Sporting News

Why Cowboys' helmets have a red stripe on 'Sunday Night Football' vs. Colts

The Dallas Star and Stripes will look a little bit different Sunday night — and it's in honor of the Stars and Stripes. The Cowboys have one of the most iconic uniform looks across the NFL, and while there have been minor changes and facelifts here and there, the single star and the stripes have remained on their lids.
Sporting News

How Jimmy Garoppolo's injury impacts 49ers' playoff chances, Super Bowl odds

The 49ers have lost their second starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. Jimmy Garoppolo, who has played well since regaining the starting job after Trey Lance fractured his fibula in Week 2, suffered his own season-ending left foot injury in Sunday's Week 13 win over the Dolphins.
Sporting News

Colts' Jeff Saturday offers bizarre answer to whether Matt Ryan's injury has affected play: 'I haven't asked him'

The Jeff Saturday experiment in Indianapolis has continued to produce less-than-desired results. Not only on the field of play, but also in the coach's news conferences. The latest such example came on Monday, when a reporter asked Saturday whether the injury suffered by Matt Ryan ahead of Week 8 — a Grade 2 shoulder separation — has since affected his play.
Sporting News

Chiefs' Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes explain late field-goal decision vs. Bengals

Andy Reid and the Chiefs had a decision to make with about four minutes remaining in Sunday's game. Patrick Mahomes had just been sacked by the Bengals' Joseph Ossai to set up a fourth-and-7 from the Bengals' 37. Should Kansas City attempt a game-tying 55-yard field goal, or trust Mahomes and the offense to convert?
Sporting News

How long is Jimmy Garoppolo out? Injury timeline, return date, latest news on 49ers QB

You may have seen the last of Jimmy Garoppolo in a 49ers uniform (again). Following the end of the 2021 season, the 49ers and Garoppolo were at an impasse regarding the quarterback's future with the team. While he wound up on the San Francisco bench once again to start this season, his latest injury may cast doubt over whether or not he's played his last game with the franchise.
Sporting News

What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Buccaneers vs. Saints in Week 13

"Monday Night Football" in Week 13 features one of the most heated rivalries in recent history, as the Saints and Buccaneers meet down in Tampa. The two NFC South foes are always good for some fireworks. In the first meeting between the two this season, Bucs wide receiver and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore got into an altercation, resulting in the two of them receiving ejections. The bad blood between the two dates back to 2017, and there have been multiple incidents since.
Sporting News

Manningcast guest list Week 13: Here's who will join Peyton, Eli Manning on 'Monday Night Football'

The Manningcast took a long midseason hiatus, but Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are set to call another NFL game in Week 13. The brothers last graced the ESPN airwaves for a Week 9 battle between the Saints and the Ravens. Once again, they will be calling a Saints game on "Monday Night Football," but this time, New Orleans will be playing in a divisional clash against the Buccaneers.
Sporting News

Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 14: James Cook, Tyler Huntley among top free-agent pickups

It's a good thing this is the final week of the fantasy football regular season because we're running out of waiver wire options. Well, not really, but the top Week 14 fantasy waiver pickups and free agent adds don't inspire a ton of confidence if you're in a must-win situation. Guys like Zonovan Knight, Cam Akers, James Cook, DeeJay Dallas, and Tony Jones Jr. can certainly help, but are they really worth getting into bidding wars over? You might just as easily be able to find difference-makers after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
Sporting News

Browns vs. Texans coverage map: Why most NFL fans can't watch Deshaun Watson return on TV

Since Deshaun Watson's suspension was announced at 11 games, the NFL's Week 13 matchup between Cleveland and Houston has been circled on calendars. Watson came to the Texans with plenty of hype as the 12th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and seemed to live up to the promise, putting together stellar seasons and signing a four-year, $177.5 million extension to remain in Houston. But he became disgruntled with the franchise and requested a trade.
