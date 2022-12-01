Philip Bockholt researches the history of the Turkish-Persian world using historical manuscripts. When historians devote their attention to translations, they are not primarily concerned with the language. Other aspects play a greater role, for example reception history. "We look at which actors were involved," explains Dr Philip Bockholt, 38, assistant professor at the University of Münster. "Who translated this text, who acquired the manuscript, who read it?" This could be traced, for example, on the basis of ownership notes. "If someone still has a copy of a certain manuscript in his cupboard three centuries after it was produced, that says a lot about the knowledge it contains," Bockholt is convinced. Since the beginning of the winter semester, Bockholt has been Assistant Professor for the History of the Turkish-Persian World. In addition, he heads the Emmy Noether Junior Research Group "Inner-Islamic Transfer of Knowledge" funded by the German Research Foundation, which is working on Arabic, Persian and Turkish translation processes in the Eastern Mediterranean.

