Birkenstock has opened its fourth company-owned store in the U.S. Located at 1019 Larkspur Landing Circle within the Marin Country Mart in Larkspur, Calif., this store follows the openings of the footwear label’s first three U.S. company-owned retail stores in Brooklyn and SoHo in New York City and in Venice Beach, Calif. According to the German brand, the store’s design embodies the rich history of the brand and features core materials of cork, felt and leather coupled with white oak to create a bright, refined and naturally comfortable space. In addition to its signature sandal styles, the new store will also carry the...

