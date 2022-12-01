ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Windy, chilly start; Lake effect snow clearing out

By Scott Sabol
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Wind chill values in the teens leaving the house today with temperatures in the 20s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2arxLY_0jTZxBGk00
We aren’t expecting as much snow as the previous events but the snowbelt region is expected to get a quick T-2″ by Thursday noon in spots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XL2QA_0jTZxBGk00

Fronts are passing through with greater frequency.

Rollercoaster temperatures continue in the weekend. Next shot of rain/wind develops Friday night and continues through Saturday morning. Strong winds again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EgqE6_0jTZxBGk00

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KPkTa_0jTZxBGk00

