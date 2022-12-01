ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Sensei of Springfield judo club receives lifetime achievement award

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Martial Maze, Sen-I Judo Club, and the Underground Alliance Martial Research Association hosted a red carpet gala.     . At the event, the United States Judo Association presented the lifetime achievement award in judo to Noriyasu Kudo, Sensei of Taka Judo Club, located in Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Chicopee officials consider safety improvements after man found armed at football game

CHICOPEE — City officials are mulling ways to tighten security at high school sports events after a teenager brought a gun to the Sword Game on Thanksgiving Day. Among the ideas being considered are banning bags, developing an electronic ticketing system, scanning spectators with metal detectors at the entrance gates and increasing the number of personnel at the games, interim Superintendent Alvin Morton said.
CHICOPEE, MA
Detached house in Amherst sells for $730,000

Jennifer Rauch and Cody Vild acquired the property at 150 East Leverett Road, Amherst, from Jennifer M Fabrizi and Aldo N Fabrizi on Nov. 7, 2022, for $730,000 which works out to $228 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 2.5-acre lot.
AMHERST, MA
Pearl Harbor veterans remembered in ‘Everlasting Legacy’ ceremony in Easthampton, Northampton

EASTHAMPTON — Every year Frank Picard pays tribute to those who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor and Sunday was no different, even if the veteran did have to skip church. “I just want to remember all the ones who gave their lives and served during that time,” said Picard, of Huntington, a member of the American Legion Post 224 in Easthampton and a veteran who served active duty from 1964 to 1968 and inactive duty until 1970.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
Ume Asian Bistro in Longmeadow closing after 10 years

Owner-chef Simon Huang of Ume Asian Bistro said nearly three difficult years following the COVID-19 pandemic have forced the restaurant to close its doors by year’s end. “The coronavirus killed a lot of business,” Huang said in an interview on Friday. He cited the high cost of rent and 2023′s increase in the state’s minimum wage to $15 as factors in closing the eatery.
LONGMEADOW, MA
