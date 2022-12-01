OAKDALE, Calif. — A California family is praising their teenage son for helping free his father from being trapped underneath the truck they were working on. Matthew Wilkinson said despite getting home late on what should have been a normal night, he couldn’t put off working on the brakes on his work truck. When his teenage son came out to check on him, he enlisted his help. Working on the vehicle was something they’d done many times before.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO