matthew Wilkinson said despite getting home late on what should have been a normal night, he couldn’t put off working on the brakes on his work truck. When his teenage son came out to check on him, he enlisted his help. Working on the vehicle was something they’d done many times before.
WPBF News 25
This woman gave birth and won the lottery -- on the same day
A North Carolina woman had a day she'll never forget after both giving birth and winning the lottery. Brenda Gomez Hernandez, a 28-year-old housekeeper from Concord, delivered her baby girl on Nov. 9, according to a news release from the North Carolina Lottery. Just hours later, Hernandez learned that she...
Comments / 0