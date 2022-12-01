Read full article on original website
Related
myscience.org
University boosts commitment to Westmead, with ’futuristic’ training fitout
An innovative research and teaching space at the Westmead Health Precinct will better prepare medical and nursing students for clinical practice, with the University of Sydney announcing a $10M investment for a futuristic fit out. The new facility located on level six of the Westmead Innovation Centre (WIC) will use...
myscience.org
New Control Engineering lab
The University of Manchester has signed a 10-year strategic partnership with Quanser to develop cooperation in research and staff exchange in the areas of Control Engineering. The signing was celebrated by a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Quanser CEO Paul Gilbert and the Head of the School of Engineering Prof. Alice Larkin along with Peter Martin Quanser’s Senior R&D Manager visiting from Canada.
myscience.org
Masks can put cognitive performance in check
Wearing a face mask can temporarily disrupt decision-making in some situations according to University of Queensland research. Dr David Smerdon from UQ’s School of Economics analysed almost three million chess moves played by more than eight thousand people in 18 countries before and during the COVID-19 pandemic and found wearing a mask substantially reduced the average quality of player decisions.
myscience.org
Income equity for Australian women 200 years away, affecting health and wellbeing: Report
The first Australian Women’s Health and Wellbeing Scorecard: Towards equity for women found that at current rates it will take 70 years to reach full time employment equality with men, and more than 200 years to reach income equity. Women’s labour force absence alone cost $72 billion in lost...
myscience.org
Head-mounted microscope measures neuron activity
Miniature device enables scientist to record nerve cell activity in all cortical layers in lit environments. Researchers of the Max Planck Institute for Neurobiology of Behavior have developed a miniature microscope small enough to be carried on the head of freely a moving mouse and capable of measuring neuronal activity in all cortical layers, even the deepest ones. The two-gram microscope can be controlled remotely, which minimizes the need to handle the animal. The microscope also incorporates new technology enabling imaging in lit environments, something that all comparable microscopes struggled to do. Neuronal activity can now be imaged from all cortical layers in the freely moving mouse during the full range of the animal’s behaviors. This new microscope is a game changer for exploring the link between neural activity and complex animal behavior.
myscience.org
Symptoms of long Covid in children may change over time
New symptoms may appear in children up to a year after initial infection with Covid-19, finds a new study led by UCL researchers. The Children and young people with Long Covid (CLoCk) study, published in The Lancet Regional Health - Europe, is the world’s largest study on long Covid in children.
myscience.org
Seaweed molecules used to improve outcomes for bypass surgery
Researchers use material made from seaweed to modify synthetic blood vessels. Researchers are using a natural material derived from seaweed to promote vascular cell growth, prevent blood clots and improve the performance of synthetic vascular grafts used in heart bypass surgery. The new approach, developed and tested at the University...
myscience.org
New blood test can detect ’toxic’ protein years before Alzheimer’s symptoms emerge
Today, by and large, patients receive a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s only after they exhibit well-known signs of the disease, such as memory loss. By that point, the best treatment options simply slow further progression of symptoms. But research has shown that the seeds of Alzheimer’s are planted years -...
myscience.org
Locomotion modeling evolves with brain-inspired neural networks
A team of scientists at EPFL have built a new neural network system that can help understand how animals adapt their movement to changes in their own body and to create more powerful artificial intelligence systems. Deep learning has been fueled by artificial neural networks, which stack simple computational elements...
myscience.org
Pedestrians choose healthy obstacles over boring pavements
Up to 78% of walkers would take a more challenging route featuring obstacles such as balancing beams, steppingstones and high steps, research has found. The findings suggest that providing -Active Landscape- routes in urban areas could help tackle an -inactivity pandemic- and improve health outcomes. Pedestrians can be nudged into...
myscience.org
Two-billion-year-old enzyme reconstructed
Basic researchers at Leipzig University have solved a puzzle in the evolution of bacterial enzymes. By reconstructing a candidate for a special RNA polymerase as it existed about two billion years ago, they were able to explain a hitherto puzzling property of the corresponding modern enzymes. Unlike their ancestors, they do not work continuously and are thus significantly more effective - these pauses in activity constitute evolutionary progress. The reconstruction of the protein from prehistoric times was made possible thanks to interdisciplinary cooperation between molecular biochemistry and bioinformatics. The research findings have been published in the renowned journal -Molecular Biology and Evolution-.
myscience.org
Alpine bacterial strain adapts to the change of seasons
Scientists have discovered for the first time a bacterium in Lake Gossenköllesee in Tyrol that uses two different mechanisms to obtain energy from light. This could be an adaptation to the very pronounced change of seasons in the Alps. The change of seasons is clearly noticeable in the Alps....
myscience.org
New X-ray technology can improve Covid-19 diagnosis
Patient study demonstrates benefits of dark-field X-ray technology. A research team at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) has, for the first time, produced dark-field X-ray images of patients infected with the corona virus. In contrast to conventional X-ray images, dark-field images visualize the microstructure of the lung tissue, thereby providing additional information. This approach has the potential to provide an alternative to computed tomography (CT), which requires a significantly higher radiation dose.
myscience.org
’No small feat’: University of Toronto’s Anatole von Lilienfeld is using AI to explore the vastness of ’chemical space’
’No small feat’: University of Toronto’s Anatole von Lilienfeld is using AI to explore the vastness of ’chemical space’. The University of Toronto’s Anatole von Lilienfeld navigates space - but rather than exploring the depths of the universe, his artificial intelligence-powered work focuses on "chemical space" and the untapped potential of undiscovered chemical combinations.
myscience.org
How chemical modifications on DNA keep genes off
Several diseases, including certain types of cancer and some neurodevelopmental conditions, have aberrant patterns of DNA methylation, a chemical modification that regulates gene expression in ways that keep genes in the ’off’ position. FMI researchers found that DNA methylation keeps genes silent mostly by inhibiting the binding of DNA by transcription factors — proteins that control how genes are expressed. The findings advance our understanding of how chemical modifications on DNA regulate gene expression.
myscience.org
Chip lets scientists study biocement formation in real-time
Scientists from EPFL and the University of Lausanne have used a chip that was originally designed for environmental science to study the properties of biocement formation. This material has the potential to replace traditional cement binders in certain civil engineering applications. The chip has the size of a credit card...
Comments / 0