WCAX
Gift for those hunting for the right present
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For some, finding the perfect gift this holiday season is a shot in the dark. But there’s hope. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering gift certificates for hunting and fishing licenses that may get you off the hook and reeling in the thank-yous.
WCAX
Made in Vermont: Rockmaple Forge & B.W. Williams Cutlery
Each jar of Dell’Amore sauce has the flavors of Italy sealed into a 25-ounce jar. But more than that, it’s the smell of Frank Dell’Amore’s childhood. This Made in Vermont is all about jewelry inspired by nature. Our Elissa Borden takes you to Winooski to learn more.
WCAX
Vermont celebrates the holiday season with Statehouse tree lighting
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier is in the holiday spirit! Monday, the tree on the Statehouse lawn was lit up. A large crowd was on hand to see this year’s tree lighting. The more than 40-foot Balsam tree is one of the largest ever on the Statehouse lawn. It was donated by North Light Tree Farm in Calais.
mynbc5.com
Williston becomes first fire department in Vermont with a Cyanokit
WINOOSKI, Vt. — Following a series of fires in Vermont this weekend — including two fatal ones in Brattleboro and Readsboro — the Williston Fire Department is taking measures to prevent future deaths. The department is investing in a potentially life-saving medication called a Cyanokit — becoming...
WCAX
Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close
WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A heating issue forced some Vermont kids to stay home from school on Monday. The Westminster Center School said on Facebook that the issue meant the school would be closed on Monday. They said they plan to be open again Tuesday.
WMUR.com
New England craft brewery named No. 1 in country at Brewbound Awards
SHELBURNE, Vt. — A brewery in Vermont is receiving national recognition after it received an award for being the best craft brewery in the country. Last week, Fiddlehead Brewing Company was named "craft brewery of the year" during the annual Brewbound Awards. Fiddlehead says it brews up to 500...
compassvermont.com
Frozen Falafel Recalled from Aldi Stores Including Three In Vermont
E. coli outbreak linked to frozen falafel is over. But check your freezer for recalled Earth Grown brand frozen falafel sold at ALDI stores. If you have recalled frozen falafel, throw it away or return it. Don’t eat it. Join our free news email list - cancel anytime. Vermont...
WCAX
Students got to show off spectacular talents Saturday evening
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont kids got the chance to strut their stuff on the big stage Saturday. It was all a part of the 9th annual Spectacular Spectacular. A talent show for the green mountain state’s rising stars. This year’s performers ranged from ages 9 to 15. Many of them traveled from across the state to sing, dance, drum and beatbox on the same stage as the pros. There were 20 kids in total performing at the show, and this was the event’s first year having in person performances since the pandemic.
WCAX
Women-owned businesses trying to earn your money this holiday season
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Holiday shopping is well underway and one Vermont nonprofit is challenging people to support women-owned businesses. The Vermont Women’s Fund is an organization helping Vermont women achieve economic sufficiency. According to the group, there are 2,720 women owned businesses in Vermont. Group leaders are using that new data to create a benchmark and see how the women-owned businesses are doing in the years to come.
WCAX
Vermont midterm election audit held today
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Just under a month after the midterms, post-election audits are being held in seven Vermont communities. Secretary of State Jim Condos said the audit is an important part of the law, “to verify the accuracy election results and provide Vermonters with further confidence in the integrity of the election process.”
WCAX
A checkup of Vermont’s health care system as regulators consider community needs
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Experts got together in Rutland on Monday to chip away at some of the community’s most pressing problems inside and outside the hospital. The pandemic may be in the rearview for many Vermonters but providers in Rutland staff say it has fundamentally changed the way our health care system works.
Williston Tech Company Polly Lays Off 17 People in Vermont
Williston-based Polly, a digital auto insurance marketplace for car dealers, has laid off 15 percent of its staff, including 17 workers in Vermont. Tough times in the auto industry and in the economy overall are to blame, said Ben Jastatt, the company’s senior director of communications. “The COVID pandemic...
mynbc5.com
Vermont Air Guard to conduct F35 night training this week
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont Air National Guard is conducting night flying this week to practice flying in different conditions. The 158th Fighter Wing will have one afternoon and one evening takeoff period per day from Dec. 6 through Dec. 9, according to the Air Guard. The training...
WCAX
State House lawn celebration for Governor’s Tree lighting
Dozens of markers stolen from the graves of veterans were recovered after police were notified a man was allegedly trying to sell them.
WCAX
Krowinski again selected as Vermont House speaker, details agenda
South Burlington's Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It's all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire native to become a historic hiker
CONCORD, N.H. — One of the best hikers in the world is from New Hampshire and got back from a 4,800-mile hike a couple weeks ago. If you look at Patrick French’s Facebook bio, it says that he's a "lazy good-for-nothing couch potato." But he's actually one of the best hikers in the world.
This Small Connecticut Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Connecticut, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic beaches to hilly alpines and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Nutmeg State?
Ryegate Power Station Shuts Down Due to Wood Supply Crunch
One of Vermont’s two wood-fired power plants has temporarily shut down as loggers who fear they won't be paid have stopped delivering wood chips to Ryegate Power Station. The 20-megawatt plant shut down on November 23 and will stay closed for at least three weeks as it tries to rebuild the supply of wood chips it needs to generate electricity for the state’s power grid.
WCAX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wet weather will return to the region for mid week. A frontal system will approach from the west on Tuesday, which will bring periods of rain to the region by late morning. Rain will continue to fall with cloudy skies through the afternoon and evening, then tapering to showers on Tuesday night. Highs on Tuesday will reach the mid to upper 40s, only falling a few degrees into the low to mid 40s through the overnight hours.
WATCH: Huge Monster Lobster Caught in Maine is Pushing 100 Years Old
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Look at the size of this Maine lobster. It's wicked huge!. Giant Maine Lobster. That is one old, scary, enormous, and slightly beaten-up lobster. Jacob Knowles,...
