Windy, chilly start; Lake effect snow clearing out
Wind chill values in the teens leaving the house today with temperatures in the 20s.
We aren’t expecting as much snow as the previous events but the snowbelt region is expected to get a quick T-2″ by Thursday noon in spots.
Fronts are passing through with greater frequency.
Rollercoaster temperatures continue in the weekend. Next shot of rain/wind develops Friday night and continues through Saturday morning. Strong winds again.
Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:
