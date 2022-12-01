Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez 3 undercard: Complete list of fights before main event in 2022 boxing match

The sold out crowd at Madison Square Garden was stunned. Roman Gonzalez, better known as “Chocolatio,” was the 46-0 WBC super flyweight champion of the world. He was also considered by many to be one of the best, if not the single best, boxers on earth. Suffice to say, no one expected Chocolatito to hit the mat that night in his scheduled 12 round battle with Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. Yet there was Chocolatito on the canvas in the very first round, the victim of a terrific Sor Rungvisai body shot. Still, the Nicaraguan master was unsurprisingly able to beat the count, and fight on brilliantly.

