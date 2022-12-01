Read full article on original website
EU, Western Balkans to boost partnership amid Ukraine war
EU leaders and their counterparts in the Western Balkans have worked to strengthen their partnership during a summit in Albania as Russia's war in Ukraine threatens to reshape the geopolitical balance in the region
University of Glasgow lends expertise to hydrogen economy roundtable
- Professor David Flynn, of the University of Glasgow’s James Watt School of Engineering, has lent his expertise to a roundtable discussion on the hydrogen economy. Prof Flynn participated in a discussion on how Scotland and Germany could collaborate on a sustainable and scalable hydrogen economy at an event at the Scottish Government’s Glasgow offices on Thursday 1stDecember.
Artemis I mission summary update with experts
Two days before the end of the Artemis I mission, media representatives are invited to join an online press event on Friday 9 December, 15.00 CET with experts on the European contribution to the Artemis I mission, the European Service Module and the Orion spacecraft. The Artemis I mission, launched...
BB: Between North and South: Anti-Eurocentric Isolationism of Russian Sociology in the State of War and Beyond
BB: Ivan Kislenko - Between North and South: Anti-Eurocentric Isolationism of Russian Sociology in the State of War and Beyond. This presentation will examine the history of the debates on the possibility of the emergence of unique Russian sociology concerning the current claims for further isolation, both - from inside and outside of the country. It interrelates with the state of the international discussion on the variability of sociological practices in the world, and the possibility of the emergence of unique local indigenous sociologies. Nevertheless, the Russian local perspective in the debates is accompanied by the rather specific tradition of sociology in the country, which often strives to provide a state with an ideological project or refer to so-called aboriginal science. Such state of affairs received criticism from the adherents of Western sociology in Russia: mostly because of the intentions to invent a purely ideological enterprise and due to the lack of the proper academic quality. Currently, Russia finds itself in the state of war, which turns Russian science into isolation. Vladimir Putin claims that Russia is a leader of the anti-colonial world, fighting eurocentrism. This rather symptomatic attempt to use the trends to cover the actual intentions. A fake decolonial perspective in social sciences in Russia bites itself for the tail, falling into full-scale isolationism, using paradoxically similar arguments of the left intellectuals from the leading universities of the West on the necessity to decolonize the science and education from the Western-centric means of knowledge production and ways of the science administration.
Income equity for Australian women 200 years away, affecting health and wellbeing: Report
The first Australian Women’s Health and Wellbeing Scorecard: Towards equity for women found that at current rates it will take 70 years to reach full time employment equality with men, and more than 200 years to reach income equity. Women’s labour force absence alone cost $72 billion in lost...
Researchers net $3M to create sustainable transportation interventions in Canadian cities
A national research team is taking aim at creating more sustainable transportation options in cities across the country. Simon Fraser University (SFU) health sciences professor Meghan Winters leads the interdisciplinary group with $3 million in funding from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR). The team will focus on improving bicycling networks for all ages and strategies to reduce speed.
Forward thinkers: Our favourite Waterloo stories of 2022
What does the future look like? How can we prepare for it? Nine UWaterloo community members weigh in. By Sarah Baughan Current student, Office of Advancement co-op The future is being shaped before our eyes - by climate change, social progress, futuristic medicine and a changing workplace. This year, the...
UCL East campus will make ’extraordinary contribution’ to London and the world
UCL President & Provost Dr Michael Spence has described the university’s new UCL East campus on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park as ’an extraordinary contribution to London, the UK and the world’, while visiting students and staff at its One Pool Street site. Speaking to hundreds of staff...
Pedestrians choose healthy obstacles over boring pavements
Up to 78% of walkers would take a more challenging route featuring obstacles such as balancing beams, steppingstones and high steps, research has found. The findings suggest that providing -Active Landscape- routes in urban areas could help tackle an -inactivity pandemic- and improve health outcomes. Pedestrians can be nudged into...
ANU students to forge path in Indo-Pacific in year of firsts
Deepening knowledge in Japanese customs and applying an educational and mental health lens to better understand Korean culture and language will be a key focus for two First Nations students from The Australian National University (ANU) who have received coveted New Colombo Plan (NCP) scholarships for 2023. Lucy Garner and...
Chip lets scientists study biocement formation in real-time
Scientists from EPFL and the University of Lausanne have used a chip that was originally designed for environmental science to study the properties of biocement formation. This material has the potential to replace traditional cement binders in certain civil engineering applications. The chip has the size of a credit card...
Imperial launches new Sustainable Food and Drink Policy
The College commits to removing beef from its menus entirely by 2025 and making all non-dairy milk free of charge as part of a set of bold targets. The College has launched a new Sustainable Food and Drink Policy , outlining a set of ambitious targets to reduce the impact its catering and retail outlets have on the environment.
’Lives on Hold: Our Stories Told’ explores asylum seeker stories during pandemic
Covid-19 compounded existing problems in the UK’s asylum system leading to lengthy delays and disruption in essential services for young unaccompanied asylum seekers, finds a study co-coordinated by a UCL researcher. The ’Lives on Hold: Our Stories Told’ project is an interdisciplinary effort by UCL, the University of Liverpool...
Future stars of our region awarded prestigious global scholarships
A budding foreign policy strategist and aspiring international prosecutor are among the Curtin students to be awarded prestigious New Colombo Plan scholarships for 2023. Curtin Bachelor of Laws and Arts (International Relations) student Annabel Biscotto will complete her final year at the National University of Singapore and undertake an Interpol internship.
