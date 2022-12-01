Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez 3 undercard: Complete list of fights before main event in 2022 boxing match

Read full article on original website
Related
Tyson Fury dominates Derek Chisora to retain belt
Tyson Fury delivers a one-sided beating of Derek Chisora to keep his WBC and lineal heavyweight championship. Fury turned his aim to unified champ Oleksandr Usyk, who sat ringside.
worldboxingnews.net
Davis vs Garcia PPV undercard set, Demetrius Andrade returns
Three star-studded undercard attractions highlight a can’t-miss night of boxing on Saturday, January 7 on SHOWTIME PPV when undefeated five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis takes on unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García in the main event from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
Boxing Scene
Chisora: I Cannot Talk Sh!t About Fury, A Man Who Puts Food On The Table For Your Kids
Derek Chisora drew applause during a press conference Thursday in London for his honest expression of respect toward Tyson Fury. Chisora and Fury haven’t really talked trash during the promotion of their heavyweight title fight Saturday night because they genuinely respect one another. Fury’s challenger explained, too, that it’s tough to belittle the undefeated Fury when it was the champion who delivered on his promise to secure Chisora a seven-figure payday for a fight that has been consistently criticized as an unnecessary mismatch.
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury To Usyk: You’re Next, You Little B!tch! I Ain’t No Bodybuilder, Sucker!
Oleksandr Usyk stood silent on the ring apron and appeared as if he were trying not to laugh. Tyson Fury yelled in Usyk’s face just a few minutes after he was done dismantling Dereck Chisora, an opponent who gave Usyk a difficult fight just two years ago. An ever-rowdy Fury promised the undefeated IBF/IBO/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion he’ll get some of the same if they fight next at some point early in 2023.
'Fight night ready': Paris Fury turns heads in a pink dress as she cheers on her Gypsy King husband Tyson Fury to victory at his boxing match against Derek Chisora
Paris Fury was dressed to the nines on Saturday as she cheered on her husband Tyson Fury in his match against Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The blonde, 32, shared a series of pictures of herself dressed up in a pink dress as she and her family cheered him onto victory.
Boxing Scene
Crawford: Something Is Wrong With ‘Mad, Jealous’ Charlo – ‘I'd Beat His Ass Easy’
Terence Crawford has a clash scheduled on the calendar for Dec. 10 against David Avanesyan, and he still intends to get a fight made with Errol Spence Jr. soon after that, but the Nebraskan has suddenly been caught in a back-and-forth beef with a new foe. The WBO welterweight champion...
realcombatmedia.com
GERVONTA DAVIS VS. HECTOR LUIS GARCIA PRESS CONFERENCE QUOTES, VIDEO, PHOTOS & UNDERCARD
Also Featuring PPV Undercard Fighters Jaron Ennis, Rashidi Ellis, Demetrius Andrade and Demond Nicholson. Undefeated Superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis Defends WBA Lightweight Title Against Unbeaten World Champion. Hector Luis Garcia on SHOWTIME PPV® Saturday,. January 7 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Click HERE for Photos...
Sporting News
Tyson Fury lines up blockbuster 2023 with Oleksandr Usyk and Joe Joyce; Anthony Joshua out in the cold
There was no glory to be had in Derek Chisora’s battered, swollen features. The 10 rounds he and Tyson Fury shared at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday told us nothing their 22 rounds in the previous decade hadn't already. Fury, the WBC heavyweight champion, is vastly superior to almost...
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul fires shot at Dana White over UFC betting scandal: ‘Ironic isn’t it’
This growing Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) betting scandal is slowly snowballing into a massive avalanche for the promotion, which only creates larger avenues for haters and naysayers to try to drag the combat organization through the mud. This includes social media star and professional boxer, Jake Paul, who has publicly...
MMAmania.com
Tyson Fury warns Oleksandr Usyk to stay out of the ring in London: ‘I’ll Deebo that motherf—ker’
Reigning heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk may be in attendance for Tyson Fury’s trilogy bout with Derek Chisora later today (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, but the Ukrainian fighter better not enter the ring or “Gypsy King” might pop him one.
UFC Orlando Results: Sergei Pavlovich stops Tai Tuivasa in Round 1 (Video)
Tonight’s UFC Orlando main card features a key heavyweight contest between perennial division contenders Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Pavlovich. Tuivasa (14-4 MMA) will enter the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a knockout loss to Ciryl Gane in his most recent effort at UFC Paris. Prior to that setback, the Aussie had put together a five-fight winning streak, with all five victories coming by way of knockout.
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather vs GGG at 154, the super-fight that got away
Former Pound for Pound king Gennadiy Golovkin was focused on landing one big fish before he retired. It wasn’t Mexican rival Canelo Alvarez but Floyd Mayweather. Previously, GGG expressed his desire to World Boxing News to face Mayweather in a super-fight. Golovkin did get his trilogy against Canelo in...
worldboxingnews.net
Heavyweight champ Tommy Morrison had insane training regime
Late heavyweight force Tommy Morrison had an insane workout uncovered by World Boxing News years after his untimely death. The punishing training regime of the former world champion has been revealed by his widow Trisha. Morrison, who died in 2013 at the tender age of 44, was never a fan...
Boxing Scene
Estrada: We Were Told To Not Train For A Month, Returned Two Weeks Later
Juan Francisco Estrada has never taken a shortcut in training at any point over the course of his incredible career. By his own admission, however, he had to cheat the system ever so slightly just to preserve plans for the third entry in an already memorable ring rivalry. The two-division...
MMAmania.com
Odd man out? Tyson Fury calls out Usyk, Joyce, Wilder ... but not Francis Ngannou
Tyson Fury made easy work of Derek Chisora tonight (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) in front of a sold-out crowd inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. While the fight wasn’t competitive in the least, Fury did his best to make up for it with some spectacle before and after the fight. The eventual tenth round mercy stoppage by the referee was a good two to three rounds late, and came with a smattering of boos from the otherwise chuffed and cheerful crowd of 60,000 people.
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis-Karen Chukhadzhian Co-Feature For Davis-Garcia PPV Show January 7
Jaron Ennis will take a significant step January 7 toward securing a legitimate welterweight title shot. BoxingScene.com has learned that the talented contender from Philadelphia will fight Ukraine’s Karen Chukhadzhian that night for the IBF interim 147-pound championship. Their 12-round fight will be the co-feature of a Showtime Pay-Per-View telecast that Gervonta Davis and Hector Luis Garcia will headline at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather ignored in TWO calls for less world boxing titles
Floyd Mayweather took pride in showing off all his world championships over the years, but the pound-for-pound king longed for less. “Money” always hoped the boxing-sanctioning bodies would unite and unify some of the belts for the sport’s good. It never happened. Now there are more straps than...
ng-sportingnews.com
Boxing schedule 2023: Dates, division, location for best upcoming fights
Following a boxing schedule in 2022 that featured great fights like Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano and Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora, 2023 is looking to continue the momentum. Like the previous year, there is a lot to be excited about in boxing. Major title fights will take place that...
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor settles UFC 223 bus attack lawsuit with Michael Chiesa
A lawsuit between Conor McGregor and Michael Chiesa stemming from an infamous Brooklyn bus attack at UFC 223 in 2018 has finally been settled, per MMA Fighting. McGregor, who has been no stranger to legal trouble over the years, was sued by Chiesa after throwing a dolly through a bus window prior to UFC 223 in New York City over four years ago. The incident left Chiesa with multiple lacerations on his face and forced “Maverick” to withdraw from his scheduled bout with Anthony Pettis for that same weekend.
Boxing Insider
Chocolatito’s Brilliant Second Act Comes To An End
The sold out crowd at Madison Square Garden was stunned. Roman Gonzalez, better known as “Chocolatio,” was the 46-0 WBC super flyweight champion of the world. He was also considered by many to be one of the best, if not the single best, boxers on earth. Suffice to say, no one expected Chocolatito to hit the mat that night in his scheduled 12 round battle with Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. Yet there was Chocolatito on the canvas in the very first round, the victim of a terrific Sor Rungvisai body shot. Still, the Nicaraguan master was unsurprisingly able to beat the count, and fight on brilliantly.
Comments / 0