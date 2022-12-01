Read full article on original website
Related
Chrysler Built An Awesome Hemi-Powered Muscle Sedan, But Nobody Wanted It
Alongside the Charger and Challenger SRT was a tamer, more refined Chrysler sedan that also received the SRT treatment — and was just as crazy on the road.
MotorTrend Magazine
What Is an Oldsmobile 455-Inch Big-Block?
When you look at a modern Chevy engine, that's not what you're really seeing; instead, it's a GM "corporate" engine that is used across all the various brands (at least those that are still with us). But back in the day that wasn't the case. In the golden era of muscle cars, all the GM divisions (Oldsmobile, Buick, Pontiac, and Chevrolet) had a lot of freedom to develop their own unique drivetrains. This intra-corporate rivalry helped fuel the horsepower wars of the later '60s and early '70s. For example Olds, Pontiac, and Buick all had 455-inch big-block V-8s, but aside from the displacement they had very little in common. Duplication of effort? Waste of company resources? Yeah, you could argue that. But it also led to innovation.
2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Gets Its Manual Back, Finally
DodgeAfter a time away, the manual is coming back for the Hellcat's final model year.
7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price
If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage?
If you're shopping for a car to replace your current one, is it a good idea to buy a newer one with high mileage or an older one with lower mileage? Check out the answer. The post Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Are Car Thieves Targeting These Two Brands?
Hot-wiring a car sounds like something out of a heist movie. Thieves jump in the front seat, fiddle with the steering column and drive away in a trail of dust. In the old days, cars needed a physical key to unlock the ignition cylinder and start the engine, but hot-wiring allowed thieves to bypass the cylinder.
Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet?
If you don't have access to a home charging station, you may have several other options for charging your EV or PHEV. Here's how to know if a dryer outlet is one of them. The post Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Car Doctor: How often should transmission fluid be flushed? | Car Doctor
Q: Should the transmission fluid be flushed every once in a while, or if nothing is wrong, just leave it alone? The car in question is a 2002 Honda Accord, and the transmission seems fine, but I would like to keep it that way. A: Honda recommends changing the transmission fluid at 120,000...
Chevy Impala 396 Found Rotting In Field
The Chevrolet Impala is one of the coolest classic cars to ever come out of the American automotive market. Like a beautiful dancer gracefully hopping across the street, these cars were quick, agile, and smooth. So it makes sense that the Impala would become one of the nation’s most iconic vehicles. This particular vehicle lived that legend with style and grace before eventually winding up where it stands today.
This is the coolest Chevy pickup truck in America
Custom car builders Ringbrothers have converted a 1948 Chevrolet Loadmaster pickup into an open-wheel racing style high-performance 1,000 hp vehicle.
CNBC
These 10 used cars have held their value the most
While some used cars have maintained their value more than usual, that could shift as prices on pre-owned vehicles continue easing. The model with the least depreciation over the last five years is the Jeep Wrangler, a new study shows. Using your used car as a trade-in when you purchase...
1971 Ford Falcon Stolen By Forklift Riding Crew
Tradesmen oftentimes work with some really expensive equipment, especially if you’re talking about landscapers. Lawnmowers, pumps, trimmers, you name it and you could probably fetch a hefty price if you were to steal it and resell. That must’ve been the thought process behind this particular crime as The culprits managed to steal a riding lawnmower along with some other landscaping equipment but also stumbled upon something else of much greater value. So how did they manage to pull off a crime that sounds absolutely ridiculous when you say it out loud?
General Motors recalls more than 680,000 vehicles due to windshield wipers defect
General Motors is recalling more than 680,000 SUVs due to a defect in their windshield wipers.
This Nova Features A 327 Engine And Other Great Upgrades
The mid-1960s were a great time for the A-body muscle cars that we all know and love, such as the Chevelle and impala. These vehicles will live on as icons of their generation because of their innovative style and high horsepower V8s, but there is one car that many people don't discuss when thinking of the early '60s. You may know the Nova name from the second generation, but the vehicle didn't always boast the curvy design in the late '60s and early '70s. This particular Nova is a remarkable performance automobile that kickstarted the GM domination of compact muscle cars.
Houston Chronicle
Used Cars That Hold Their Value The Most and Least
If you're looking for the vehicle that holds its value the most - look no further than the Jeep Wrangler. According to the latest iSeeCars data, it remains the best vehicle for holding its value. Overall, iSeeCars says used cars have never held the residual value better with both 5-year...
Watch a Ford Super Duty Driver Bury Their Truck Trying to Cut Drive-Thru Line
@yourmomsfavoritedj via TikTokPSA: It doesn't matter what you drive if all you do is hammer the throttle.
ConsumerAffairs
Can your vehicle last more than 200,000 miles? Here are 20 that can
It’s not exactly a great time to be shopping for a new or used car but consumers who are planning on making a purchase are likely making fuel economy the primary factor in making their purchase. But is there another, perhaps overlooked consideration? How about longevity? Purchasing a vehicle...
Almost a Quarter of a Million Trucks Have This Serious Problem
A build-up of pressure and heat inside the transmission of tens of thousands of recalled vehicles may result in a transmission fluid leak from the dipstick tube. The leaking transmission fluid may contact an ignition source within the engine compartment, increasing the risk of a fire. There have been 16...
Benzinga
Ford Recalls 518,993 Vehicles In US Over Potential Cracked Fuel Injector
Ford Motor Company F has urged the owners of 2020-2023 MY Bronco Sport and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines to visit their dealership to inspect for a potential cracked fuel injector. This recall affects 518,993 vehicles in the U.S. Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving vehicles under this...
C8 Corvette Trashed During Street Takeover
Don’t worry, maybe it’s stolen or something…. Street takeovers aren’t for real car enthusiasts and are utterly degenerate – this is a pointwe’ve made over and over. And the fools who participate in them prove us right constantly. The latest exhibit to make our case comes via an Instagram video of a C8 Corvette driver absolutely thrashing the mid-engine sports car to get some clout.
CarBuzz.com
63K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0