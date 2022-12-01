ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Grayson made the big shot!” - Giannis Antetokounmpo talks up his teammate after a massive shot in the Garden

By Matthew Dugandzic
Bucks Zone
 5 days ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo was pleased to see Grayson Allen knock down huge three pointer which won the game for the Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks were able to continue their winning streak against the New York Knicks. But they had their work carved out for them as the Knicks pushed them to the limit, especially in the closing stages, when Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out, and the Knicks tied the game.

Ultimately, the Bucks prevailed as Grayson Allen hit a huge shot to break the deadlock. Giannis raved about his teammates, most notably Allen, who hit the dagger three-pointer.

Giannis says his team executed the last play well

The Greek Freak had another great game, finishing with 37 points and 13 rebounds. This is Giannis's fifth straight 30-point game, as he is back to his early season form. He did foul out at the end of the game, but the Greek Freak was happy with his team's efforts, crediting them in the post-game press conference.

" Obviously, I wanted to be in the game, I wanted to finish the game, I wanted to be aggressive, I wanted to enjoy the game, but it doesn't really matter. The team was able to get stops down the stretch and rebound down the stretch and execute the play really well, and Grayson made the big shot," Giannis explained .

The Bucks winning without Giannis could be a positive thing

The Bucks would have wanted to have Giannis in the closing stages, but they did well without him. And this could turn into a blessing in disguise, especially in the long run. The Bucks showed composure and were not rattled by losing their best player.

This could be a positive thing for the Bucks, especially in the playoffs. A lot of times, when the best player goes to the bench for rest, the team loses ground. If the Bucks are able to remain competitive with Giannis on the bench, they could become an unstoppable force come playoff time.

