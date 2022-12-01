Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:58 p.m. EST
Man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker gets 21 years in prison. LOS ANGELES (AP) — The man who shot and wounded Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole her French bulldogs last year has taken a plea deal and was sentenced to 21 years in prison. The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office says James Howard Jackson pleaded no contest Monday to one count of attempted murder. He was one of three men and two accomplices who participated in the robbery. Authorities say the Lady Gaga connection was a coincidence. The motive was the value of the French bulldogs, a breed that can run into the thousands of dollars. Detectives do not believe the thieves knew the dogs belonged to the musician.
'Not how you treat friends.' Biden's climate plan strains trade ties with Europe
The world's biggest economic relationship has hit a rough patch.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Herschel Walker's Georgia Runoff Hopes Just Got Bleaker
An expert told Newsweek that Walker even being within striking distance of a Senate seat as a "scandal-plagued, rookie politician with no qualifications," is an achievement.
US futures inch down, oil higher after Russia price cap pact
U.S. futures dipped and oil prices rose Monday after the European Union and the Group of Seven democracies agreed on a boycott of most Russian oil and committed to a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian exports. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials and the S&P 500 were...
WU N2K 120622
Russia blames Ukraine for airbase drone attack, Real ID requirement pushed, and the latest on the North Carolina power attacks. Here is everything you Need2Know for Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
Ukrainian officials report missile attacks across country in latest barrage of Russian strikes
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials report missile attacks across country in latest barrage of Russian strikes. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Trump news – live: GOP pushback on Trump’s Constitution remark but stop short of disqualifying him from 2024
Republican Senators sought to distance themselves from former president Donald Trump’s remarks where he called for parts of the Constitution to be terminated but stopped short of saying whether the unprecedented proposals should disqualify him from running in 2024.“Kind of at a loss for words,” Senator John Cornyn of Texas told The Independent, while his GOP counterpart in Louisiana has this to say: “The Constitution can be amended. The Constitution can be interpreted, but the Constitution can’t be suspended.”While speaking on CNN, however, Sen Cornyn’s assessment of Trump’s posturing fell along the same lines as Sen John Thune and...
Russian President Vladimir Putin has driven across a bridge to Crimea after the span's repairs from a truck bomb attack
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has driven across a bridge to Crimea after the span's repairs from a truck bomb attack. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Feds arrest ex-Florida Rep. David Rivera, who had $50 million consulting deal with Venezuela oil giant's U.S. affiliate
ATLANTA (AP) — Feds arrest ex-Florida Rep. David Rivera, who had $50 million consulting deal with Venezuela oil giant's U.S. affiliate. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Bulgaria rejects media report about refugee shot at border
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria rejected accusations that its border guards shot a Syrian refugee in October after a video released Monday showed a man being fired at on European country's border with Turkey. The footage of an asylum-seeker being hit with live ammunition on Oct. 3 was part...
G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in, Russia will only sell at market price
The Group of Seven price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday as the West tries to limit Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine, but Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production. As the world's key shipping and insurance firms are based in G7 countries, the cap could make it difficult for Moscow to sell its oil for a higher price. FRANCE 24's Leo McGuinn tells us more.
Ukraine's air force says it shot down more than 60 missiles among 70 fired by Russian forces in latest launches
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's air force says it shot down more than 60 missiles among 70 fired by Russian forces in latest launches. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
N. Korea fires artillery near border in warning to S. Korea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired about 130 artillery rounds on Monday into the water near its western and eastern sea borders with South Korea, the latest military action contributing to worsening relations between the neighbors. North Korea’s military said the firings were a warning against ongoing...
Stocks open lower on Wall Street, crude oil prices climb
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, with the exception of energy companies, which rose along with the price of oil. Crude prices were up almost 3% early Monday after a group of world leaders agreed to a boycott of most Russian oil and China loosened some COVID restrictions. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%. The Dow Jones Indsutrial Average of 30 major blue chip companies was down 0.5%. Treasury yields rose. V.F. Corp., which makes Vans shoes and The North Face outdoor gear, sank after cutting its revenue forecast and announcing the departure of its CEO.
Russia's military says it intercepted Ukrainian drones that attacked two Russian air bases, debris killed 3 servicemen
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's military says it intercepted Ukrainian drones that attacked two Russian air bases, debris killed 3 servicemen. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Ukraine leader defiant as drone strikes hit Russia again
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Drones struck inside Russia’s border with Ukraine Tuesday in the second day of attacks exposing the vulnerability of some of Moscow’s most important military sites, observers said. Ukrainian officials did not formally confirm carrying out drone strikes inside Russia, and they have maintained ambiguity over previous high-profile attacks. But Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhail Podolyak taunted Moscow in comments on Twitter, and Britain’s Defense Ministry said Russia was likely to consider the attacks on Russian bases more than 500 kilometers (300 miles) from the border with Ukraine as “some of the most strategically significant failures of force protection since its invasion of Ukraine.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian authorities will “take the necessary measures” to enhance protection of key facilities. Russian bloggers who generally maintain contacts with officials in their country’s military criticized the lack of defensive measures.
