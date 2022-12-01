Attention Staten Island drivers: MTA S79 bus-mounted cameras to begin issuing tickets this month

Read full article on original website
They should concentrate on widening the streets on SI bc of traffic instead of taking up lanes for buses. Remember, we don’t have subways here. Our means of travel are limited. Also, stop throwing all the money from our taxes to the ever failing money sucking mta
MTA looks to redesign subway turnstiles to crack down on rampant farebeating
The MTA wants to redesign subway turnstiles and emergency exit gates — the “superhighway” for deadbeats — to crack down on fare evasion, CEO Janno Lieber said Monday. “We have to change the physical turnstile,” Lieber said at a breakfast hosted by the Manhattan Institute. “The exit gate — which is nominally supposed to be for fire, exiting purposes, to comply with the fire code — has become the superhighway for fare evasion.” In May, Lieber said the MTA was on track to lose $500 million to fare evasion this year. To address the issue, the appointee of Gov. Kathy Hochul formed a “blue ribbon...
Staten Islander was prime suspect in NYC subway, ferry bombings that injured 50+ in 1960 | From the vault
Editor’s Note: This is the digitalized version of an article that appeared in the Nov. 28, 1960 edition of the Staten Island Advance. In October and November of 1960, New York City experienced five bombings that injured more than 50 people and killed a young girl. Walter Long, 29, a Manhattan mental institution escapee, was identified as a prime suspect for the bombings. Living and working on Staten Island, Long admitted to stealing explosives from his job—a sewer project on Nicholas Avenue —but denied setting off the bombs. He was in the vicinity of all the bombings except one. More than 600 detectives were involved in what the police called the Holiday Bomber or the Sunday Bomber case. Long escaped custody after this arrest and was never found.
‘When does it end?’: MTA, Hochul slammed for proposed fare and toll increases
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- An MTA proposal that would make traveling around New York City more expensive for transit riders and drivers is under fire from two of the borough’s elected officials. On Monday, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) and Assemblyman Michael Tannousis (R-East Shore/South Brooklyn) gathered at...
Staten Island Railway running with delays after mechanical problem
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. —The Staten Island Railway is running with delays Monday night, the MTA said. Tottenville-bound trains are operating with delays after the agency removed a train with a mechanical problem, according to an alert issued at 8:05 p.m. The removed train was taken out of service from...
Helicopter used by Con Edison to fly low over Staten Island, cops say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A helicopter is scheduled to fly low over various Con Edison facilities on Staten Island and throughout the region on Monday. The Transmission Line Maintenance Section of Con Edison will be conducting a helicopter patrol of overhead transmission facilities and lines on Monday morning and afternoon until around 3 p.m., according to a statement form the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Informaiton.
MTA Plans Redesign of Brooklyn Bus Routes
New York’s MTA has unveiled a plan to redesign the bus network in Brooklyn, amny reported this weekend. The draft proposal of the plan includes the addition of new lines, changes to existing routes and more widely spaced bus stops. The plan is an attempt to strengthen the reliability...
Staten Island Expressway crash leaves vehicles badly damaged, debris on roadway; one taken to hospital
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- A vehicle crash on the eastbound lanes of the Staten Island Expressway near the Victory Boulevard exit has caused substantial delays and traffic mid-morning on Monday. The crash was reported at 10:23 a.m., according to a FDNY spokesperson. By 10:45 a.m., emergency responders had both the left...
Broad daylight armored truck heist at Macy’s at Staten Island Mall in 1985 nets thieves $815Gs
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When an armored truck was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight at the Staten Island Mall more than 25 years ago, it was one of the biggest heists in borough history. And while one of the truck’s guards would quickly be arrested, nobody has ever...
Staten Island obituaries for Dec. 5, 2022: Maureen Flanagan, 9/11 nurse hero, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Former Staten Islander Maureen Flanagan, 67, of Greenwich, Conn., a registered nurse, died Nov. 30 after a battle with Alzheimer’s. A skilled and compassionate nurse, she worked at the Brooklyn Veterans Administration Hospital and Victory Memorial Hospital before joining the medical department at the headquarters of Merrill Lynch in Manhattan, a job that she loved. On Sept. 11, 2001, after learning that a plane had hit the World Trade Center, she grabbed her medical bag and hitched a ride down the West Side Highway toward the danger in order to help. She met up with her fellow Merrill Lynch nurse coworkers from Merrill’s One World Financial Center across the street from the Twin Towers. Together, they treated victims until the South Tower collapsed and they had to evacuate the area. It was for these efforts that she received The American Red Cross Nursing Hero Award in a ceremony held in Washington, D.C., in 2002. For the full obituary, click here.
Twin Friends of NYC Mayor Are Dogged By City Allegations
Businessman Vadim Shubaderov, 35, thought he had found the ideal situation when he met a charming set of identical twins in Brooklyn. Twin Friends of Eric Adams.Photo byMC Studio From Twitter.
Worst parking lot on Staten Island? Where are the GOOD ones? (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The Advance did a reader survey recently, asking Staten Islanders to name their least favorite, most problematic parking lots. My problem would be finding a decent number of good parking lots. I have to say from the outset: I hate parking lots. Most if not all...
Holiday Gridlock Alert: New York City to close off parts of 5th Avenue to cars for three Sundays
It is the first of three Sundays the city will open up the streets to pedestrians this holiday season.
FDNY: 3 people injured in fire at home in Westerleigh
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY said that three people were injured in a house fire early on Monday morning in Westerleigh. A person suffering serious injuries and two people experiencing minor injuries were transported to Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze, according to a spokesman for the FDNY/EMS.
Cops seek to locate car in connection with BB-gun attack outside kosher market in Meiers Corners
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD released a photo of a car that authorities are seeking to locate in connection with the alleged BB-gun shooting of a father and son as they were leaving a kosher market in Meiers Corners. The BB gun allegedly was fired from a passing...
Long-awaited $2.4M sidewalk project coming to busy Staten Island street
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Before leaving office following two decades in the state legislature, Assemblyman Michael Cusick (D-Mid-Island) was able to secure one more major victory for the residents of the borough’s Mid-Island. On Friday, Cusick joined the city’s Department of Transportation (DOT) to announce a $2.4 million sidewalk...
Smoke shop busts in NYC
NEW YORK - New York City Deputy Sheriff Jose Marzan geared up and joined a convoy to 86th Street in Bay Ridge Brooklyn. He’s part of a new Joint Task Force that includes the Office of Cannabis Management, the NYPD and DCWP - the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.
Lifestyle medicine program coming to NYC hospitals, including on Staten Island
CITY HALL — A new lifestyle medicine program will enter New York City hospitals, including on Staten Island, Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday. Hospital physicians will have the opportunity to take a series of lifestyle health courses, a subject matter that Adams has made a focal point of his administration, and that he said is lacking in the nation’s medical schools.
National Grid reps to explain environmental progress at Community Board 2 meeting Monday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Representatives from National Grid will discuss the energy provider’s efforts to reach the state’s clean energy targets during a public virtual Community Board 2 committee meeting on Monday. The Dec. 5 joint committee meeting of the Traffic, Transportation and Public Service committees will...
NYC kills ‘Internet Master Plan’ for universal, public web access
The Internet Master Plan’s creators calculated that about 1.5 million people, disproportionately the poorest New Yorkers, lacked both a home and mobile internet connection. The city had already tapped a number of women- and minority-owned businesses to support the Internet Master Plan, a project launched during the de Blasio administration. [ more › ]
Play equipment installed at beloved Staten Island park, where a $3.7 million makeover is underway
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Slides, swings and a complex climbing apparatus are now being installed at Gerard P. Dugan Playground, a popular Mid-Island facility that is currently in the midst of a nearly $4 million overhaul. According to the NYC Parks Department, the new play equipment, which can be seen through a construction fence at Mill Road and Tysens Lane, should be operational this spring.
