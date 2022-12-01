Read full article on original website
Soccer-Dutch ride the feelgood factor ahead of Messi challenge
DOHA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A video of Louis van Gaal dancing into the team hotel after his team's victory over the United States went viral and there is no shortage of joy in the Netherlands camp as they prepare to face Argentina in the World Cup quarter-finals.
Soccer-Saudi Arabia set to host 2027 Asian Cup after India withdraws bid
(Reuters) – Saudi Arabia is the sole remaining bidder to host the 2027 Asian Cup after India’s federation withdrew its bid, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Monday. The AFC’s executive committee shortlisted bids from India and Saudi Arabia in October after Qatar pulled out of the...
Soccer-Elated England turn thoughts to fearsome France
AL KHOR, Qatar (Reuters) – England spent little time celebrating Sunday’s 3-0 World Cup win over Senegal before turning their thoughts to an intimidating quarter-final next Saturday against reigning champions France and current tournament top scorer Kylian Mbappe. “We have a brilliant tie, haven’t we?” said England coach...
