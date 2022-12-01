Read full article on original website
Adventure Weather continues, more snow
BOISE, Idaho — Parts of the treasure valley could see up to 3 inches of snow on Sunday. The national weather service says snow will turn over into rain Sunday afternoon. The magic valley could see possible freezing rain on Sunday. Snow on the treasure valley means the mountains are also getting snow. The national weather service says more snow could be headed our way later in the week.
More fog and more snow expected later in week
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — It's a foggy start to the day with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect through 11 a.m. today. This is all as the tail edge of our Sunday storm will gradually move out of the area leaving behind cold air that will remain locked in place for some time.
It's time to start reading snowpack levels
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Our Sunday storm brought 1-3” of snow to the mountains and the Treasure Valley. While it was not the biggest of storms, the temperatures were cold enough that the snow managed to stick to the roads and sidewalks. That goes to show that our ground is frozen and subsequent storms will likely make for slippery road conditions.
Snow & freezing conditions headed our way
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — More snow is headed our way!. Expect a low pressure system to bring a wintery mix of rain and snow into the region beginning Sunday morning. Models are showing 1-3 inches of potential snow for parts of the valley. The mountain regions could see up to 8 inches with higher peaks possibly seeing more. Temperatures will be in the mid 40's tomorrow and cooler temperatures are expected by Monday in the 30's.
Historic cold and wet start to the winter season
November has been much colder than normal and lots of snow showers have dumped tons of snowpack on our region. The post Historic cold and wet start to the winter season appeared first on Local News 8.
More wintry weather on the way for Oregon
Heavy wind and rain tapered off in the Portland metro area Wednesday morning, but they’ve already caused widespread power outages and traffic issues. U.S. 26 has reopened after downed power lines were cleared from the roadway between the Sylvan overpass and the Vista Ridge Tunnel. U.S. 30 is closed about halfway between Astoria and Clatskanie, due to a landslide. Traffic officials Wednesday morning had no estimate for when that highway would reopen.
Nampa's only family shelter could close in a matter of months
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Canyon County's only family shelter may have to shut its doors in a matter of months. "There’s hundreds of us that come here. If it wasn’t for this place, what would we do? What would we do?" said Tuney Wallace. More than 1,200...
Heavy snow coming to Wyoming; up to 2 feet Thursday–Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected in areas of Wyoming, with a storm set to move into the west on Thursday morning and into the southeast by Thursday night, according to National Weather Service offices covering the state. Snow is likely in central areas like Casper Mountain overnight Thursday and on Friday.
Here's the latest on the upcoming snowstorm
The latest models are showing that the LC Valley is not expected to get a blanket of snow during Wednesday's upcoming snowstorm, according to the National Weather Service Spokane. However, most of our region will experience lingering snow after November 30. The impacts outlook appears to be in the northern...
ODOT closes I-84 due to severe weather, multiple crashes
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: I-84 westbound lanes are now open in eastern Oregon. ------------- UPDATE: I-84 eastbound lanes are now open in eastern Oregon. Westbound lanes are now open between La Grande and Pendleton. ------------- UPDATE: In addition to the closures in the original article below, the westbound...
Winter storm arrives tomorrow; travel impacts expected through Friday
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Clearwater Mountains from 5 AM Wednesday through 6AM Friday. Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Lower Clark Fork Region from 11 PM to midnight Thursday night. Heavy...
Idaho Homeowners Could Face Hefty $11,000 Fine For Setting Up Christmas Lights Incorrectly
We’re all for embracing your inner Clark Griswold, but if you take it too far there’s a chance there may not be much left in your bank account for Christmas gifts or Christmas dinner. Infomercials have the reputation of being incredibly cringy and turning simple everyday tasks like...
Warm-up thefts: Safety tips from Meridian Police
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police Department has some helpful safety tips for those that prefer to get into a warm car on a cold day. - Use a spare key to start your vehicle and lock the doors while it warms up. - Warm your vehicle in your driveway,...
WSDOT Plow hit by car early Wednesday morning
SPOKANE, Wash.– Washington State Department of Transportation East says a car hit one of its snowplows early this morning. WSDOT says the driver was moving too fast, running into the side of the plow. The plow was not damaged and no one was injured. WSDOT is asking drivers to slow down and give crews space while they clear the roads....
Most “Worth Visiting” Restaurant in Meridian Ranked Best in America?
Idaho is home to an incredible number of amazing restaurants, many of which are located in Boise, at least according to the national lists we’ve seen. However, this time there’s a locally owned restaurant in Meridian making the lists!. A recent article from Lovefood shares restaurants in each...
Jackson Outdoorsman Dies From Botulism; Tainted Soup Blamed
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After a long struggle against a nightmarish botulism infection, Hans Russell of Jackson, 56, died Wednesday in a Salt Lake hospital, a family friend has confirmed. With his passing, Wyoming has lost a robust, humorous, talented and adventurous human being, James...
Memoir by early Montana game warden highlights dangers, oddities
The bullet blasted through the front of the car’s windshield only inches from Gene Tierney’s head, showering his face in shards of glass. It was a stormy day in November 1957 when the shot was fired from a nearby ridge as Tierney drove up the West Fork of Careless Creek in the Big Snowy Mountains.
Found: BPD searching for missing 13 yr. old girl
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Update: Boise Police has located Jailyn safely. Boise Police and School Resource Officers are looking for 13-year-old Jailyn. Jailyn was last seen on November, 27, 2022 when she ran away from home near N. Five Mile Rd. and W. Florence Rd. Officers and her family...
Fight at Kuna party leads to shooting; bullets hit 3 homes, car with 2 people inside
KUNA, Idaho (CBS2) — A fight outside a party in Kuna lead to a shooting spree around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, ending with the arrest of Victor Muro, 18, of Nampa. Two people were trying to leave a party in the Deer Flat/Linder Roads neighborhood on N. Caterpillar Avenue when several men surrounded them and threatened them.
Suspect in abduction of 5-year-old Idaho boy believed to be in North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police in a small, southwestern Idaho town believe a man involved in the disappearance of a young boy is on the run and is in North Dakota. 5-year-old Michael Vaughan was last seen outside near his Fruitland, Idaho home on July 27, 2021. Police believe the boy was likely abducted.
