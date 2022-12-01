Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJMarilyn JohnsonCherry Hill, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
New Jersey couple questions orange lights moving northbound near Ben Franklin BridgeRoger MarshCamden, NJ
This Massive Thrift Shop in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Rumored JD Martinez landing spot would be bad news for rest of MLB
Former Red Sox slugger JD Martinez may have a new suitor. According to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo, the Los Angeles Dodgers are “showing interest” in Martinez, which makes sense, given the many times he’s brought them pain. It was against the Dodgers that he became the 18th player in MLB history to hit four home runs in a single game. He was also a key reason the Sox popped champagne in the visiting clubhouse at Dodger Stadium when they won the 2018 World Series. And since that World Series, the Dodgers have been collecting players who bested them in it: Joe Kelly, Mookie Betts, David Price, Craig Kimbrel.
Dodgers reporter says LA won’t spend so they can save for this huge ’24 free agent
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in an interesting place this offseason. The team has plenty of money to spend, and has shown no hesitation in spending enormously to maintain one of the top payrolls in the game. At the moment, Los Angeles has over $100 million in space under the luxury tax threshold.
MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade
Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
Yardbarker
New York Mets, Texas Rangers Could Become Trade Partners
Fresh off their mega signing of Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million, the Texas Rangers could become trade partners with the New York Mets. According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Rangers could explore a trade for Mets catcher James McCann. As Olney notes, by trading McCann the Mets could shed some of the backstop's $24 million salary, in which he is owed across the next two seasons. McCann has caught 12 of deGrom's starts across 75.2 innings since joining the Mets.
Jeff Bagwell desperately trying to set Astros back is good for Yankees
Houston Astros Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell encountered a conundrum this offseason after being welcomed further into the team’s Circle of Trust around Jim Crane: How do we take a World Series champion and completely alter its method of thinking?. According to Bagwell’s media availability following the Jose Abreu...
Phillies make a splash in the free agent market
The Philadelphia Phillies are looking towards a big 2023 season, and apparently, shortstop is the first place of improvement. According to multiple reports, Trea Turner, formerly of the Nationals and Dodgers, has agreed to an 11 year, 300-million-dollar deal to play infield in Philadelphia. This past October, the Phillies made an improbable run through the National League playoffs, reaching the World Series, before falling to Houston.
Cardinals must keep this prospect out of Sean Murphy trade talks
The St. Louis Cardinals need to replace Yadier Molina, who retired at the end of this season. Sean Murphy makes a lot of sense, but it’ll cost them. Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics is one of the best two-way catchers in all of baseball, which is why he’s in such high demand. Oakland’s fire sale has lasted the better part of the last three offseasons, with Matt Olson and other young stars traded away for prospect capital.
Predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals at the Winter Meetings
What will the Cardinals end up doing at the Winter Meetings this week?. The St. Louis Cardinals hot stove began to heat up in the days leading up to the Winter Meetings, and today marks the beginning of what is usually the most active week of the off-season among all Major League teams.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Bryan Reynolds trade rumor, winter meetings, more
The winter meetings begin today and there has been a bit of a thawing of the market in the lead-up. Jacob deGrom was the headline move on Friday, as he signed a massive contract with the Rangers. The news of the day on Saturday was Pirates’ star outfielder Bryan Reynolds requesting a trade. Trade requests mean less in MLB than in the NFL or NBA, but given the Pirates’ general state as a franchise, Reynolds could very well be available. The Braves were rumored to make a run at Reynolds at the trade deadline in 2021 and have been rumored to be making a strong push for him this time around as well.
Baltimore Orioles pursuing 2-time All-Star pitcher in MLB free agency
The Baltimore Orioles have reportedly jumped into the chase for one of the top pitchers remaining in MLB free agency.
Brian Cashman’s Aaron Judge updates show how big of a mistake Yankees’ extension was
The day after the Winter Meetings began, the New York Yankees, clueless as always, announced a contract extension for general manager Brian Cashman. It was something fans always knew was coming … but yet again the timing couldn’t be more disheartening. Yankees fans are waiting for any news...
Yardbarker
New York Mets add another bullpen flier
On Friday morning, it was announced that the New York Mets signed relief pitcher, Jimmy Yacabonis to a minor-league contract. For the Mets, yet another bullpen arm now added at this early point in the offseason. It started with the re-signing of Edwin Diaz right off the bat of free...
3 MLB free agents Mariners must avoid
For the first time in 21 years, the Seattle Mariners advanced to the MLB postseason. Manager Scott Service has been fantastic as the leader of this clubhouse and integral in finally getting over the hump. AL Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez is back for his second season in the majors, and he already looks like one of the best talents in the league.
Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade
The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rangers to Make Historic Hire
The Texas Rangers are preparing to hire Michaelene Courtis away from the San Diego Padres in a move that would make her the highest-ranking woman to serve in the club's baseball operations. The Dallas Morning News reported the impending move on Sunday night from Major League Baseball’s winter meetings in...
Chicago Bulls Rumors: Latest report hints at who might be available via trade
After the Chicago Bulls lost their third-straight Sunday night in a 110-101 defeat to Sacramento, they dropped to 9-14 on the season and have dropped seven of their last 10 games. Now sitting at the 12 spot in the Eastern Conference, the season looks all but lost. The Bulls have...
FanSided
299K+
Followers
578K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0