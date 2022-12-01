ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

Pea-Sized Hail To Fall South Of Carmel

Pea-sized hail and wind up to 40 miles per hour are expected early this morning south of Carmel, according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service. The special weather statement is in effect until 4:15 a.m. and includes a map of the area forecast for the extreme conditions, which stretches about 10 miles from Garrapata State Park south almost to Point Sur State Historic Park.
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
SFGate

National Weather Service Says More Rain Coming Monday

The National Weather Service said on Sunday night there's a swirling storm system about 175 miles off the coast of Northern California they expected to move eastward overnight. Forecasters said the system will bring isolated to scattered rain showers and possibly even isolated thunderstorms to the Bay Area and Central...
SFGate

Small Quake Strikes In Pacific Off Marin Headlands

A 2.6 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of the Marin Headlands at about 7:33 p.m. Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was centered in the Pacific Ocean about 5 miles southwest of Muir Beach at a depth of about 3 miles. There were no reports of any injuries or damage.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
SFGate

CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 3, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is expected to continue due to excessive. rainfall this evening resulting in hazardous travel conditions. along Highway 1 south of Point Lobos....
MONTEREY, CA
SFGate

The Daily 12-05-22 Hundreds pack SF BART station for underground prank

On Saturday afternoon, more than one hundred people huddled inside the Embarcadero BART station, but it wasn’t because they were trying to avoid the rain.  Down on the platform, a red carpet led to a plexiglass podium and a step-and-repeat backdrop covered in BART logos. Light jazz played from a small speaker. Some in the crowd wore formal, well-tailored suits; others looked like they arrived straight from Burning Man. Everyone, including confused bystanders, was handed official “full access” lanyards. Welcome to the city's hottest underground art show: BART Basel. • ‘Decades of SF history was lost’ after fire in SoMa
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either. (1) Select a location...
PHOENIX, AZ
SFGate

TX Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... While patchy fog will pop up through the morning, widespread dense. fog is not likely. So have cancelled the dense fog advisory, but. will continue to monitor fog conditions closely. _____
TEXAS STATE
SFGate

Police Issue Shelter-In-Place In Area Of Kristy Court

NOVATO (BCN) The Novato Police Department issued a shelter-in-place in the area of Kristy Court due to police activity on Sunday morning. No further information is available at this time. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of...
NOVATO, CA

