It's a good thing this is the final week of the fantasy football regular season because we're running out of waiver wire options. Well, not really, but the top Week 14 fantasy waiver pickups and free agent adds don't inspire a ton of confidence if you're in a must-win situation. Guys like Zonovan Knight, Cam Akers, James Cook, DeeJay Dallas, and Tony Jones Jr. can certainly help, but are they really worth getting into bidding wars over? You might just as easily be able to find difference-makers after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.

