Palace race incident was abuse, says charity boss Ngozi Fulani

By Holly Patrick
 5 days ago

Ngozi Fulani, a charity boss who was repeatedly asked where she was "really" from by Lady Susan Hussey, has said that the encounter was "abuse."

The Sistah Space CEO had been invited to a Violence Against Women and Girls reception at Buckingham Palace by the Queen Consort, where she says she was subject to an "interrogation" by Prince William 's godmother.

"I have to really question how this can happen in a space that's supposed to protect women," Ms Fulani told BBC Radio 4 .

"Although it's not physical violence - it is an abuse."

Lady Hussey has since resigned.

Kate Winslet says mother’s struggle to pay £17k energy bill ‘destroyed’ her: ‘I just couldn’t let that happen’

Kate Winslet said the story of a woman who was facing a £17,000 energy bill simply to keep her daughter alive “absolutely destroyed” her, with the Oscar-winning star feeling she had no other option but to help.Carolynne Hunter’s 12-year-old daughter Freya, the youngest of four children, has severe complex health problems and disabilities, is non-verbal and blind and requires full-time oxygen and at-home nursing care.The Titanic star, 47, told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg she felt she had to do something when she heard Hunter was “going to have to put her child into care because she could...
London mayor Sadiq Khan backs our Christmas cost of living appeal

The mayor of London has endorsed The Independent’s On The Breadline Christmas appeal and called on the government “to match if not exceed” our funding efforts to ease the pressure on Londoners who face impossible choices as the cost of living crisis worsens.Our appeal, with sister title the Evening Standard in partnership with Comic Relief and The Childhood Trust, has so far raised more than £3m, with the money to be given out in grants to organisations helping people who are struggling with the cost of living crisis.Sadiq Khan said: “Londoners are facing a cliff edge this winter. Soaring...
Strike news – live: Ambulance workers and NHS staff to stage walkouts before Christmas

Thousands of ambulance workers and other NHS staff are to strike on December 21 in a dispute over pay, unions have announced.The GMB, Unison and Unite unions are co-ordinating industrial action across England and Wales after accusing the government of ignoring pleas for a decent wage rise.Unison said its strike, involving paramedics, emergency care assistants, ambulance technicians and other 999 crew members, will run from noon to midnight.“This strike isn’t just about pay - it is to save the NHS. The NHS is crumbling. We can’t recruit and retain staff as pay is so low,” Jason Kirkham, a...
Charity supporting struggling Londoners says bills crisis is stopping them doing more

In a typical year, the staff and volunteers at the Cardinal Hume Centre in Victoria help more than 1,000 disadvantaged Londoners in everything from getting jobs, food, or being housed in its hostel, but plans to do more are being hit hard by the cost of living crisis.The centre, which first opened its doors in 1986, tackles homelessness and poverty and employs experts in the benefits system, teachers, nursery workers and immigration advisers. Director of services Louise Davies said what might seem like small steps from getting “the right advice on benefits” to having enough to feed their kids...
Indian tour guide and friend given life in prison for raping and murdering Latvian woman at Kerala resort

A tour guide and a drug peddler have been given life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a Lativian woman in the southern Indian state of Kerala.Liga Skromane, 33, who lived in Ireland, traveled to Kerala with her sister to seek ayurvedic treatment to cure depression.She went missing from a resort near the coastal town of Kovalam on 14 March 2018. Her sister Ilze said Skromane went to buy cigarettes, but never returned.Her decaying and decapitated body was found after 38 days by two fishermen in a forest nearly 30km away from the wellness resort where she was...
