Mineola, TX

101.5 KNUE

So Many Delicious Dessert Options But This is the Very Best in Tyler, TX

There is something that is so satisfying about a sweet treat, some of the very best go beyond tasting good but they just make life better. Everyone has their own favorite desserts, but there are so many amazing treats to choose from. It's difficult to choose just one dessert as your favorite one, but I have found the very best in Tyler, Texas and I am going to tell you where to go to enjoy this amazing treat.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas

TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

A Gun Barrel City firefighter has passed away

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Micah Swanson, a firefighter with Gun Barrel City Fire Department, died at his home in Sulphur Springs on Dec. 3, according to Chief Joseph Lindaman. Swanson began working with Gun Barrel City Fire Department in July of 2021. Gun Barrel City Fire Department shared an image of their logo […]
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
KLTV

Quitman doctor retires after 40 years of service

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Beverly Waddleton has served the Quitman community for 40 years as a family practice physician. Today the Wood County community, her family and friends gathered in the atrium of the UT Health Quitman Hospital to celebrate the legacy that Dr. Waddleton leaves behind. “I was...
QUITMAN, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Are You Excited About What’s Taking Over The Old Chili’s In Tyler?

Living in Tyler for more than twenty-five years now, I never would have thought that a popular Tyler, Texas restaurant would build a new location and abandon its old one, but it happened. Chili's on Loop 323 and Brookside Dr. made a new location on S. Broadway at Old Grande Blvd. a few months ago and recently moved into their new space and the old one is now sitting there vacant and alone.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Fire damages Van Zandt Livestock Exchange

WILLS POINT, Texas (KLTV) - A fire broke out at the Van Zandt Livestock Exchange overnight. No people or animals were injured, but Saturday’s events were cancelled. Fire Marshal Sean Davis said the cause of the fire is still under investigation and confirmed no one was hurt. The livestock...
WILLS POINT, TX
ketk.com

Here’s what you can do if Asian Lady Beetles are invading your home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Everyone’s seen an Asian Lady Beetle, they’re often called Ladybugs, but few know that their actually an invasive species. According to A&M Agrilife Extension, the Asian Lady Beetle was deliberatly brought to the United States from Asia by the USDA in the 1960’s and the 1990’s in an attempt to fight other pests across several states.
TYLER, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

TPWD: Chronic Wasting Disease Spreads to Another Texas County

AUSTIN –Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

DPS Update On Fatal Hopkins County Crash

Location: SH 19, two miles south of Birthright Community. Driver vehicle 1: (Not injured) Gerald Adams, 60 YOA, of Paris. Driver vehicle 2: (non-incapacitating injuries) Rebecca Goodson, 69 YOA, of Sulphur Springs. Seatbelt: Yes. Transported to: Christus Hospital in Sulphur Springs. Passenger vehicle 2: (Incapacitating injuries but stable) Joyce Moore,...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

4 Killed In 5-Vehicle Crash On State Highway 19 North Sunday

Nine Others Transported by Ambulance To Hospital For Injuries Sustained In Crash. At least four people are reported to have been killed in a 5-vehicle crash, which shut down State Highway 19 north for more than 3 hours Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Nine others were transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of injuries, eight with what were reported as non-incapacitating injuries and one with capacitating injuries, authorities reported Monday morning.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Mount Pleasant Tribune

From a Nebraska wheat farmer to the biggest ranch and rodeo equipment producer in the world

From a Nebraska wheat farmer to the biggest ranch and rodeo equipment producer in the world News Staff Fri, 12/02/2022 - 14:13 Image Bill Priefert in one of the many manufacturing buildings located at the Priefert Manufacturing facilities in Mount Pleasant. COURTESY PHOTO COURTESY PHOTO Bill Priefert and his sons. From left to right Travis Priefert, Nate Priefert,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
easttexasradio.com

Royse City Woman Indicted For Murder

A Hunt County grand jury indicted Lauren Brooke Bohme, 20, of Royse City, in connection with the death of Ismael Rincon, 15, of Greenville, on Sept. 30, 2020. She has pleaded not guilty. Jury selection starts Monday in the 196th District Court. A separate defendant, Damien Christian Osborn, 20, of Rockwall, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder involving Rincon’s death.
ROYSE CITY, TX
KLTV

Athens man accused in shooting, standoff now charged with capital murder

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Athens man accused of shooting someone to death and taking hostages has been given a new indictment by a grand jury. According to court documents, an Anderson County grand jury is now charging Robert Mason Eckert III with capital murder in connection with the death of Marco Matthew Gonzales, 38, whom Eckert allegedly shot multiple times. Eckert is also accused of taking multiple people hostage inside a home immediately following the shooting which occurred on Dec. 9, 2021 at a residence on County Road 309 in Anderson County. Eckert later surrendered to the sheriff’s office.
ATHENS, TX

