ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oxygen

Texas Woman Accused Of Repeatedly Stabbing Boyfriend On Thanksgiving After Accusing Him Of 'Not Helping Her With The Bills'

After spending time at a bar, police allege an argument between Casandra Gutierrez and her boyfriend ended with her stabbing him multiple times. A Texas woman is out on bond after authorities say she repeatedly stabbed her boyfriend on Thanksgiving after accusing him of “not helping her with the bills,” according to court records.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Former San Antonio Police Department Officer Allegedly Shoots an Unarmed Teen

A former San Antonio Police Department was charged after he shot an unarmed teen eating a hamburger inside a car. San Antonio Police Department Released Bodycam Footage. The San Antonio Police Department provided a summary of what allegedly happened along with bodycam footage from the incident on October 2. James Brennand, a former police officer, responded to a McDonald’s incident in the 11700 block of Bertrand Road at 10:30 p.m. Brennand apparently noticed a car that had avoided him the day before at a traffic stop while chatting with witnesses at McDonald’s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Dog shot in head with arrow miraculously survives; Medina County Sheriff's Office investigating

DEVINE, Texas — The Medina County Sheriff's Office is investigating an animal cruelty case in Devine after a dog was shot in the head with an arrow on Sunday afternoon. Stacee Gomez remembers seeing her father's dog Boomer, who Gomez and her siblings gifted him two years ago, outside in the yard beforehand. Shortly after, she heard her parent's other dog Lola barking frantically, so she looked out the window.
MEDINA COUNTY, TX
KHOU

AMBER Alert discontinued for six children out of San Antonio

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been discontinued for the six missing children last seen in the San Antonio area on Nov. 30. The alert was sent out just before 4 a.m. Saturday and then discontinued just before 8 a.m. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said the...
news4sanantonio.com

FOUND! AMBER ALERT discontinued for missing 6 kids, suspect says he's turning himself in

Update 12/3 at 8:54 a.m: An AMBER Alert has been discontinued for the six missing children. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the missing children have been safely recovered. Their mother Jacklyn Davidson was taken into custody for her warrant of interference with child custody. Deputies believe that Jaime Davidson, the father is a suspect and they are actively searching for him.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
120K+
Post
1056M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy