Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
The Witcher: Blood Origin star Sophia Brown reveals which scene made her physically sick
The Witcher: Blood Origin spoilers follow. The Witcher: Blood Origin star Sophia Brown has revealed which scene made her physically sick. During filming for the first episode of the prequel series, Brown told Radio Times that she had to eat a feast of fish and marzipan that she struggled to keep down.
digitalspy.com
Netflix shares new first-look stills and character details for Lockwood & Co ahead of release
Digital Spy can exclusively reveal first-look photos and character details for upcoming Netflix series Lockwood & Co. The supernatural fantasy show, which has been written by Joe Cornish (Attack the Block), is based on Jonathan Stroud's series of novels, following the eponymous agency as they battle ghosts and all manner of supernatural entities – including 'The Problem', or the widespread issue of night-time hauntings by ghosts.
digitalspy.com
Rick and Morty sees Daniel Radcliffe and Jack Black star in 'Game Of Thrones parody'
Rick and Morty season 6 episode 9 spoilers follow. Jack Black and Daniel Radcliffe are amongst the guest stars voicing characters in a Game of Thrones inspired Rick and Morty episode. Titled 'A Rick in King Mortur's Mort' Black and Radcliffe feature in the animated series' latest adventure, which is...
digitalspy.com
Lord of the Rings star's Moonhaven series cancelled despite previous renewal news
Lord of the Rings star Dominic Monaghan has had his AMC+ show Moonhaven cancelled despite previous news of a renewal. Moonhaven follows a utopian colony based on the Moon 100 years in the future. The show focuses on Emma McDonald's Bella, a pilot and smuggler who winds up marooned on Moonhaven, the Moon-based colony.
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon star teases what's to come in season 2
House of the Dragon season 1 spoilers follow. House of the Dragon star Steve Toussaint has given a few hints as to what his character will be up to in season 2. The Line of Duty actor plays Lord Corlys Velaryon on the Game of Thrones' prequel series. Also known as The Sea Snake, the seafarer had been gravely injured during the war but miraculously came back in time for the season finale, where it was understood he and his wife Rhaenys (Eve Best) would pledge allegiance to Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) against the Hightowers.
Gabourey Sidibe’s ‘Surprise’ Marriage: ‘Precious’ Star Reveals She Married Fiancé Brandon Frankel Over a Year Ago
Surprise! Gabourey Sidibe has been a Mrs. for a whole year! The Precious actress, 39, revealed she and Brandon Frankel secretly married back in 2021 during a stop by Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday. Gabourey Sidibe. While Gabby was thrilled by Brandon’s 2020 proposal, she knew she wasn’t...
digitalspy.com
7 huge Casualty spoilers for special improvised episode
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty will be airing a special, improvised episode later this month – which breaks away from the traditional house style. The scenes, which were entirely unscripted, explore the pressures and difficulties the paramedic team – Jan, Sah, Teddy and Iain – face every single day as frontline health care workers.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders to revisit sad death in Kat and Alfie's Christmas story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will revisit the death of a character next week, as Kat and Alfie continue to grow closer. Kat has been keen to keep Alfie at arm's length since he returned to Walford back in September, but Phil's ongoing absence has allowed them to grow closer. Kat...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street producer explains change in show's Christmas episodes
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's producer Iain MacLeod has confirmed plans for light-hearted Christmas storylines this year. The ITV soap's festive special will see Fiz Stape and Tyrone Dobbs take centre stage with a romantic wedding storyline. Upcoming scenes will see Tyrone pop the question to Fiz. When Fiz...
digitalspy.com
Casualty star Arin Smethurst reveals Jan twist in improvised episode
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty star Arin Smethurst has opened up on the show's upcoming improvised episode. The BBC medical drama will be breaking away from its usual format for a special edition in December, which focuses on the paramedic team and the pressures they deal with on a day-to-day basis.
digitalspy.com
Rick and Morty teases Christmas special for season 6 finale
Rick and Morty has teased a Christmas special for its upcoming season six finale with a brand new clip. In a tweet, Swimpedia, which shares news and updates on all-things Adult Swim, wrote: "Tune into @adultswim on Sunday, December 11th at 11:00 PM to catch the final episode of Rick and Morty Season 6, 'Ricktional Mortpoon's Rickmas Mortcation!'"
Look: Blake Lively shows baby bump during festive outing with Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds met Santa and Mrs. Claus during a visit to the Polar Express holiday attraction.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders reveals Janine Butcher's new plan in Mick and Linda story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Linda Carter will be left devastated by Janine's latest move next week. Janine is hellbent on removing Linda from Mick's life completely, paranoid that he still has unresolved feelings for his ex. After her previous plan to keep Mick close backfired, Janine will spot another opportunity...
digitalspy.com
Slow Horses star teases new direction for season 2
Slow Horses star Gary Oldman has teased a new direction for the second season of the Apple TV+ series. The actor, who plays Jackson Lamb in the spy thriller, spoke with RadioTimes about the latest batch of episodes, which premiered on the streaming service on Friday (December 2). The newest...
digitalspy.com
Willow’s Amar Chadha-Patel explains how his character pays tribute to Val Kilmer
Willow star Amar Chadha-Patel has opened up about how his character Thraxus Boorman pays tribute to Val Kilmer on the fantasy show, which shared news of a new cast member earlier this week. The actor sat down with Digital Spy to talk about the way in which he paid tribute...
digitalspy.com
Sophia Ali reflects on The Wilds cancellation and "validating" new rom-com
After roles in Grey's Anatomy, blockbuster Uncharted and Prime Video's abruptly cancelled The Wilds, Sophia Ali is back on our screens in the desi rom-com, India Sweets and Spices. Ali plays the straight-talking Alia Kapur, who returns home from university to the elitist Indian American community her parents (Bombay's Manisha...
digitalspy.com
First trailer for The Grinch horror movie The Mean One
A first trailer for The Grinch horror movie parody The Mean One has been released. Set to premiere this Christmas, The Mean One stars Terrifier's David Howard Thornton in the lead role as the murderous Grinch as he terrorises Krystle Martin's (9-1-1: Lone Star) grown up Cindy. Following the brutal...
digitalspy.com
SAS Rogue Heroes has future confirmed by BBC
SAS Rogue Heroes has had its future confirmed, with the BBC renewing the historical drama for a second series. With the sixth and final episode of the first series airing tonight (December 4), fans were left wondering if the origin story of the British Army Special Air Service would come back to screens, but its future was solidified with a "to be continued" caption in the finale.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's shock Kyle discovery and 7 more big soap moments airing this week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Kyle's on the edge. (Wednesday at 7pm on ITV1) Moira and Kyle are back from Belfast,...
digitalspy.com
Star Wars writer reveals Solo plot hole that "always haunted" him
Star Wars writer Jonathan Kasdan has opened up about a plot hole from the spinoff movie Solo: A Star Wars Story that has always "haunted" him. Solo explores Han Solo's past and features Han (Alden Ehrenreich) working with a gang led by Paul Bettany's villainous Dryden Vos. Vos' most trusted aid is Qi'ra (Emilia Clarke), who just so happens to be the love of Han's life at the time.
Comments / 0