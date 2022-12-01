Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
New Christmas Book Celebrates the 1960s and '70sHerbie J PilatoWest Hollywood, CA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State advances to third-consecutive Sweet 16, sweeps No. 6 USCThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls’ Basketball, Week 3
After three weeks of action here’s where things stand in the Long Beach girls’ basketball world with a list of this week’s games below the standings box. Note: Standings based on reported results. Coaches can report scores/weekly results as well as schedule listings to Mike@The562.org. 0-1 20...
Basketball: Long Beach Poly Boys Earn Frustrating Win Against Dominguez
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The Long Beach Poly...
Long Beach Poly’s Tyson Ruffins Named to All-American Bowl
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. Long Beach Poly senior...
Boys’ Soccer: Wilson Plays Downey To A Draw
He562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. A late equalizer off the head of Ian Bond salvaged a point for Wilson boys’ soccer in a 1-1...
Women’s Basketball: Long Beach State Closes Out Cal Baptist for Home Win
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. Long Beach State overcame a slow shooting night and led wire-to-wire on Saturday evening, defeating Cal Baptist, 67-59, at Walter Pyramid. Defense was the key for Long Beach State as they forced the...
Obituary: Keith Hansen, Longtime Administrator and Encourager, Passes at 73
Every community is like a tapestry, with many individual threads woven together into a whole. The Long Beach community lost a vital piece of its tapestry last weekend with the unexpected and sudden passing of Keith Hansen, a longtime school administrator, volunteer, and encourager. Hansen was 73 years old, and died of a heart attack Saturday after returning home from his morning run.
The 562
Long Beach, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT
Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.https://www.the562.org
Comments / 0