House of the Dragon season 1 spoilers follow. House of the Dragon star Steve Toussaint has given a few hints as to what his character will be up to in season 2. The Line of Duty actor plays Lord Corlys Velaryon on the Game of Thrones' prequel series. Also known as The Sea Snake, the seafarer had been gravely injured during the war but miraculously came back in time for the season finale, where it was understood he and his wife Rhaenys (Eve Best) would pledge allegiance to Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) against the Hightowers.

1 DAY AGO