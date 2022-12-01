ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SC Lede: Charleston Harbor — ‘The Most Important Ditch’

On this episode of the South Carolina Lede for December 6, 2022: SC Ports celebrates the completion of the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project; the latest on the new Democratic presidential nomination calendar; and more. We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 803-563-7169 to share your thoughts...
