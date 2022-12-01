Central Florida International Auto Show rolls into Orlando this weekend

Arcimoto has electric fun utility vehicles, dubbed FUV for short, at the Central Florida International Auto Show at Orange County Convention Center on Dec. 3, 2021. Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Hundreds of new vehicles of all shapes and sizes will take the spotlight at the Orange County Convention Center this weekend as the Central Florida International Auto Show rolls into town.

The annual event showcases the latest and greatest in automotive technology with plenty of 2023 models to explore. Find many of America’s main auto brands represented at the show Dec. 2-4.

“We want people to experience the vehicle in an environment where they’re not going to be sold to,” said Evelyn Cardenas, president and CEO of the Central Florida Auto Dealers Association. “The whole family can be there, go from brand to brand and see what fits your lifestyle or your family.”

Inside, visitors can sit in vehicles, pop the hood and get a sense for what the car feels like away from the pressure of dealerships. Some “eye candy” including Corvettes and Rolls-Royce will also be on-site for looking only.

Cardenas said as technology progresses and people spend more time in their cars, shopping for a new ride is like choosing a new personal assistant. She pointed toward voice-activated features and autonomous amenities.

Electrification is taking its own spotlight indoors at the show with an entire “ecosystem” on display.

“We actually have an indoor EV test track where we’re going to have Kia, BMW, Hyundai and maybe a Mini out there for people to get a feel for and experience,” Cardenas said. “We want to showcase electric vehicles, a charging company, a solar company, autonomous vehicles, Arcimotos, a Lynx city bus that’s fully electric and an autonomous shuttle.”

Some of the features of last year’s show will be absent, such as Camp Jeep. But attendees can still embark on test drives outdoors and even test drive motorcycles this year.

During a time when supply chain disruptions are posing a challenge for the new vehicle market, the show also presents an opportunity to connect with Central Florida dealers and begin the ordering process.

If you go

The Central Florida International Auto Show is open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 2-3 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 4 at 9400 International Drive in Orlando. On-site tickets cost $15 for adults ages 13 and older or $10 for senior citizens (ages 62 and older), military members and students with ID. Children ages 12 and younger enter for free. Parking is $15 per vehicle. For more information, visit orlandoautoshow.com .

