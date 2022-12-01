Pair of double tons for Australia and a horror show by West Indies' quicks

5 Instances of two batters scoring double-hundreds for Australia in the same Test innings, including Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith against West Indies. The previous instance was by Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke in 2012 against India at the Adelaide Oval. It was also the last instance of two double-centurions in the same Test innings for any team.

155 Innings Smith needed for his 29th hundred in Test cricket. Only two batters had 29 Test centuries in fewer innings - Don Bradman in 79 and while Sachin Tendulkar in 148.

4 Double-centuries for Smith in Tests, the joint third-most by a batter in this format for Australia. Bradman (12) and Ponting (6) are ahead of Smith, while Greg Chappell and Clarke also have four double-hundreds each for Australia.

598 Runs aggregated by Australia before the dismissal of Travis Head. It is the second-highest they have ever scored in a Test innings before the fall of the fourth wicket. Australia lost their fourth wicket at the score of 604 in the 1965 Bridgetown Test against West Indies.

598 for 4 Australia's total in the Perth Test is their second-highest total against West Indies at home, after 619 in Sydney in 1969. The 598 total is Australia's highest Test score since the 649 for 7 against England in 2018 in Sydney.

189 Bowling average of West Indies' fast bowlers in the first innings in Perth, their worst in a Test innings where they bowled 600-plus balls. Their strike rate of 327 in this innings is also their worst ever . The West Indies quicks bowled 109 overs for two wickets at the cost of 378 runs.

4101 Test runs scored by Smith at home. His batting average of 66.14 in Australia is the third-highest among players to have scored 4000-plus runs in a country. Bradman averaged 98.22 in Australia, while Gary Sobers averaged 66.80 in the West Indies.