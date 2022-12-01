Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Springfield Central’s defense shines despite loss in Div. I state championship: ‘We left everything on the field’
FOXBOROUGH — Between the pouring rain and heavy wind, Saturday’s Division I state football championship between Springfield Central and St. John’s Prep was going to be sloppy.
Springfield Central band performs at Gillette Stadium during Div. I state football championship (video)
FOXBOROUGH — While the Springfield Central football team fell to St. John’s Prep in the Division I state championship, the marching band rocked Gillette Stadium in the wind and heavy rain.
Springfield Central’s Will Watson III plays final game with father, coach Bill Watson: ‘(He) made me the man I am today’
FOXBOROUGH – The departure of longtime Springfield Central football coach Valdamar Brower opened the door for offensive coordinator Bill Watson to take over the program at the end of last season.
Will Watson III, Springfield Central football seniors showed what the program is capable of: ‘I think we turned this whole thing upside down’
FOXBOROUGH — The seniors on the Springfield Central football team close their high school careers with an impressive resume, including two state titles.
Parents and residents gather for Central High School football team community send-off
The team's championship Saturday began bright and early this morning with a community send-off at the High School.
Tafara Gapare’s stellar performance lifts UMass over Albany, 87-73
AMHERST - Without Noah Fernandes, the UMass men’s basketball team needed everybody else to step up on Monday against Albany at the Mullins Center. And they did just that, with one player standing out more than the others. Tafara Gapare’s confidence and skill helped lead the Minutemen to victory...
westernmassnews.com
Sensei of Springfield judo club receives lifetime achievement award
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Martial Maze, Sen-I Judo Club, and the Underground Alliance Martial Research Association hosted a red carpet gala. . At the event, the United States Judo Association presented the lifetime achievement award in judo to Noriyasu Kudo, Sensei of Taka Judo Club, located in Springfield.
MCAS 2022: Testing scores show these Western Massachusetts charter schools made gains in learning
By now, most everyone knows that because of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, students are not where they are supposed to be. Fewer students who took the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System tests in late spring are meeting expectations compared to students who took the test in the spring of 2019.
Chicopee officials consider safety improvements after man found armed at football game
CHICOPEE — City officials are mulling ways to tighten security at high school sports events after a teenager brought a gun to the Sword Game on Thanksgiving Day. Among the ideas being considered are banning bags, developing an electronic ticketing system, scanning spectators with metal detectors at the entrance gates and increasing the number of personnel at the games, interim Superintendent Alvin Morton said.
Detached house in Amherst sells for $730,000
Jennifer Rauch and Cody Vild acquired the property at 150 East Leverett Road, Amherst, from Jennifer M Fabrizi and Aldo N Fabrizi on Nov. 7, 2022, for $730,000 which works out to $228 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 2.5-acre lot.
State legislators kick in $150K for Our Community Food Pantry’s new building
SOUTHWICK — State representatives Nicholas Boldyga and Paul Mark presented Our Community Food Pantry in Southwick with a check for a $150,000 budget earmark Monday afternoon to expand the food pantry and its services. The earmark from the state’s fiscal 2023 budget is meant largely to pay for a...
Pearl Harbor veterans remembered in ‘Everlasting Legacy’ ceremony in Easthampton, Northampton
EASTHAMPTON — Every year Frank Picard pays tribute to those who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor and Sunday was no different, even if the veteran did have to skip church. “I just want to remember all the ones who gave their lives and served during that time,” said Picard, of Huntington, a member of the American Legion Post 224 in Easthampton and a veteran who served active duty from 1964 to 1968 and inactive duty until 1970.
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Nov. 27 to Dec. 3
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Nov 27 to Dec 3. There were 97 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,580-square-foot home on Belli Drive in Wilbraham that sold for $280,000.
Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help solve these homicide cases
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see something? Say something. Across Connecticut, many families have waited decades to see justice for their loved ones. In some, they’ve died without having answers. The state allows the governor to authorize up to a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a […]
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 4, 2022 edition
Barbara J. Levi and Davis Bouchard to Jeffrey Edward Smith, Regency Park Drive, Unit 185, $126,000. Dana M. Pepper, trustee, and Irrevocable Trust Charles & Dorothy Marquis Family, trustee of, to Karita Dos Santos, 34 Wilbert Terrace, $450,000.
Westfield District Court unveils portrait of retired Judge Philip A. Contant
WESTFIELD — Judge Philip A. Contant was on the bench at Westfield’s courthouse last Friday, presumably for the very last time, as he was honored at a ceremony and celebration to unveil a portrait of him which will be added to the display of former first justices of Westfield District Court.
New England brewing company wins award for being best craft brewery in America
SHELBURNE, Vt. -- A New England brewing company is getting national attention after it was recently named the best craft brewery in America. Fiddlehead Brewing Company of Shelburne, Vermont, was nationally recognized as craft brewery of the year at the 2022 Brewbound Awards last week. Fiddlehead has experienced double-digit growth...
10 least expensive homes sold in Worcester County Nov. 27 - Dec. 3
A house in Westminster that sold for $120,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Worcester County between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3. In total, 116 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $405,383. The average price per square foot was $245.
Ume Asian Bistro in Longmeadow closing after 10 years
Owner-chef Simon Huang of Ume Asian Bistro said nearly three difficult years following the COVID-19 pandemic have forced the restaurant to close its doors by year’s end. “The coronavirus killed a lot of business,” Huang said in an interview on Friday. He cited the high cost of rent and 2023′s increase in the state’s minimum wage to $15 as factors in closing the eatery.
Dozen farms in Wilbraham, Deerfield, Easthampton, Agawam will accept food stamps thanks to grant
About a dozen Western Massachusetts farmers and farmers markets are among 65 statewide that will receive equipment to allow them to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program benefits for payment of fresh food. Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced on Monday a total of $95,000 was being allocated...
