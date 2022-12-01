Read full article on original website
Alert Issued as World’s Largest Active Volcano Erupts in Hawaii
Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began erupting in Hawaii on Sunday night, the U.S. Geological Service (USGS) volcanic activity service said. In a volcanic activity notice, the authority said “lava flows are contained within the summit area and are not threatening downslope communities,” but warned that “winds may carry volcanic glass and possibly fine ash and Pele’s hair [strands of volcanic glass] downwind.” “Based on past events, the early stages of a Mauna Loa eruption can be very dynamic and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly,” the notice added. Mauna Loa makes up over half of Hawaii’s Big Island and last erupted in the spring of 1984, when lava flows came within five miles of the city of Hilo.Read it at Reuters
Five Volcanoes Erupting At The Same Time Rounds Out A Year That Started With The Historic Eruption In Tonga
Volcanic EruptionPhoto byUSGS, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Volcanos erupting everywhere? That would seem to be the status of the world. Authorities and the scientific community are monitoring active eruptions and potential eruptions in not one but four different countries. If you haven't been paying attention to the news, that's a lot of hot gas (CO2), ash, and lava spewing into our atmosphere.
Massive Volcanic Eruption Occured Near the Earth's Deepest Point
Near the lowest point on Earth, a massive volcano hundred feet beneath the water's surface has begun to erupt. More over 3,700 miles to the west of Honolulu, Hawaii, in the Pacific Ocean, beneath the Northern Mariana Islands, is a massive submarine volcano called the Ahyi Seamount. Ahyi Seamount. About...
Scientists may have found something unfathomably massive living under Antarctica
Climate change is currently posing a massive risk to the ice shelves down in Antarctica, which has only fueled research in the area to increase more and more, and for good reason. Now, a group of scientists working in the southernmost region of our planet has discovered something massive living under Antarctica.
Southern California feels effect of 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck off Mexican coast
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean near Mexico's Baja California on Tuesday morning.
Video of a Cruise Ship During a Storm Is Tripping Us Out
The drinks aren't even staying on the tables!
15-Foot-Long ‘Doomsday’ Fish Washes Up on South American Beach
Beachgoers in Chile got a shock when they found what some are calling a doomsday fish on the shore. The fifteen-foot-long silver oarfish is a sight to behold. Its long silvery body, oddly-shaped face, and bright red comb that runs from its head down its body-length dorsal fin make it frightening enough to look at. It’s one of those fish that remind you that the ocean is full of nightmare fuel. However, some folks’ fear of these fiendish-looking fish is more than skin deep.
300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found
A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
Powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warning
An earthquake of magnitude 7 has hit the Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warnings near coastlines over the region. “People are advised to move to higher ground now,” a spokesman from prime minister Manasseh Sogavare’s office said.The United States Geological Survey initially recorded the magnitude of the earthquake at 7.3 but later revised it down to 7.0.The earthquake’s epicentre hit Malango in the Solomon Islands at a depth of 10km on Tuesday evening local time.“Hazardous tsunami waves possible for coasts within 300 km of quake epicentre,” said the US’s tsunami warning system.Later, several aftershocks were reported in the region, one of...
As Hawaii volcano Mauna Loa erupts, officials warn residents to prepare to flee
Waves of orange, glowing lava and smoky ash erupted Monday from the world’s largest active volcano and people living on Hawaii’s Big Island were warned to be ready if their communities are threatened. The eruption of Mauna Loa wasn’t immediately endangering towns, but officials told residents to be...
268 Deaths, More than a Hundred Still Missing as the Search Continues After Tragic Indonesian Earthquake
Rescuers were searching through the rubble on Tuesday for survivors of the strong earthquake that destroyed homes and other structures in a densely populated part of West Java province, Indonesia, killing at least 268 people. More than 1,000 people were hurt, and 151 more people are still missing, according to...
A volcano erupts in the United States
This is the Extreme Weather newsletter, a blog by KPRC 2′s weather team that’s delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Hello and welcome back to the Extreme Weather Blog! Caroline here, and it has been an active week across the globe. We’ve seen extreme flooding in Saudi Arabia, snowfall in Seattle, and deadly storms producing tornadoes in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. Although these are all undoubtedly extreme, I wanted to focus on the Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii.
Great White Shark Attacks Australian Teenager by Blasting a Hole Below His Kayak
A great white shark left a hole at an Australian teenager's kayak when it attacked the vessel during race event off Adelaide, Australia, in October. Recent images that surfaced showed that hole is large enough for the shark to reach the teenager, who fortunately evaded death from the jaws of the shark.
Large underwater volcano likely erupting beneath Pacific Ocean's surface, scientists warn
A large submarine volcano is likely erupting below the surface of the Pacific Ocean, according to scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey, citing discoloration.
What would the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 25, 2022. It has since been updated. Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
'Time traveler' claims Aliens will come contact US Navy this month
A time traveler claiming to be from the year 3,000 has disclosed the precise month in which the US Navy will come into contact with aliens. The man has made many predictions on social media sites that have come true and gained millions of views. His latest predictions have made users horrified when he mentioned that three major events will happen in the next few months.
A Huge Volcano Just Erupted Next to the Deepest Place on Earth
Discoloration at the water's surface suggests to scientists that the underwater volcano could have been erupting since mid-October.
World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats
A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast
The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
What does Mauna Loa look like right now? Photos show surreal view from volcanic eruption
“Mauna Loa erupting at sunrise is literally the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen.”
