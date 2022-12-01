Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Overnight freezing temperatures cause icy Monday morning commuteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Portland Thorns head coach resigns, Christmas Ships Parade returns for 68th yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: City council jumpstarts city's new homelessness plan with $27M cash infusion and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: 'Tripledemic' fills local hospitals, urgent care centersEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
hypebeast.com
Bobby Hundreds Teases 'Pokémon' x The Hundreds Collaboration
Building on The Hundreds‘ extensive lineup of sought-after collaborations, Bobby Hundreds recently teased an upcoming release with Pokémon. Taking to Instagram, the American streetwear figure shared a post revealing the release date for the team-up and shared that NFT holders in the Adam Bomb Squad and Badam Bomb Squad would get first access. The initial reveal shows The Hundreds’ signature text logo reimagined with Pikachu’s head replacing the usual Adam Bomb.
hypebeast.com
This Nike Dunk Low Celebrates the “Year of the Rabbit”
As 2023 approaches, is gearing up to celebrate the new year with a slew of Chinese zodiac-inspired releases. Associated with the Earthly Branch symbol “卯,” 2023’s “Year Of The Rabbit” silhouette sees soft and gentile traits and is thought to be the luckiest of all animals in the twelve-year cycle.
hypebeast.com
The Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit "Black/Smoke Grey" Receives a Release Date
Update: The Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit “Black/Smoke Grey” is now scheduled to launch via Nike and select retailers at a price of $200 USD on December 29 alongside the silhouette’s “Mineral Slate/Magma Orange” look. For more information, check out the initial coverage of the sneaker’s reveal below.
hypebeast.com
Telfar's Shopping Bag Gets the Patent Leather Treatment
After a metallic Mosse Knuckles collaboration, a circular Eastpak team-up and a slew of fluffy UGG crossovers, Telfar has introduced its most refined slate of Shopping Bags to date: the patent leather collection. Arriving in both black and red iterations, the newest Bushwick Birkins gush with double-take-worthy, glossy finishes. The...
hypebeast.com
Seth Rogen's Houseplant Drops Ceramic Side Table Ashtray
Following the release of a new Gloopy Glaze series featuring a four-piece collection of ceramics encrusted with colorful glass globs, Seth Rogen‘s cannabis and design company, Houseplant, returns with a new Side Table Ashtray creation. Arriving in a retro-modern aesthetic, the side table consists of a stainless steel stand fitted with a protruding handle and a removable porcelain tray.
hypebeast.com
Baracuta and Our Legacy WORK SHOP Go Sustainable for G9 Harrington Jacket Collaboration
Baracuta shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to international collaborations with industry titans, having recently joined forces with ENGINEERED GARMENTS and Junya Watanabe for reimagined takes on the label’s G9 Harrington Jacket. Now, the English imprint is uniting with Sweden-based label Our Legacy for a sustainable...
hypebeast.com
Supreme x Timberland Fall 2022 Collaboration
Following the release of its latest True Religion collaboration, Supreme has come together with Timberland for a Fall 2022 release. Made exclusively for Supreme, the upcoming collaboration serves to continue the New York imprint’s collaborative relationship with the outdoor footwear label, which last resulted in a New York Yankees-themed Field Boot release.
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
Succeeding its second seasonal drop dominated by wintertime treats, Palace is now preparing to release the Week 3 drop of its Holiday 2022 collection. The third delivery features a variety of hefty garments ideal for layering alongside GORE-TEX outerwear, Polartec fleeces, and spooky Tri-Ferg tees. The Holiday 2022 Week 3...
hypebeast.com
'Chainsaw Man' Graces the Cover of 'Nylon Japan'
Nylon Japan has unveiled its cover stars for its February 2023 issue. For its special edition, the magazine will feature the titular Chainsaw Man on its front cover, whom Nylon Japan describes as the “new generation anti-hero.” Meanwhile his nemesis, Katana Man will grace the inner cover for the Chainsaw Man issue.
hypebeast.com
Dr. Martens’ Made in England Line Presents a Colorful Batch of 1461 Silhouettes
Dr. Martens’ Made in England line has just presented a new pack of its classic 1461 silhouette, and the four new additions to the footwear roster are coming in a collection of two subtle and two vibrant colorways. As one of the footwear brand’s most popular and iconic silhouettes...
hypebeast.com
Unifrom Launches Its First Solid Perfume
Emerging Stockholm-based fragrance brand Unifrom is expanding its catalog with the launch of its first solid scent. Since its 2020 founding by Haisam Mohammed, the brand has focused on roll-on fragrances. Now, its new wax-based Solid Perfume arrives in two scents. The “Oud” options features a woodsy aroma with notes of sandalwood, cedarwood, cardamom and black pepper. Next up is “Frankincense” with top ntes of cedar, geranium, orange and jasmine – fusing deep woody elements with striking spicy ones.
hypebeast.com
Essentials: Jakob Hetzer
For our latest installment of Essentials, we speak to Jakob Hetzer, a designer & creative consultant born in Detroit, raised in Germany, and now based in Los Angeles. Having amassed a dedicated following early on through his unique personal style, often balancing refined simplicity with functional details and grit, he continues to interact with the community through his eponymous product line described as “- A CONVERSATION.” Delivering products that range from copper dye trucker jackets to goat skin gloves and handmade .925 silver jewelry, the label acts at a pace not determined by commercial standards, but by what is felt to be essential at the given moment.
hypebeast.com
Exploring the Potential
Fermented foods have been a staple in Korea throughout its history. Korean “jang” (Korean fermented sauce) is left in a pot for several months to years to silently ferment before waiting for the right moment to come out, which is why making genuine fermented K-sauces is trickier than any other food. You cannot predict how it will taste, as its flavor heavily depends on many variables including the quality of ingredients, kinds of microbes at work, surrounding environment and fermentation period. Jang is truly the result of collaboration between man, nature and microorganisms. So how can these dynamic and diverse flavors be shared beyond Korea? We visited a man who can answer this question.
hypebeast.com
RTFKT Ventures Into the Real World With Cryptokicks iRL Sneaker
Nike’s Web3-based RTFKT Studios is now tackling the real world with its new Cryptokicks iRL sneaker. Paying homage to the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Mag, the Cryptokicks iRL is RTFKT’s first smart sneaker. With a futuristic basketball-shoe design, the shoes feature auto-lacing technology, gesture control, walk detection, lighting segments, app connectivity, wireless charging and more. Coming in four colorways, the Ice, Space Matter, Stone and Blackout editions voyage from silver shades to cosmic hues of black complete with several colors.
hypebeast.com
The ASICS EX89 Debuts at Culture Cartel 2022
Basketball trainers from the late 1980s typically featured white bases, but the. GEL-EXTREME proved to be a style renegade by embracing bold color-blocking influenced by team jerseys. Today, its spiritual successor, the EX89, is updated with team-centric colorways once again, in addition to neutral renditions constructed with classic lifestyle materials.
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Denim Tears x Dior Mules
Following the Pre-Fall 2023 showcase at the Pyramids of Giza in Cairo, we now get a preview of more footwear dropping via Tremaine Emory‘s guest capsule with Dior. Having shared a number of early collaborative sneaker designs featuring Rastafarian and African American flag-inspired accents over the weekend, Dior Men’s Head Footwear Designer, Thibo Denis now offers a first look at a new set of mules for the colder seasons.
hypebeast.com
You Can Now Shop JW Anderson's Daring SS23 and Resort 2023 Collections
Jonathan Anderson‘s eponymous label — JW Anderson — took the fashion month by storm with his men’s Spring/Summer 2023 and women’s Resort 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week, and now the collections from each season have been released. With a reconfigured take on his...
hypebeast.com
Cooler Master Is Creating an "Orb X" Gaming Pod
Cooler Master is ready to take your gaming experience to the next level with the Orb X. The ultra-private gaming pod keeps distractions out and secures the occupant in with an automated shuttle dome enclosure. While inside, gamers will face an immersive viewing experience where a single 34” monitor or three 27” monitors can be configured.
hypebeast.com
Hysteric Glamour and WIND AND SEA Reconnect for Punk Staples
Following a highly-anticipated collaboration with Kiko Kostadinov and ASICS, Hysteric Glamour returns with an expansive series of winter staples in collaboration with WIND AND SEA. Created by then-21-year-old artist Nobuhiko Kitamura in 1984, Hysteric Glamour’s vibrant designs take inspiration from ’60s and ’70s American pop culture, offering a youthful Americana spin on classic silhouettes.
hypebeast.com
Lamborghini and RHUDE Come Together for a Luxurious Capsule
During Art Basel in Miami this past weekend, Automobili Lamborghini and RHUDE unveiled a luxurious capsule collection that merges automotive innovation with striking fashion. Taking over the Lamborghini Beach Lounge, the special range is designed in honor of the first all-terrain super sports car, the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, which was also introduced this past weekend.
Comments / 0