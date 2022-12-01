Read full article on original website
Related
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Kirstie Alley's Death Sparks Debate About Scientology's Views on Cancer
Following Alley's death from cancer at 71, a discussion was sparked about how the screen star's Scientology status may have affected her condition.
Woman Praised for Refusing To Go to Stepson's Wedding: 'Not Wanted'
""I have reached a breaking point," wrote the heartbroken stepmom in the viral Reddit post.
Elegance Bratton mines his troubled youth for 'The Inspection'
The writer-director's film details his joining the Marines as a gay man during 'don't ask, don't tell'
Photos: Remembering Kirstie Alley, Emmy winner and 'Cheers' star
'Cheers' star Kirstie Alley has died at 71 after a battle with cancer. Here's a look at her career in photos.
Is Mario Lopez Hosting 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 4?
"Too Hot to Handle" fans were surprised to see TV legend Mario Lopez in the trailer for upcoming episodes of the Netflix hit.
John Travolta, Tim Allen, More Stars React to Kirstie Alley's Death at 71
"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," Travolta wrote in a heartfelt tribute following news of his co-star's death.
'Harry & Meghan' Release Time: When New Episodes Are Out on Netflix
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex give an unprecedented look into their lives in the Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan."
Kirstie Alley's Decades-Long Relationship With Scientology Explained
"When I began doing Scientology, I was a drugged-out mess," the late actress wrote. "I understood hell—depression, anxiety, addiction, failure, and loss."
Woman Applauded for Blanking Heartbroken Sister: 'Not My Problem'
"For the sake of your mental health, please cut these toxic people off," said one commenter on the viral Reddit post.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
120K+
Post
1056M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0