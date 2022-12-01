Read full article on original website
Thunderstorms possible as rain soaks SF Bay Area
Scattered showers are expected in the Bay Area on Monday with a slight chance for thunderstorms.
SFGate
Pea-Sized Hail To Fall South Of Carmel
Pea-sized hail and wind up to 40 miles per hour are expected early this morning south of Carmel, according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service. The special weather statement is in effect until 4:15 a.m. and includes a map of the area forecast for the extreme conditions, which stretches about 10 miles from Garrapata State Park south almost to Point Sur State Historic Park.
SFGate
National Weather Service Says More Rain Coming Monday
The National Weather Service said on Sunday night there's a swirling storm system about 175 miles off the coast of Northern California they expected to move eastward overnight. Forecasters said the system will bring isolated to scattered rain showers and possibly even isolated thunderstorms to the Bay Area and Central...
Cold front poised to sweep the San Francisco Bay Area
The rain and chilly weather just keeps on coming.
SFGate
Small Quake Strikes In Pacific Off Marin Headlands
A 2.6 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of the Marin Headlands at about 7:33 p.m. Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was centered in the Pacific Ocean about 5 miles southwest of Muir Beach at a depth of about 3 miles. There were no reports of any injuries or damage.
43-mile stretch of Highway 1 in Big Sur remains closed
The highway was first closed Saturday because of a rockslide that occurred amid wet weather.
Traffic slows down around Lake Tahoe as snow continues to fall
"Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times," the National Weather Service warned Sunday.
California university decides to shut down historic railroad for good
"One of the most unusual small railroads anywhere" is gone forever.
SFGate
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 3, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is expected to continue due to excessive. rainfall this evening resulting in hazardous travel conditions. along Highway 1 south of Point Lobos....
The Daily 12-05-22 Hundreds pack SF BART station for underground prank
On Saturday afternoon, more than one hundred people huddled inside the Embarcadero BART station, but it wasn’t because they were trying to avoid the rain. Down on the platform, a red carpet led to a plexiglass podium and a step-and-repeat backdrop covered in BART logos. Light jazz played from a small speaker. Some in the crowd wore formal, well-tailored suits; others looked like they arrived straight from Burning Man. Everyone, including confused bystanders, was handed official “full access” lanyards. Welcome to the city's hottest underground art show: BART Basel. • ‘Decades of SF history was lost’ after fire in SoMa
The most expensive home for sale in San Francisco just got a price cut
Even with the price cut, it's still San Francisco's priciest listing.
Remembering the Bay Area suburbs' fanciest buffet: Fresh Choice
If you grew up in the Bay Area suburbs in the 1990s, you probably remember going to one.
Rare footage captured of 4 mountain lions together in Santa Cruz County
A trail camera captured a group of four mountain lions following behind a deer in Soquel.
SFGate
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either. (1) Select a location...
These overlooked fixtures of San Francisco tell the story of who built the city
You've likely trodden upon hundreds of these small artifacts embedded in San Francisco's sidewalks.
SFGate
TX Marine Warning and Forecast
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... While patchy fog will pop up through the morning, widespread dense. fog is not likely. So have cancelled the dense fog advisory, but. will continue to monitor fog conditions closely. _____
Bethlehem A.D., Bay Area’s ‘Disneyland of Nativity scenes,’ to close after 30 years
Bethlehem A.D. actors are reportedly donning their robes and armor one last time.
Answers to the most curious questions about the San Francisco Bay
Are there really sharks in the Bay?
Four San Francisco restaurants receive new Michelin Star honors
"California as a whole is definitely a culinary powerhouse."
SFGate
Police Issue Shelter-In-Place In Area Of Kristy Court
NOVATO (BCN) The Novato Police Department issued a shelter-in-place in the area of Kristy Court due to police activity on Sunday morning. No further information is available at this time. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of...
