Palace race incident was abuse, says charity boss Ngozi Fulani

Ngozi Fulani, a charity boss who was repeatedly asked where she was "really" from by Lady Susan Hussey, has said that the encounter was "abuse."

The Sistah Space CEO had been invited to a Violence Against Women and Girls reception at Buckingham Palace by the Queen Consort, where she says she was subject to an "interrogation" by Prince William 's godmother.

"I have to really question how this can happen in a space that's supposed to protect women," Ms Fulani told BBC Radio 4 .

"Although it's not physical violence - it is an abuse."

Lady Hussey has since resigned.

