Second teen dies from injuries in shooting near north Charlotte park: CMPD
A second teenager has died from their injuries following a shooting that occurred in November in north Charlotte, CMPD said.
qcnews.com
18-year-old dies from shooting that also killed brother at northwest Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The brother of a 17-year-old that was shot and killed in November has also died from his injuries in the shooting. Dominic Salazar, 18, died on Monday from injuries that he got from a shooting at Fred Alexander Park on Nov. 15. Salazar’s brother, 17-year-old Damien...
qcnews.com
Crash involving tractor-trailer closes ramp from I-77 North to I-85 South
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was seriously injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the ramp from northbound Interstate 77 to I-85 South Tuesday morning, according to officials. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 5:15 a.m. near exit 13B toward...
qcnews.com
Rock Hill community garden dealing with theft, property damage
Rock Hill non-profit Victory Gardens International deals with theft and building damage after someone broke into a community garden area and stole $5,000 worth of equipment. The group is working through the setback and hopes to run in January. Rock Hill community garden dealing with theft, property …. Rock Hill...
CMPD: Person in custody over rock with hate speech thrown through Charlotte daycare
A rock containing hate speech and threats toward children was thrown through a daycare window on Monday and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said it is tied to last week's park ranger shooting.
qcnews.com
Trial for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer who struck, killed man with patrol car in 2017 begins Monday
On Monday, CMPD officer Phillip Barker’s criminal trial regarding the death of 28-year-old James Short will begin. Trial for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer who …. On Monday, CMPD officer Phillip Barker’s criminal trial regarding the death of 28-year-old James Short will begin. Prison reform. Teen mom and baby missing...
1 person killed in north Charlotte motorcycle accident: Medic
The deadly crash happened at the corner of Statesville Road and Spector Drive.
Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
qcnews.com
1 killed when car leaves road, hits guide wire and tree in Rock Hill, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was killed when his car left the roadway and struck a tree in Rock Hill early Sunday morning, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Authorities said the crash happened on Dec. 4 around 12:49 a.m. in the 200 block...
WBTV
Suspect charged after stolen delivery truck leads police through Rowan, Stanly counties
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has been charged after they led police on a chase through two counties on Sunday. According to the Rockwell Police Department, the chase began in Salisbury after a Hertz-rented Amazon vehicle was stolen. The driver led authorities through the Town of Rockwell before...
qcnews.com
Raccoon marks Gaston County’s 13th rabies case
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gastonia dog killed a rabid raccoon on Nov. 30, and Gaston County Police say it is the county’s 13th case of the year. A family in the 3400 block of Autumn Drive says their dog killed the animal in their backyard.
qcnews.com
2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire
Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in Salisbury, authorities confirm with Queen City News. 2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire. Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in...
Juvenile charged with murder in CMS student's shooting death
A Rocky River High School student who was shot after getting off a school bus in east Charlotte Wednesday afternoon died of his injuries Friday. Investigators said Nahzir Taylor, 17, was shot on Lanza Drive near Robinson Church Road. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced soon after that a juvenile was...
Man's body found in rural Catawba County, deputies say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — An investigation is underway after the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said a man's body was discovered Saturday afternoon. Deputies said someone reported finding the body just before 4 p.m. along Lee Cline Road, near the intersection with Eckard Road in the northern part of the county. The sheriff's office said the body appeared to be that of an adult male, but an approximate age and race were not established just yet.
Two separate attacks reported at Blackhawk Hardware near the Myers Park area
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released photos this week of a suspect accused of robbing the Blackhawk Hardware and Garden Center before reportedly attacking an employee.
‘That was not him’: Ex-wife of man killed during Rowan County house fire says he was suffering mentally
The incident began at 12:38 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at a home on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell.
9 students charged after large brawl breaks out at a North Carolina high school: police
The brawl happened on Friday, Dec. 2, inside the local school. As Statesville officers arrived at the scene, they helped student resource officers with separating those involved.
Man charged with murder after deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 42-year-old man in southwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers responded to a shooting around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 in the 500 block of Skipwith Place where they found […]
