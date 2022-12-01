When you look at a modern Chevy engine, that's not what you're really seeing; instead, it's a GM "corporate" engine that is used across all the various brands (at least those that are still with us). But back in the day that wasn't the case. In the golden era of muscle cars, all the GM divisions (Oldsmobile, Buick, Pontiac, and Chevrolet) had a lot of freedom to develop their own unique drivetrains. This intra-corporate rivalry helped fuel the horsepower wars of the later '60s and early '70s. For example Olds, Pontiac, and Buick all had 455-inch big-block V-8s, but aside from the displacement they had very little in common. Duplication of effort? Waste of company resources? Yeah, you could argue that. But it also led to innovation.

18 DAYS AGO