Australia defender Souttar takes on the greats at World Cup
AL RAYYAN – From a World Cup -threatening knee injury to marking Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe at soccer's biggest tournament, it’s been a wild ride for Australia defender Harry Souttar. Now, after a 2-1 loss to Argentina on Saturday and elimination from the World Cup, it’s back...
Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win
AL WAKRAH – Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time.
Flash flood kills nine at church gathering in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG – At least nine people died and eight others were missing in South Africa after a flash flood swept away members of a church congregation along the Jukskei River in Johannesburg, rescue officials said Sunday. The dead and missing were all part of the congregation, which was conducting...
Serbia charged by FIFA for team, fans conduct at World Cup
DOHA – FIFA brought disciplinary charges against Serbia on Monday for alleged misconduct by players and fans including offensive chants at a World Cup match against Switzerland. Tensions flared in the stands and on the field in a rematch of their stormy game at the 2018 World Cup that...
Indonesia's Mt. Semeru eruption buries homes, damages bridge
SUMBERWULUH – Improved weather conditions Monday allowed rescuers to resume evacuation efforts and a search for possible victims after the highest volcano on Indonesia’s most densely populated island erupted, triggered by monsoon rains. Mount Semeru in Lumajang district in East Java province spewed thick columns of ash more...
