Surgeons Find 44 Hairbands in Dog's Stomach

Many of us know a dog who’ll eat almost anything. But some dogs take it further than others.

Dog parent Pip Johnson had been worried about the health of Rupert, her six-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel , for a while. After about ten visits to the vet, she thought he had pancreatitis and ordered him medication from overseas.

However, he then started vomiting up hairbands, at which point she took him in for surgery. When vets operated, they were surprised to find two bundles of hairbands, both around the size of tennis balls, the Derbyshire Telegraph reported . Altogether, they found 44 hairbands, and said they’d never seen anything like it previously.

Finding the Hairbands

Pip first noticed that Rupert was unwell in March, waking her up at night and vomiting, but it was only after he started throwing up hairbands that she was able to get to the root of the problem. It’s not the first time he’s been caught eating something he shouldn’t, either – even a pair of glasses.

“He eats everything,” she explained. “He even finds hairbands under the sofa at other people’s houses – but I just didn’t think he’d gobble up everyone’s hairbands.”

She continued: “He threw up this stuff that looked a bit like grass . I picked it up and ran it under the tap. I was like, ‘Oh my goodness it’s hairbands’.”

A Welcome Recovery

Fortunately, Rupert is getting better, but at the time Pip couldn’t believe what the surgeons found inside his stomach.

“I keep looking at the video in disbelief,” she said. “No one can believe it, it’s just so funny! You can hear them saying, ‘Oh my god! What is that?!’.

“I asked if they’d ever seen this before and they said they hadn’t. Underwear and socks , but never hairbands. I’m just so relieved. It’s lovely to have him settled and well again. He’s fine now, sleeping and happy.”

