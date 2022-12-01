ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Birkenstock Continues to Invest in Brick-and-Mortar With Fourth US Store

Birkenstock has opened its fourth company-owned store in the U.S. Located at 1019 Larkspur Landing Circle within the Marin Country Mart in Larkspur, Calif., this store follows the openings of the footwear label’s first three U.S. company-owned retail stores in Brooklyn and SoHo in New York City and in Venice Beach, Calif. According to the German brand, the store’s design embodies the rich history of the brand and features core materials of cork, felt and leather coupled with white oak to create a bright, refined and naturally comfortable space. In addition to its signature sandal styles, the new store will also carry the...
EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday its emergency task force has concluded that messenger RNA bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, targeting the original strain and the Omicron BA.4-5 subvariants, may be used in previously unvaccinated children and adults.
Morning news brief

This is the day much of the world says it will get serious about blocking Russian oil profits. The European Union bans Russian oil as of today. Russia will continue selling oil elsewhere in the world, but as we've reported, Europe has a plan to cut the oil profits that power Russia's war in Ukraine. Europe dominates the insurance industry and won't insure oil tankers unless the oil price is very low.
TikTokers are paying with cash to deal with debt

2022 has been a rough year for America's personal finances. After rising sharply last year, savings rates have plunged, and credit card debt has ballooned. And that has sparked a throwback movement among some young debtors, as NPR's Stacey Vanek Smith reports. STACEY VANEK SMITH, BYLINE: Jamie Feldman is a...
Politics chat: Trump wants to return to the White House at all costs

Donald Trump wants to be reinstated as president. Yes, he's running for that office again, but he's not ruling out other means. In a statement he posted online yesterday, Trump called for, quote, "the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution" to make up for his 2020 election loss. That's where we'll start this Sunday with NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Glad to have you with us this morning, Mara.
Week in politics: Support for same-sex marriage in the Senate; more trouble for Trump

Iowa's first-in-the-nation status could be coming to an end. This week, President Joe Biden suggested South Carolina take the lead in the Democrats' presidential nomination contests. And his proposal seems to be getting serious consideration, as well as some blowback. Meanwhile, some Republican support for same sex-marriage and new problems for former President Donald Trump. Joining us, as he does most Saturdays, is NPR's Ron Elving.
OPEC Plus countries, including Russia, meet on the eve of EU's ban of Russian oil

Members of OPEC+ have wrapped up a closely watched meeting today. OPEC+ is the group of oil exporters that includes countries like Oman, Azerbaijan and Russia. And the meeting comes just before new efforts by the West to limit Russia's oil profits in order to deprive Moscow of money it uses to fight in Ukraine, efforts that start tomorrow, when the European Union stops importing Russian oil by ship. And that's most of the oil Russia sells to Europe. NPR international affairs correspondent Jackie Northam has been following the story, and she joins us now.
Vaccine hesitancy may hamper China's efforts to ease COVID restrictions

In China, days of angry street protests last month appear to have led to a change in the government's pandemic policy. Local authorities are easing requirements for mass testing, forced quarantines and strict lockdowns. But as NPR's John Ruwitch reports, Beijing may be facing another big challenge on the path to opening up fully.
Beijing drops COVID testing burden as wider easing beckons

BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Residents of China's capital were allowed into parks, supermarkets, offices and airports without a negative COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the latest in a mix of easing steps nationwide after unprecedented protests against a tough zero-COVID policy.
