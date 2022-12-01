Princess Diana’s former longtime butler Paul Burrell claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be stripped of their royal titles following the release of the trailer for their “explosive” royal-bashing Netflix docuseries. The ex-servant dropped the bombshell during an interview with New York Post columnist Piers Morgan on Talk TV. “You’re King Charles, what on earth do you given that one of these two people trying to ruin everything you represent is your own son,” prompted Morgan, 57, who also hosts “Piers Morgan Uncensored” on “Fox Nation.” “You take away the titles, I agree with you, you do,” replied the retired...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 MINUTES AGO