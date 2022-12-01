Read full article on original website
Related
University of Glasgow lends expertise to hydrogen economy roundtable
- Professor David Flynn, of the University of Glasgow’s James Watt School of Engineering, has lent his expertise to a roundtable discussion on the hydrogen economy. Prof Flynn participated in a discussion on how Scotland and Germany could collaborate on a sustainable and scalable hydrogen economy at an event at the Scottish Government’s Glasgow offices on Thursday 1stDecember.
Locomotion modeling evolves with brain-inspired neural networks
A team of scientists at EPFL have built a new neural network system that can help understand how animals adapt their movement to changes in their own body and to create more powerful artificial intelligence systems. Deep learning has been fueled by artificial neural networks, which stack simple computational elements...
New Control Engineering lab
The University of Manchester has signed a 10-year strategic partnership with Quanser to develop cooperation in research and staff exchange in the areas of Control Engineering. The signing was celebrated by a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Quanser CEO Paul Gilbert and the Head of the School of Engineering Prof. Alice Larkin along with Peter Martin Quanser’s Senior R&D Manager visiting from Canada.
Researchers net $3M to create sustainable transportation interventions in Canadian cities
A national research team is taking aim at creating more sustainable transportation options in cities across the country. Simon Fraser University (SFU) health sciences professor Meghan Winters leads the interdisciplinary group with $3 million in funding from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR). The team will focus on improving bicycling networks for all ages and strategies to reduce speed.
University boosts commitment to Westmead, with ’futuristic’ training fitout
An innovative research and teaching space at the Westmead Health Precinct will better prepare medical and nursing students for clinical practice, with the University of Sydney announcing a $10M investment for a futuristic fit out. The new facility located on level six of the Westmead Innovation Centre (WIC) will use...
Forward thinkers: Our favourite Waterloo stories of 2022
What does the future look like? How can we prepare for it? Nine UWaterloo community members weigh in. By Sarah Baughan Current student, Office of Advancement co-op The future is being shaped before our eyes - by climate change, social progress, futuristic medicine and a changing workplace. This year, the...
New findings on neuronal activities in the sensorimotor cortex
Interdisciplinary team at the University of Freiburg studies freely moving individuals using 3D tracking. An interdisciplinary research team at the University of Freiburg has found important clues about the functioning of the sensorimotor cortex. The new findings on neuronal activities in this brain area could be helpful for the further development and use of so-called neuroprostheses. These have an interface with the nervous system and are intended to help compensate for neuronal dysfunctions. "Our results will contribute to the improvement of neuroprosthetic approaches while shortening the training period of patients with prostheses," says neurobiologist Ilka Diester from the Faculty of Biology at the University of Freiburg. The results have just been published in the journal Nature Communications.
Construction work on the rotation building on the Poppelsdorf campus progresses
The cranes are currently turning on the Poppelsdorf campus of the University of Bonn. In the southern corner of the largest University development area close to the city center, a new building, the "Rotation Building," is rising to make room for University institutes that have to leave their previous premises due to renovation work. The client is Bauund Liegenschaftsbetrieb (BLB) NRW.
Biodiversity in drylands protects climate
The livelihood of one in three people on earth depends on livestock and pastoralism. Especially in arid regions, which account for more than 40 percent of the planet’s land area, grazing is essential for survival. Despite this importance for humans and nature, until recently there had been no global...
Beyond marketing - Are aid organizations with quality seals more trustworthy?
Christmas is a time for donating. As the end of the year approaches, donation requests from various aid organizations tumble in almost daily. Which ones can be trusted and are most deserving? Researchers from the University of Basel were able to show that quality seals can help non-profit organizations to better serve their intended purpose.
Leading House Latin America : Early Career Grant
The Early Career Grants aim to promote research in all Latin American countries and to support fieldwork in the region. The Early-Career Grant, former Mobility Grant, specifically targets emerging researchers (PostDocs and PhD students). It allows for the integration of the next generation of scientists in international collaboration, helps to build new networks through personal contacts and mutual trust, and makes partnerships more sustainable. Early-Career Grants offer a possibility to encourage Swiss researchers to boost their studies with a stay and fieldwork in Latin America without having to be a part of a team or academic group.
NSF awards funding to white scientists at higher rates than other groups
White researchers have been consistently funded by the National Science Foundation at higher rates than most nonwhite researchers since at least 1999. From 1999 to 2019, proposals by white applicants were funded at 1.4 times the rate of proposals by Asian applicants and 1.2 times the rate of proposals by Black applicants.
Ready for sustainable growth
Founded in February 2018 as an Empa spin-off, the start-up company "MIRO Analytical" received one of the coveted "Innosuisse Certificates" in October. The certificate reflects the remarkable progress the young company made during the funding agency’s coaching program and confirms that the start-up is ready for sustainable growth. It...
Teachers entering the profession from other fields often less satisfied
There is a shortage of teachers not only in Germany, but in many countries around the world. For this reason, people without formal teaching degrees are often brought in from other fields to teach in schools. Yet according to a new study, they are often less satisfied in their new jobs than their colleagues who trained to become teachers. "This can become a problem because job satisfaction can be related not only to personal well-being, but also negatively to the quality of teaching," says the study’s lead author, Tim Fütterer of the Hector Research Institute of Education at the University of Tübingen. The results have been published in Teaching and Teacher Education.
Seaweed molecules used to improve outcomes for bypass surgery
Researchers use material made from seaweed to modify synthetic blood vessels. Researchers are using a natural material derived from seaweed to promote vascular cell growth, prevent blood clots and improve the performance of synthetic vascular grafts used in heart bypass surgery. The new approach, developed and tested at the University...
Head-mounted microscope measures neuron activity
Miniature device enables scientist to record nerve cell activity in all cortical layers in lit environments. Researchers of the Max Planck Institute for Neurobiology of Behavior have developed a miniature microscope small enough to be carried on the head of freely a moving mouse and capable of measuring neuronal activity in all cortical layers, even the deepest ones. The two-gram microscope can be controlled remotely, which minimizes the need to handle the animal. The microscope also incorporates new technology enabling imaging in lit environments, something that all comparable microscopes struggled to do. Neuronal activity can now be imaged from all cortical layers in the freely moving mouse during the full range of the animal’s behaviors. This new microscope is a game changer for exploring the link between neural activity and complex animal behavior.
Translations trace the path of knowledge
Philip Bockholt researches the history of the Turkish-Persian world using historical manuscripts. When historians devote their attention to translations, they are not primarily concerned with the language. Other aspects play a greater role, for example reception history. "We look at which actors were involved," explains Dr Philip Bockholt, 38, assistant professor at the University of Münster. "Who translated this text, who acquired the manuscript, who read it?" This could be traced, for example, on the basis of ownership notes. "If someone still has a copy of a certain manuscript in his cupboard three centuries after it was produced, that says a lot about the knowledge it contains," Bockholt is convinced. Since the beginning of the winter semester, Bockholt has been Assistant Professor for the History of the Turkish-Persian World. In addition, he heads the Emmy Noether Junior Research Group "Inner-Islamic Transfer of Knowledge" funded by the German Research Foundation, which is working on Arabic, Persian and Turkish translation processes in the Eastern Mediterranean.
Income equity for Australian women 200 years away, affecting health and wellbeing: Report
The first Australian Women’s Health and Wellbeing Scorecard: Towards equity for women found that at current rates it will take 70 years to reach full time employment equality with men, and more than 200 years to reach income equity. Women’s labour force absence alone cost $72 billion in lost...
Masks can put cognitive performance in check
Wearing a face mask can temporarily disrupt decision-making in some situations according to University of Queensland research. Dr David Smerdon from UQ’s School of Economics analysed almost three million chess moves played by more than eight thousand people in 18 countries before and during the COVID-19 pandemic and found wearing a mask substantially reduced the average quality of player decisions.
Conflicting Motives Govern Sense of Fairness
The perception that resources are unfairly distributed is at the root of many social conflicts. Researchers at the University of Zurich have investigated the motives influencing our perception of justice in resource distribution. They found that although people feel an aversion to inequality, they are also reluctant to harm others and to upend existing social hierarchies.
