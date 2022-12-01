Read full article on original website
Spickard Special Road District Board meets
The Spickard Special Road District Board met on December 2nd. Spending up to $500 was approved for necessary tools to work on equipment. The next meeting is scheduled at the Road District Office on January 6 at 6 pm.
Kirksville Farm and Home closing due to unresolvable 'dispute'
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A longtime northeast Missouri farm supply store is closing its doors for good. Kirksville Farm and Home on West Potter Avenue is going out of business. Greg Gordon, who has owned the store for the past 31 years, told KTVO that the reason for the closing is an unresolvable dispute with a real estate partner.
Chillicothe Police Department advising public to be aware of individual going door to door, claiming to be with ADT Security
The Chillicothe Police Department is advising the public to be aware of a man claiming to be with ADT Security but wearing a Brinks badge who was at a Chillicothe residence on the afternoon of December 2nd. The man reportedly knew the resident had ADT and claimed to have upgrades....
Obituary & Services: Gayla Rae (Koehly) Brown
Gayla Rae (Koehly) Brown, age 80, a resident of Liberty, Missouri, a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. Gayla was born the daughter of Ed and Georgina (Lionberger) Koehly on March 16, 1942, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She...
Obituary & Services: Ardrith Lynn Barnett
Ardrith Lynn Barnett, age 76, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Ardrith was born the daughter of Ernest and Oakland (Allnutt) Douglas on October 28, 1946, in Sampsel, Missouri. She was a graduate of Chillicothe High School. Ardrith worked for the Chillicothe Correctional Center for many years. She then worked for the United States Postal Service.
Grundy County sales tax collections increase by four percent when compared to 2021
Whether it’s due to higher prices for goods and products, or whether more people are choosing to shop local, the Grundy County sales tax collections have increased by four percent when compared to last year’s 12-month period. The consumer price index as of October increased seven point seven...
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to grass fire
Chillicothe firefighters were briefly on the scene of a small grass and brush fire early Saturday afternoon in which several raised garden beds, gardening decorations, and equipment were damaged. The location was at a property owned by Brent Skinner at 960-5529 Livingston County Road 529. The blaze was mostly controlled...
Moberly man arrested in Randolph County on warrants from Grundy County
Randolph County authorities arrested a Moberly man wanted in Grundy County for alleged failure to appear in court. The capias warrants were issued for 45-year-old Benjamin Thomas Milazzo. Court appearances are scheduled for next week. The original charge for Milazzo was for criminal non support of what were then, three minor children. Bond is $2,500 cash. That court date is December 15th in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court.
Former Trenton man arrested in investigation that began nearly one year ago
An arrest has been made stemming from an investigation in Trenton that began nearly one year ago. Forty-three-year-old Curtis Scott Wheelbarger has been charged with three felonies and one misdemeanor in connection with incidents on December 19th, 2021 at 610 West Crowder Road in Trenton. He was arrested Friday. Bond is $10,000 cash with Wheelbarger to appear December 13 in Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court Charges include felony stealing and attempted felony stealing of property valued at more than $750. He’s also charged with unlawful use of a weapon by exhibiting a knife in an angry or threatening manner in the presence of another person. The misdemeanor count is for alleged 2nd-degree property damage.
Unsuccessful northwest Missouri state rep. candidate dies after fall
A Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for state representative in northwest Missouri has died. The family of Lois Pontius announced that she died Wednesday of a head injury suffered in a fall. Pontius, who was from Ridgeway, lost the Missouri Second State Representative District race to Republican Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton...
New Chillicothe Police Officer Approved
A new police officer will be joining the ranks of the Chillicothe Police Department soon. The Chillicothe City Council, in their executive session, approved hiring Christine Hillyard. Hillyard is expected to complete her training on December 9th and get licensed. The starting pay is $18.22 per hour. Hillyard is expected...
Troopers Arrest KC Woman On Warrant
A Kansas City woman was arrested in Caldwell County Saturday. State Troopers report 60-year-old Annette Williams was arrested at about 8:50 pm for alleged driving without a license and on a Clay County warrant for alleged driving without a license. She was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
Centerville man found guilty in northeast Missouri assault
KAHOKA, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was convicted this week of a crime in northeast Missouri. A Clark County jury found Martin "Marty" Wright, 56, of Centerville, Iowa, guilty Tuesday of first-degree assault. The trial was held in Clark County on a change of venue from Schuyler County.
Obituary: Ardona Lee Ward
Ardona Lee Ward, 92, died Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Quail Run Healthcare Center, Cameron, Missouri. Donna was born March 6, 1930, in Mildred, Kansas to Harry Clair and Lula Blanche (Snyder) Wilson. Donna married Kenneth Ray Ward in Louis Town, Illinois. He preceded her in death on December 28,...
Body discovered in burned out car near Leon
LEON, Iowa — A brutal discovery in southern Iowa, where authorities were called to a burned-out vehicle in a field with a body inside. Crews were called to the scene just east of Leon in Decatur County around 4:30 Saturday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the scene. So far, they have been unable to identify the body and are checking with area agencies for any missing persons.
Obituary: Montana Ray Akers
Montana Ray Akers, age 19, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas. Montana was born the son of Maria Fletcher Akers and Daniel Akers on November 25, 2002, in Kansas City, Missouri. He married Lita Pelton on October 22, 2022, she survives of the home. He liked hunting, fishing, camping, riding 4-wheelers, playing cards, watching football on Sundays, and spending time with his family. He was a huge Chiefs fan.
