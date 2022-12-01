Read full article on original website
Shoppers Say These Under-$30 Festive Holiday Pajamas Are So ‘Luxurious’ They’ve Stopped Buying All Others
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s finally cozy season which means you have an excuse to stay in PJs all day (not that you even needed a reason). We believe you can never have too many pajama sets on hand, especially when they’re stylish, comfortable, and affordable. Bonus points if they are on trend for the upcoming holiday season. If you haven’t found a pair you don’t want to take off yet, you’re in luck: Amazon shoppers found the most luxurious and festive two-piece set that’s just under $30.
TEN C Extends Winter Range with First-Ever Outerwear Capsule
Italian menswear label Ten C has announced it will launch a mini capsule collection for the upcoming holiday season. The new arrival marks the first time that the brand has put together a capsule collection, expanding on its traditional bi-annual drop calendar. For the capsule, Ten C selects its Hurricane...
Unifrom Launches Its First Solid Perfume
Emerging Stockholm-based fragrance brand Unifrom is expanding its catalog with the launch of its first solid scent. Since its 2020 founding by Haisam Mohammed, the brand has focused on roll-on fragrances. Now, its new wax-based Solid Perfume arrives in two scents. The “Oud” options features a woodsy aroma with notes of sandalwood, cedarwood, cardamom and black pepper. Next up is “Frankincense” with top ntes of cedar, geranium, orange and jasmine – fusing deep woody elements with striking spicy ones.
Seth Rogen's Houseplant Drops Ceramic Side Table Ashtray
Following the release of a new Gloopy Glaze series featuring a four-piece collection of ceramics encrusted with colorful glass globs, Seth Rogen‘s cannabis and design company, Houseplant, returns with a new Side Table Ashtray creation. Arriving in a retro-modern aesthetic, the side table consists of a stainless steel stand fitted with a protruding handle and a removable porcelain tray.
Elevate Your Strategy With Gucci’s Decorative Wooden Chessboard
Who said strategy games can’t look good as well? Definitely not Gucci with the release of its Decorative Wooden Chessboard. The elevated take on the classic strategy game arrives in a beige and ebony varnished mahogany wood with printed and solid-colored tiles. Whether it be a knight or king, all of the cast iron and aluminum alloy chess pieces in black and ivory are complete with the Gucci logo.
LOEWE’s SS23 Elephant Bag is An Accessory You’ll Never Forget
Jonathan Anderson’s LOEWE is always here to make you smile, constantly delivering quirky renditions of simplistic silhouettes. In recent memory, the luxury label has provided mouth-watering doughnut sets, crystal-crusted reflective tees, and sinkhole-plunged Cubi and Amazon 15 bags taken from its Fall/Winter 2022 offering. Now, LOEWE morphs its Spring/Summer...
You Can Now Shop JW Anderson's Daring SS23 and Resort 2023 Collections
Jonathan Anderson‘s eponymous label — JW Anderson — took the fashion month by storm with his men’s Spring/Summer 2023 and women’s Resort 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week, and now the collections from each season have been released. With a reconfigured take on his...
Dr. Martens’ Made in England Line Presents a Colorful Batch of 1461 Silhouettes
Dr. Martens’ Made in England line has just presented a new pack of its classic 1461 silhouette, and the four new additions to the footwear roster are coming in a collection of two subtle and two vibrant colorways. As one of the footwear brand’s most popular and iconic silhouettes...
The Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit "Black/Smoke Grey" Receives a Release Date
Update: The Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit “Black/Smoke Grey” is now scheduled to launch via Nike and select retailers at a price of $200 USD on December 29 alongside the silhouette’s “Mineral Slate/Magma Orange” look. For more information, check out the initial coverage of the sneaker’s reveal below.
Footpatrol and Mizuno Team Up for Football-Inspired "Post Match" Collection
Following its three-way footwear collaboration with ASICS and Helen Kirkum, Footpatrol joins Mizuno for a game-ready collection celebrating British football heritage and the former’s 20th anniversary. Dubbed “Post Match,” Footpatrol reimagines its collaborator’s Contender silhouette, which will be released along with a football jersey destined for victory. The 1995...
Take a First Look at the Denim Tears x Dior Mules
Following the Pre-Fall 2023 showcase at the Pyramids of Giza in Cairo, we now get a preview of more footwear dropping via Tremaine Emory‘s guest capsule with Dior. Having shared a number of early collaborative sneaker designs featuring Rastafarian and African American flag-inspired accents over the weekend, Dior Men’s Head Footwear Designer, Thibo Denis now offers a first look at a new set of mules for the colder seasons.
HOKA ONE ONE Presents Futuristic PROJECT CLIFTON Runners
French athletic shoe company HOKA ONE ONE has presented its latest offering, building upon its award-winning Clifton running series with a new futuristic PROJECT CLIFTON silhouette. While mainly known for its all-terrain trail runners, the upcoming pairs are adapted more for the urban sprawl, featured in clean “Goblin Blue,” “Blanc De Blanc,” and “Black” colorways.
Matt Copson’s Arnold & Son Spiderweb Watch Is up for Auction at Phillips New York TimeForArt
Arnold & Son has commissioned British artist Matt Copson for a luminous spiderweb-inspired timepiece that will be sold at the Phillips New York’s TimeForArt auction later this week. With every bespoke artist timepiece sold at the biennial TimeForArt auction, all the proceeds will benefit the namesake non-profit art institution committed to promoting and supporting forward-thinking contemporary artists.
The Macallan Mounts Permanent Artwork by Jorge Méndez Blake at Bass Museum
Launching The Macallan M Collection with a special performance by James Blake. The Macallan is globally renowned for the distinctive character of its single malt whiskies ever since it was established in 1824 by Alexander Reid on a plateau above the River Spey in north-east Scotland. This year, the brand...
The Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit "Mineral Slate" Launches this Month
Update: Nike has now revealed the official release date for the Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit “Mineral Slate/Magma Orange” to be December 29. At a price of $200 USD, it will be available via Nike and select retailers alongside its “Black/Smoke Grey” counterpart. For more information, check out the full story below.
RTFKT Ventures Into the Real World With Cryptokicks iRL Sneaker
Nike’s Web3-based RTFKT Studios is now tackling the real world with its new Cryptokicks iRL sneaker. Paying homage to the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Mag, the Cryptokicks iRL is RTFKT’s first smart sneaker. With a futuristic basketball-shoe design, the shoes feature auto-lacing technology, gesture control, walk detection, lighting segments, app connectivity, wireless charging and more. Coming in four colorways, the Ice, Space Matter, Stone and Blackout editions voyage from silver shades to cosmic hues of black complete with several colors.
Supreme x Timberland Fall 2022 Collaboration
Following the release of its latest True Religion collaboration, Supreme has come together with Timberland for a Fall 2022 release. Made exclusively for Supreme, the upcoming collaboration serves to continue the New York imprint’s collaborative relationship with the outdoor footwear label, which last resulted in a New York Yankees-themed Field Boot release.
Salehe Bembury Announces Release Date for His New Balance 990v2 "Sand Be the Time"
Salehe Bembury has taken to his Instagram to announce an official release date and debut the campaign for his latest collaboration with New Balance: the 990v2 “Sand Be the Time.” Bembury first teased the “Sand Be the Time” during Paris Fashion Week this past June, and since then has gradually amplified the messaging around it by seeding it out to his famous friends and sneaker influencers like Tyler “Arab Lincoln” Mansour — building excitement to a fever pitch before its official arrival, as he’s been doing since his first effort with New Balance in 2020.
Take Another Look at Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra "Champagne" and "Purple"
Following a first look, we now have another look at Drake‘s NOCTA x Hot Step Air Terra “Champagne” and “Purple.” The tonal “Purple” take was originally seen on Drake‘s Instagram last month and centers around a striking lavender tone contrasted by subtle white elements.
New Balance Teases Green-Dominant 990v3 MADE in USA
The holidays are in full swing and there will be many, many sneakers on shoppings lists. While there is an endless assortment of kicks to choose from, New Balance has come correct with a tasteful selection of 990v2’s and 990v3’s as of late — from a classic “White/Blue” iteration to a limited “Montréal” collaboration with JJJJound.
