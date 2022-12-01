Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Stocks Steady, TSMC, PepsiCo, Microsoft And Fox - Five Things To Know
Stock futures steady as inflation focus resumes; Taiwan Semiconductor set to triple U.S. chipmaking investment; Microsoft moves to placate Sony amid Activision takeover; PepsiCo edges higher on reports of planned job cuts and Fox shares jump as Murdoch mutes News Corp combination. Five things you need to know before the...
Wall St inches lower at open after selloff on Fed worries
Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes inched lower at open on Tuesday after a selloff in the prior session on fears the Federal Reserve could persist with interest rate hikes for longer, while focus shifted to Georgia runoff election that could decide the fate of the Senate.
Albany Herald
US could see a fight over debt ceiling that rocks markets, Goldman Sachs warns
Republicans and Democrats are likely to clash next year over the debt ceiling, a fight that could rock financial markets, unnerve consumers and threaten the economy with the specter of a calamitous default. The looming debt limit battle in Washington could spark the most uncertainty since the 2011 brinksmanship that...
Albany Herald
CEO economic outlook tumbles to two-year low
Slower hiring. Weaker spending. And softer growth. That's what America's CEOs are bracing for as the economy heads into 2023 facing a series of obstacles. The Business Roundtable said Monday its CEO Economic Outlook Index tumbled during the fourth quarter to the lowest level in more than two years.
