Fort Wayne, IN

Kelley Auto continues Backpacks of Hope tradition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Kelley Automotive Group is partnering with Backpacks of Hope again this holiday season. On Thursday, December 22, they are inviting their employees and customers to join them in assembling backpacks at the Tom Kelley Buick GMC dealership located at 555 Grand National Dr. in Fort Wayne.
Boys & Girls kids get visit from Santa and the Mad Ants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Recently the kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne received a visit from Santa Claus, the Indiana Pacers, the Indiana Fever, mascots Boomer and the Mad Ant, the dance teams and players along with executives of Pacer Entertainment. Gathering at the...
Winter Solstice Walk/Ride and Bonfire to be held December 21

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne Greenways and Trails, the Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department and Fort Wayne Trails are partnering to present the Winter Solstice Walk/Ride and Bonfire on Wednesday, December 21 at 4:30 p.m. Admission is free for this event that will begin at Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Rd. Participants are asked to gather at the Wolf Family Learning Center.

