Pennsylvania State

Five things you may not know about Gov. Tom Wolf

Tom Wolf has been Pennsylvania’s governor for eight years. By now, people have come to know a little bit about the man. He hails from Mount Wolf, York County. He drives a Jeep. He used to own a successful cabinet business, making him wealthy enough that he chose to donate all of his gubernatorial pay – more than $1.5 million in total – to charity.
Pa. city No. 1 best to spot Santa. Another is No. 5

It’s common knowledge that Santa streams across the sky on Christmas Eve with toys in tow. Turns out, there are a few primo locations for seeing old Claus’s nighttime ride. Two cities in Pennsylvania are among these locations, one of which was crowned the best. LISTEN: Pennsylvania small...
SHEETZ TO ADD WESTERN PA LOCATIONS

A Western Pennsylvanian convenience store chain has announced that they will expand their presence in their home market. Reports say that Sheetz plans to expand in Western Pennsylvania by opening 30 more stores in the region. Locations have not yet been announced, but Sheetz Real Estate Director Brian Dinges said that he feels many areas can still benefit from the 24/7 convenience options that the stores would provide. The move comes as Sheetz’ main competitor, Wawa, has announced plans to expand its footprint in the state by opening up to 40 stores in Central Pennsylvania over the next three to five years. The two have been natural rivals, offering the same services at their stores.
Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
Pennsylvania city bans declawing cats: report

A city in Pennsylvania has officially made declawing cats illegal. The practice has long been consider inhumane, and any city resident who ignores this ban will be hit with a $500 fine. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly metro area No. 1 in U.S. for share of households with cats. LehighValleyNews.com reports how...
