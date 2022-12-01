Read full article on original website
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
John Fetterman’s top aide called for Dems to brand Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS nomination ‘illegitimate’
Sen.-elect John Fetterman's incoming chief of staff is a progressive activist who has openly supported eliminating the filibuster and expanding the Supreme Court.
Report finds truck manufacturers are privately lobbying to weaken U.S. climate policy
A report from a climate policy think tank finds that some auto makers and industry trade groups have privately lobbied to weaken U.S. climate policy while publicly promoting zero-emission trucks.
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Birkenstock Continues to Invest in Brick-and-Mortar With Fourth US Store
Birkenstock has opened its fourth company-owned store in the U.S. Located at 1019 Larkspur Landing Circle within the Marin Country Mart in Larkspur, Calif., this store follows the openings of the footwear label’s first three U.S. company-owned retail stores in Brooklyn and SoHo in New York City and in Venice Beach, Calif. According to the German brand, the store’s design embodies the rich history of the brand and features core materials of cork, felt and leather coupled with white oak to create a bright, refined and naturally comfortable space. In addition to its signature sandal styles, the new store will also carry the...
Major Insurance Issues Teed Up For Florida Special Session
With Florida’s property-insurance system in turmoil, state lawmakers could be poised to take major steps to try to stabilize the market during a special legislative session next week. Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, and House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, released a formal session proclamation
EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination
Dec 6 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday its emergency task force has concluded that messenger RNA bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, targeting the original strain and the Omicron BA.4-5 subvariants, may be used in previously unvaccinated children and adults.
Morning news brief
This is the day much of the world says it will get serious about blocking Russian oil profits. The European Union bans Russian oil as of today. Russia will continue selling oil elsewhere in the world, but as we've reported, Europe has a plan to cut the oil profits that power Russia's war in Ukraine. Europe dominates the insurance industry and won't insure oil tankers unless the oil price is very low.
Former FERC Chairman describes what needs to change to protect U.S. infrastructure
Following attacks on two power substations in North Carolina, former FERC Chairman Jon Wellinghoff tells NPR that more can be done to protect the nation's critical infrastructure.
TikTokers are paying with cash to deal with debt
2022 has been a rough year for America's personal finances. After rising sharply last year, savings rates have plunged, and credit card debt has ballooned. And that has sparked a throwback movement among some young debtors, as NPR's Stacey Vanek Smith reports. STACEY VANEK SMITH, BYLINE: Jamie Feldman is a...
Politics chat: Trump wants to return to the White House at all costs
Donald Trump wants to be reinstated as president. Yes, he's running for that office again, but he's not ruling out other means. In a statement he posted online yesterday, Trump called for, quote, "the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution" to make up for his 2020 election loss. That's where we'll start this Sunday with NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Glad to have you with us this morning, Mara.
Week in politics: Support for same-sex marriage in the Senate; more trouble for Trump
Iowa's first-in-the-nation status could be coming to an end. This week, President Joe Biden suggested South Carolina take the lead in the Democrats' presidential nomination contests. And his proposal seems to be getting serious consideration, as well as some blowback. Meanwhile, some Republican support for same sex-marriage and new problems for former President Donald Trump. Joining us, as he does most Saturdays, is NPR's Ron Elving.
China holds a memorial service for Jiang Zemin
China is holding a memorial service for its late leader Jiang Zemin at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. We reflect on his legacy and what the controversial leader means for today's China.
OPEC Plus countries, including Russia, meet on the eve of EU's ban of Russian oil
Members of OPEC+ have wrapped up a closely watched meeting today. OPEC+ is the group of oil exporters that includes countries like Oman, Azerbaijan and Russia. And the meeting comes just before new efforts by the West to limit Russia's oil profits in order to deprive Moscow of money it uses to fight in Ukraine, efforts that start tomorrow, when the European Union stops importing Russian oil by ship. And that's most of the oil Russia sells to Europe. NPR international affairs correspondent Jackie Northam has been following the story, and she joins us now.
Vaccine hesitancy may hamper China's efforts to ease COVID restrictions
In China, days of angry street protests last month appear to have led to a change in the government's pandemic policy. Local authorities are easing requirements for mass testing, forced quarantines and strict lockdowns. But as NPR's John Ruwitch reports, Beijing may be facing another big challenge on the path to opening up fully.
Capitol Police chief: Jan. 6 failures 'largely' fixed but extremism threat persists
Congressional leaders will bestow their highest honor — the Congressional gold medal — to the United States Capitol Police and Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department for defending the U.S. Capitol from a violent attack on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger will speak on behalf...
The state of New York auctions pandemic equipment that it no longer needs
Early in the pandemic then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was a daily presence on television, calming worried citizens and updating them on his state's efforts to build hospitals and acquire medical gear to fight the growing toll of hospitalizations and deaths. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) ANDREW CUOMO: All systems are...
The U.S. wants to slash carbon emissions from power plants. Natural gas is in the way
Under President Joe Biden, the United States aims to cut all carbon pollution by 2035 from the power plants that run American homes and businesses. It's a first step toward the broader goal of zeroing out greenhouse gas emissions across the entire economy by midcentury to rein in climate change.
Beijing drops COVID testing burden as wider easing beckons
BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Residents of China's capital were allowed into parks, supermarkets, offices and airports without a negative COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the latest in a mix of easing steps nationwide after unprecedented protests against a tough zero-COVID policy.
Thanks to the 'tripledemic,' it can be hard to find kids' fever-reducing medicines
If you stroll the cold and flu medicine aisle these days, you might notice shelves that are bare, or nearly so. Some medicines that can be particularly hard to find are fever reducers for kids, like children's Tylenol, Motrin or Advil. Drug manufacturers point to a big spike in demand....
