ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
TheDailyBeast

‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
KANSAS STATE
New York Post

Diana’s ex-butler claims Meghan and Harry should lose royal titles as couple arrives in NYC

Princess Diana’s former longtime butler Paul Burrell claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be stripped of their royal titles following the release of the trailer for their “explosive” royal-bashing Netflix docuseries. The ex-servant dropped the bombshell during an interview with New York Post columnist Piers Morgan on Talk TV. “You’re King Charles, what on earth do you given that one of these two people trying to ruin everything you represent is your own son,” prompted Morgan, 57, who also hosts “Piers Morgan Uncensored” on “Fox Nation.” “You take away the titles, I agree with you, you do,” replied the retired...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
120K+
Post
1056M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy