ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMOX News Radio

Flu cases doubling every week in St. Louis area

By Fred Bodimer Kmox Health Editor
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZoe5_0jTZvPjm00

Crowded emergency rooms as the number of flu cases continues to double every week in the St. Louis area. "We can't continue to see doubling, because already we're getting strained -- our capacity is pretty full with patients right now."

The clinical director of the emergency department at Barnes Jewish Hospital, Washington University's Dr. Rob Poirier, says many mild to moderate flu cases can be handled in your doctor's office, a virtual visit, or at an urgent care or convenient care clinic. So when should you head to the ER? "If you start developing moderate to severe symptoms, so really high fevers and shortness of breath, you're having trouble breathing, you're getting very dehydrated in terms of you can't keep up with the fluid intake, and eating, and you feel really sick, then you need to come to the emergency department."

Those most at risk for severe complications from the flu include the elderly and patients with pre-existing conditions -- like asthma, COPD, bronchitis and respiratory illnesses.

"People are getting very sick from influenza, that if they had the vaccine, they probably wouldn't be," adds Poirier, "because not many people are vaccinated out there, it's starting to overload the emergency departments and the hospitals at the moment and wait times are definitely increased."

Dr. Poirier says don't wait any longer to get that flu shot, and get your covid booster as well.

Follow KMOX | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Listen on the free Audacy app .
Tell your smart speaker to play K M O X

@2022 Audacy (KMOX). All rights reserved.

Comments / 2

Related
mymoinfo.com

Influenza season getting worse in Missouri

(Jefferson County) Influenza season is here, and it’s already a busier start to the flu season than we’ve seen in years past. Dr. Chandra Dommaraju is an infectious disease specialist at Mercy Hospital Jefferson. We asked him what he is seeing with the number of flu patients at the hospital.
MISSOURI STATE
stlpublicradio.org

Homeless service providers say St. Louis is not prepared for winter

On Dec. 1, the City of St. Louis launched winter operations to help support people without housing during the coldest months of the year. The city’s Department of Human Services announced that it will collaborate with outreach organizations to ensure that those without housing can access more than 700 shelter beds, including overflow beds.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Rise in flu cases in the Metro boosts concerns in medication shortages

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - With flu season only just beginning to kick into high gear, some local pharmacies across the St. Louis Metro are experiencing a new set of challenges. “I think in the last two to three days, we’ve gotten 10, 15 orders for Tamiflu,” said Dr. Tyler Taylor, a pharmacist with St. Louis Hills Pharmacy. “Just because nobody has it and it’s a really bad season.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Afghan Family Finds Temporary Housing In Kirkwood

An Afghan refugee family of 11 arrived in St. Louis in January 2022. Their relocation journey was a bumpy, tortuous path — until they recently settled safely in Kirkwood. Thanks to volunteers representing St. Louis regional nonprofits and community service centers — Christian Friends of New Americans, HumanKind STL, Circle Of Love STL, Kindness Begins With Me and JustServe — the Afghan family moved into a seven-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Kirkwood near Quan and Woodlawn avenues at the end of October.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

3 charged in death of Missouri toddler who ingested fentanyl

Liliana Leake, age 21 months, was found unconscious in a St. Louis County apartment last month and died at a hospital. Probable cause statements allege at least two of the adults “intentionally” did not seek medical attention for her. 3 charged in death of Missouri toddler who ingested...
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy