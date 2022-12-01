ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 13

AKWM
4d ago

huh. that would be interesting. I really liked his radio show. I was hoping he would become governor of CA, but I am not so sure how I feel about him running the entire country.

4
holly olberg
4d ago

he unfortunately didn't win in California- he won't make it as president!!

5
