Gas prices; governor’s memories; Farm Show milkshakes: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Lot to lots: Plans for the Beltway Towne Center, in Cumberland County at the former Park Inn by Radisson, have been submitted to Hampden Township for review. The center is to be anchored by a warehouse club along with about a dozen smaller units.
Five things you may not know about Gov. Tom Wolf
Tom Wolf has been Pennsylvania’s governor for eight years. By now, people have come to know a little bit about the man. He hails from Mount Wolf, York County. He drives a Jeep. He used to own a successful cabinet business, making him wealthy enough that he chose to donate all of his gubernatorial pay – more than $1.5 million in total – to charity.
After big battles, Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf leaves office with few regrets, no grudges
As Gov. Tom Wolf prepares to leave office, there is one thing that drove him into the governorship that awaits him when he gets home: his beloved 2006 Jeep Wrangler. The Jeep, a stick shift, of course, that Wolf’s daughters joke he bought during his midlife crisis, starred in his first gubernatorial campaign ad in 2014 and helped him become a household name.
Pa. city No. 1 best to spot Santa. Another is No. 5
It’s common knowledge that Santa streams across the sky on Christmas Eve with toys in tow. Turns out, there are a few primo locations for seeing old Claus’s nighttime ride. Two cities in Pennsylvania are among these locations, one of which was crowned the best. LISTEN: Pennsylvania small...
New Farm Show milkshake flavor to debut in 2023; here’s how to preview it for free
Nothing stirs up excitement about the Pennsylvania Farm Show like a new food. This year, the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association is shaking things up with a new milkshake flavor to celebrate its 70th year selling the sweet treats at the Farm Show. And, the new limited-edition shake is ... orange...
wccsradio.com
SHEETZ TO ADD WESTERN PA LOCATIONS
A Western Pennsylvanian convenience store chain has announced that they will expand their presence in their home market. Reports say that Sheetz plans to expand in Western Pennsylvania by opening 30 more stores in the region. Locations have not yet been announced, but Sheetz Real Estate Director Brian Dinges said that he feels many areas can still benefit from the 24/7 convenience options that the stores would provide. The move comes as Sheetz’ main competitor, Wawa, has announced plans to expand its footprint in the state by opening up to 40 stores in Central Pennsylvania over the next three to five years. The two have been natural rivals, offering the same services at their stores.
Powerball $89 million jackpot (12/05/22): When and how to find out if you’ve won
Someone won the big Powerball drawing from Saturday night. So tonight, Monday, Dec. 5 at 10:59 p.m. EDT — the lottery has reset and you’ll have another chance to win millions! Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really). How long...
abc27.com
Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
Warehouses, an indoor ‘adventure park’, and other new businesses opening in central Pa.
A developer that just completed construction of a 1.1-million-square-foot warehouse is building an adjacent 700,000-square-foot warehouse along Route 230 in Londonderry Township. UPS just opened one of its largest facilities, a 775,000-square-foot location in Lower Swatara Township.
Lottery ticket worth over $539k sold at Pennsylvania store this week
One person who recently purchased a lottery ticket at a Pennsylvania store this week is about to have a very merry holiday season. Earlier this week, a winning lottery ticket worth over $539k was sold to a customer at the Giant Eagle grocery store located on Route 19 in Cranberry Township.
Pennsylvania has a favorite Taylor Swift album. Can you guess which?
A new study has found each state’s favorite Taylor Swift album. SIMILAR STORIES: Want to see Taylor Swift in Pa.? A chocolate shop is giving away 2 ‘golden’ concert tickets. Pennstakes.com reviewed recent search interest in Taylor Swift’s discography over a 90-day period as the basis for...
WPXI Pittsburgh
2 Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split $200,000 prize sold at local Giant Eagle, Sheetz
Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split a jackpot prize of $200,000 were sold Allegheny and Butler counties. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets sold for the Nov. 30 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 1-5-14-20-30, to win individual prizes of $100,000. The winning tickets were sold by...
DraftKings Maryland promo code unlocks $200 early sign-up bonus for December 2022
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With this DraftKings promo code, new players in Maryland gambling on any event this month can receive a Bet $5, Win $200 bonus by...
Capitol Christmas Tree ceremony returns: Watch the lighting of the 20-foot tree
After a short hiatus, the Pa. Capitol Christmas tree lighting returned for a special holiday ceremony inside the Rotunda on Monday. The Rotunda tree stands at 20-feet tall, decorated with over 900 LED lights and more than 400 different ornaments created by senior center members throughout the commonwealth. Several other...
$50k Millionaire Raffle ticket sold at local Get Go
The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced two $50,000 Millionaire Raffle winners. One of the winners was in Westmoreland County. The raffle is part of an eight week long drawing leading up to the big drawing on January 7, 1983.
Pennsylvania city bans declawing cats: report
A city in Pennsylvania has officially made declawing cats illegal. The practice has long been consider inhumane, and any city resident who ignores this ban will be hit with a $500 fine. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly metro area No. 1 in U.S. for share of households with cats. LehighValleyNews.com reports how...
Famous restaurant chain opened another new location in Pennsylvania this week
A famous restaurant chain with more than 2,600 locations in over 47 states recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Pennsylvania restaurant location in Bridgeville.
Deer processing business in PA overwhelmed by extended hunting season
With an expanded hunting season in Pennsylvania - processors are strained by increased demand. The rush begins in September for Tim Giger and other processing shops with the start of archery season.
PennLive.com
