Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular Denny’s Restaurant and Truck Stop Destroyed by FireJoel EisenbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Woman Stabs 42-Year-Old Boyfriend Multiple Times for 'Not Helping With Bills'Briana B.San Antonio, TX
The 8 highest ranked coffee shops in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Texas Woman Accused Of Repeatedly Stabbing Boyfriend On Thanksgiving After Accusing Him Of 'Not Helping Her With The Bills'
After spending time at a bar, police allege an argument between Casandra Gutierrez and her boyfriend ended with her stabbing him multiple times. A Texas woman is out on bond after authorities say she repeatedly stabbed her boyfriend on Thanksgiving after accusing him of “not helping her with the bills,” according to court records.
Family says Cantu was suffering 'complications to his stomach and digestive track'
The 17-year-old was previously in the hospital for nearly two months after being shot in October
KSAT 12
Two suspects, 6 victims in custody after discovery of suspected human smuggling operation
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police who were called to perform a welfare check Monday morning uncovered what they believe to be a human smuggling operation on the city’s Northwest Side. Officers were called to the 7000 block of Buffalo Trail after receiving a call that someone was...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek culprit in fatal hit-and-run of Army veteran
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for fatal hit-and-run that happened just over a week ago. The crash happened Nov. 27 between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. According to police, Army veteran William Rogers III was wearing a reflective vest...
Attorney, mother centered around Amber Alert say children are 'traumatized' after allegations against CPS
SAN ANTONIO — After an AMBER Alert was issued this weekend for six children who authorities believed were in danger, the children were found safe, and their mother was arrested, along with her husband. That woman, Jacklyn Davidson, has been speaking out against authorities and Child Protective Services, posting...
KSAT 12
Juror dismissed from trial of ex-Border Patrol agent after fainting while autopsy photos are shown
SAN ANTONIO – A juror in the capital murder trial of an ex-Border Patrol agent was dismissed Monday after fainting while graphic autopsy photos were shown to the jury. The male juror fainted moments after Webb County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Corinne Stern took the witness stand in Day 6 of the trial of Juan David Ortiz.
Man barricades himself inside home after firing shotgun towards neighbors holding party; SWAT on scene
SAN ANTONIO — A SWAT situation has now lasted for several hours in a west-side neighborhood. Officers responded to the 300 block of Noria St for a shooting in progress around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. When police arrived, witnesses said they were having a party and the neighbor across...
proclaimerscv.com
Former San Antonio Police Department Officer Allegedly Shoots an Unarmed Teen
A former San Antonio Police Department was charged after he shot an unarmed teen eating a hamburger inside a car. San Antonio Police Department Released Bodycam Footage. The San Antonio Police Department provided a summary of what allegedly happened along with bodycam footage from the incident on October 2. James Brennand, a former police officer, responded to a McDonald’s incident in the 11700 block of Bertrand Road at 10:30 p.m. Brennand apparently noticed a car that had avoided him the day before at a traffic stop while chatting with witnesses at McDonald’s.
6 missing San Antonio children found, mother arrested
The state was granted temporary custody of the children earlier this week.
Attorney for family in Amber Alert issued over weekend to speak Monday
SAN ANTONIO — An Amber Alert issued this weekend now takes a bizarre twist. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office issued the alert for six children who were believed to be in danger. The children were found safe, and their mother was arrested. But now she is speaking out against authorities.
Man suspected of DWI crashes into SAPD SUV at scene of accident
SAN ANTONIO — A pickup truck driver is under investigation for driving while intoxicated after he crashed into a San Antonio Police car that was blocking off traffic for another crash that happened earlier. It happened around 1:15 a.m.Sunday on I-10 at West Avenue northwest of downtown. While officers...
KENS 5
Juror faints during autopsy report in murder trial of ex-border patrol agent Juan David Ortiz
SAN ANTONIO — Week two begins in the murder trial of the ex-Border Patrol agent who's accused of being a serial killer. Juan David Ortiz confessed to killing four women four years ago. The defense claims that confession was coerced. The prosecution introduced Webb County Medical Examiner Dr. Corrine...
Fired San Antonio cop is indicted for shooting teen in car
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A former San Antonio police officer who shot and wounded a 17-year-old as the teen put his car in reverse while eating a hamburger has been indicted by a grand jury on two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant and one count of attempted murder, prosecutors said Thursday. James […]
KSAT 12
Man arrested for murder after woman found shot in the face, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested for murder after he shot a woman in the face “for no reason,” according to an arrest affidavit. Gregory Bernard Wilder, 33, was arrested Saturday for the murder of a 31-year-old woman. SAPD officers responded to a shooting...
KSAT 12
Drag show in San Antonio among several canceled nationally due to ongoing threats
SAN ANTONIO – A night of entertainment at a local venue on San Antonio’s West Side was canceled Saturday for safety reasons, among several drag shows nationwide threatened by so-called anti-LGBTQ+ extremists this week. Armed protesters disrupted a library reading in California, and self-described members of the Proud...
Dog shot in head with arrow miraculously survives; Medina County Sheriff's Office investigating
DEVINE, Texas — The Medina County Sheriff's Office is investigating an animal cruelty case in Devine after a dog was shot in the head with an arrow on Sunday afternoon. Stacee Gomez remembers seeing her father's dog Boomer, who Gomez and her siblings gifted him two years ago, outside in the yard beforehand. Shortly after, she heard her parent's other dog Lola barking frantically, so she looked out the window.
6 abducted children recovered by law enforcement officials, 1 suspect remains at large
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it was searching for six abducted children law enforcement officials believe to be in grave or immediate danger.
KSAT 12
Affidavit: Man arrested after holding employees at gunpoint during robberies at Exxon, Family Dollar
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is behind bars after robbing multiple stores and threatening employees at gunpoint, according to an arrest affidavit. Nathan Diaz, 27, was arrested Sunday for aggravated robbery, court records show. On November 16 at 3:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of IH 35...
AMBER Alert discontinued for six children out of San Antonio
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been discontinued for the six missing children last seen in the San Antonio area on Nov. 30. The alert was sent out just before 4 a.m. Saturday and then discontinued just before 8 a.m. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said the...
news4sanantonio.com
FOUND! AMBER ALERT discontinued for missing 6 kids, suspect says he's turning himself in
Update 12/3 at 8:54 a.m: An AMBER Alert has been discontinued for the six missing children. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the missing children have been safely recovered. Their mother Jacklyn Davidson was taken into custody for her warrant of interference with child custody. Deputies believe that Jaime Davidson, the father is a suspect and they are actively searching for him.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
120K+
Post
1056M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 5