Conflicting Motives Govern Sense of Fairness
The perception that resources are unfairly distributed is at the root of many social conflicts. Researchers at the University of Zurich have investigated the motives influencing our perception of justice in resource distribution. They found that although people feel an aversion to inequality, they are also reluctant to harm others and to upend existing social hierarchies.
Research commercialization sparks curiosity across campus
Velocity, WatCo, BDC and researchers-turned-founders share insights on entrepreneurial journey. The path to commercialization is long and winding and its twists and turns necessitate mentors along the way, attendees heard at the symposium Demystifying Commercialization, which explored how to best succeed on the path from research to commercialization. Graduate students,...
Leading House Latin America : Early Career Grant
The Early Career Grants aim to promote research in all Latin American countries and to support fieldwork in the region. The Early-Career Grant, former Mobility Grant, specifically targets emerging researchers (PostDocs and PhD students). It allows for the integration of the next generation of scientists in international collaboration, helps to build new networks through personal contacts and mutual trust, and makes partnerships more sustainable. Early-Career Grants offer a possibility to encourage Swiss researchers to boost their studies with a stay and fieldwork in Latin America without having to be a part of a team or academic group.
BB: Between North and South: Anti-Eurocentric Isolationism of Russian Sociology in the State of War and Beyond
BB: Ivan Kislenko - Between North and South: Anti-Eurocentric Isolationism of Russian Sociology in the State of War and Beyond. This presentation will examine the history of the debates on the possibility of the emergence of unique Russian sociology concerning the current claims for further isolation, both - from inside and outside of the country. It interrelates with the state of the international discussion on the variability of sociological practices in the world, and the possibility of the emergence of unique local indigenous sociologies. Nevertheless, the Russian local perspective in the debates is accompanied by the rather specific tradition of sociology in the country, which often strives to provide a state with an ideological project or refer to so-called aboriginal science. Such state of affairs received criticism from the adherents of Western sociology in Russia: mostly because of the intentions to invent a purely ideological enterprise and due to the lack of the proper academic quality. Currently, Russia finds itself in the state of war, which turns Russian science into isolation. Vladimir Putin claims that Russia is a leader of the anti-colonial world, fighting eurocentrism. This rather symptomatic attempt to use the trends to cover the actual intentions. A fake decolonial perspective in social sciences in Russia bites itself for the tail, falling into full-scale isolationism, using paradoxically similar arguments of the left intellectuals from the leading universities of the West on the necessity to decolonize the science and education from the Western-centric means of knowledge production and ways of the science administration.
A team from the UB and IBUB reveals the extraordinary plasticity of the glucocorticoid receptor
Glucocorticoids —such as cortisone— are among the most widely used anti-inflammatory drugs, and are used to treat asthma, psoriasis, organ transplantation and even COVID-19. Regarding their pharmacological action, the activity of the glucocorticoid receptor (GR) is crucial. The GR is a transcription factor that regulates vital processes in human physiology. However, the detailed three-dimensional structure of this nuclear receptor —one of the most important therapeutic targets in the pharmaceutical industry— is still an enigma to the scientific community.
’No small feat’: University of Toronto’s Anatole von Lilienfeld is using AI to explore the vastness of ’chemical space’
’No small feat’: University of Toronto’s Anatole von Lilienfeld is using AI to explore the vastness of ’chemical space’. The University of Toronto’s Anatole von Lilienfeld navigates space - but rather than exploring the depths of the universe, his artificial intelligence-powered work focuses on "chemical space" and the untapped potential of undiscovered chemical combinations.
Chip lets scientists study biocement formation in real-time
Scientists from EPFL and the University of Lausanne have used a chip that was originally designed for environmental science to study the properties of biocement formation. This material has the potential to replace traditional cement binders in certain civil engineering applications. The chip has the size of a credit card...
