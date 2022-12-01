Read full article on original website
Oil hits lowest since January on creeping economic uncertainty
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Global oil prices slid to their lowest since January on Tuesday, extending a downward trend as growing concerns about global demand offset any bullish effects from an EU-led price cap on Russian oil sales.
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
New survey discovers why most people don’t recycle
KSNF/KODE — More than three-quarters of people around the world think recycling is important, but key barriers must be overcome to encourage them to act, according to a new study. A joint survey by the World Economic Forum, SAP and Qualtrics questioned people in different parts of the world about their attitudes to climate change and […]
