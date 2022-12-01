ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Post Register

Adventure Weather continues, more snow

BOISE, Idaho — Parts of the treasure valley could see up to 3 inches of snow on Sunday. The national weather service says snow will turn over into rain Sunday afternoon. The magic valley could see possible freezing rain on Sunday. Snow on the treasure valley means the mountains are also getting snow. The national weather service says more snow could be headed our way later in the week.
Post Register

More fog and more snow expected later in week

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — It's a foggy start to the day with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect through 11 a.m. today. This is all as the tail edge of our Sunday storm will gradually move out of the area leaving behind cold air that will remain locked in place for some time.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

It's time to start reading snowpack levels

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Our Sunday storm brought 1-3” of snow to the mountains and the Treasure Valley. While it was not the biggest of storms, the temperatures were cold enough that the snow managed to stick to the roads and sidewalks. That goes to show that our ground is frozen and subsequent storms will likely make for slippery road conditions.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Snow & freezing conditions headed our way

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — More snow is headed our way!. Expect a low pressure system to bring a wintery mix of rain and snow into the region beginning Sunday morning. Models are showing 1-3 inches of potential snow for parts of the valley. The mountain regions could see up to 8 inches with higher peaks possibly seeing more. Temperatures will be in the mid 40's tomorrow and cooler temperatures are expected by Monday in the 30's.
klcc.org

More wintry weather on the way for Oregon

Heavy wind and rain tapered off in the Portland metro area Wednesday morning, but they’ve already caused widespread power outages and traffic issues. U.S. 26 has reopened after downed power lines were cleared from the roadway between the Sylvan overpass and the Vista Ridge Tunnel. U.S. 30 is closed about halfway between Astoria and Clatskanie, due to a landslide. Traffic officials Wednesday morning had no estimate for when that highway would reopen.
OREGON STATE
Post Register

Nampa's only family shelter could close in a matter of months

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Canyon County's only family shelter may have to shut its doors in a matter of months. "There’s hundreds of us that come here. If it wasn’t for this place, what would we do? What would we do?" said Tuney Wallace. More than 1,200...
NAMPA, ID
oilcity.news

Heavy snow coming to Wyoming; up to 2 feet Thursday–Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected in areas of Wyoming, with a storm set to move into the west on Thursday morning and into the southeast by Thursday night, according to National Weather Service offices covering the state. Snow is likely in central areas like Casper Mountain overnight Thursday and on Friday.
WYOMING STATE
KLEWTV

Here's the latest on the upcoming snowstorm

The latest models are showing that the LC Valley is not expected to get a blanket of snow during Wednesday's upcoming snowstorm, according to the National Weather Service Spokane. However, most of our region will experience lingering snow after November 30. The impacts outlook appears to be in the northern...
GRANGEVILLE, ID
Post Register

ODOT closes I-84 due to severe weather, multiple crashes

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: I-84 westbound lanes are now open in eastern Oregon. ------------- UPDATE: I-84 eastbound lanes are now open in eastern Oregon. Westbound lanes are now open between La Grande and Pendleton. ------------- UPDATE: In addition to the closures in the original article below, the westbound...
PENDLETON, OR
NBCMontana

Winter storm arrives tomorrow; travel impacts expected through Friday

WINTER STORM WARNING for the Clearwater Mountains from 5 AM Wednesday through 6AM Friday. Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Lower Clark Fork Region from 11 PM to midnight Thursday night. Heavy...
MONTANA STATE
Post Register

Warm-up thefts: Safety tips from Meridian Police

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police Department has some helpful safety tips for those that prefer to get into a warm car on a cold day. - Use a spare key to start your vehicle and lock the doors while it warms up. - Warm your vehicle in your driveway,...
MERIDIAN, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSDOT Plow hit by car early Wednesday morning

SPOKANE, Wash.– Washington State Department of Transportation East says a car hit one of its snowplows early this morning. WSDOT says the driver was moving too fast, running into the side of the plow. The plow was not damaged and no one was injured. WSDOT is asking drivers to slow down and give crews space while they clear the roads....
WASHINGTON STATE
MIX 106

Most “Worth Visiting” Restaurant in Meridian Ranked Best in America?

Idaho is home to an incredible number of amazing restaurants, many of which are located in Boise, at least according to the national lists we’ve seen. However, this time there’s a locally owned restaurant in Meridian making the lists!. A recent article from Lovefood shares restaurants in each...
cowboystatedaily.com

Jackson Outdoorsman Dies From Botulism; Tainted Soup Blamed

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After a long struggle against a nightmarish botulism infection, Hans Russell of Jackson, 56, died Wednesday in a Salt Lake hospital, a family friend has confirmed. With his passing, Wyoming has lost a robust, humorous, talented and adventurous human being, James...
WYOMING STATE
Post Register

Memoir by early Montana game warden highlights dangers, oddities

The bullet blasted through the front of the car’s windshield only inches from Gene Tierney’s head, showering his face in shards of glass. It was a stormy day in November 1957 when the shot was fired from a nearby ridge as Tierney drove up the West Fork of Careless Creek in the Big Snowy Mountains.
MONTANA STATE
Post Register

Found: BPD searching for missing 13 yr. old girl

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Update: Boise Police has located Jailyn safely. Boise Police and School Resource Officers are looking for 13-year-old Jailyn. Jailyn was last seen on November, 27, 2022 when she ran away from home near N. Five Mile Rd. and W. Florence Rd. Officers and her family...
valleynewslive.com

Suspect in abduction of 5-year-old Idaho boy believed to be in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police in a small, southwestern Idaho town believe a man involved in the disappearance of a young boy is on the run and is in North Dakota. 5-year-old Michael Vaughan was last seen outside near his Fruitland, Idaho home on July 27, 2021. Police believe the boy was likely abducted.

