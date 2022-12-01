ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

qcnews.com

Rock containing hate speech thrown through Charlotte daycare window: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Crash involving tractor-trailer closes ramp from I-77 North to I-85 South

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was seriously injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the ramp from northbound Interstate 77 to I-85 South Tuesday morning, according to officials. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 5:15 a.m. near exit 13B toward...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Rock with hate speech thrown through daycare window connected to Nov. case

CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Rock Hill community garden dealing with theft, property damage

Rock Hill non-profit Victory Gardens International deals with theft and building damage after someone broke into a community garden area and stole $5,000 worth of equipment. The group is working through the setback and hopes to run in January. Rock Hill community garden dealing with theft, property …. Rock Hill...
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Raccoon marks Gaston County’s 13th rabies case

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gastonia dog killed a rabid raccoon on Nov. 30, and Gaston County Police say it is the county’s 13th case of the year. A family in the 3400 block of Autumn Drive says their dog killed the animal in their backyard.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire

Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in Salisbury, authorities confirm with Queen City News. 2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire. Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in...
SALISBURY, NC
WFAE

Juvenile charged with murder in CMS student's shooting death

A Rocky River High School student who was shot after getting off a school bus in east Charlotte Wednesday afternoon died of his injuries Friday. Investigators said Nahzir Taylor, 17, was shot on Lanza Drive near Robinson Church Road. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced soon after that a juvenile was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Man's body found in rural Catawba County, deputies say

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — An investigation is underway after the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said a man's body was discovered Saturday afternoon. Deputies said someone reported finding the body just before 4 p.m. along Lee Cline Road, near the intersection with Eckard Road in the northern part of the county. The sheriff's office said the body appeared to be that of an adult male, but an approximate age and race were not established just yet.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC

