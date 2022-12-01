ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The 562

STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls’ Basketball, Week 3

After three weeks of action here’s where things stand in the Long Beach girls’ basketball world with a list of this week’s games below the standings box. Note: Standings based on reported results. Coaches can report scores/weekly results as well as schedule listings to Mike@The562.org. 0-1 20...
The 562

Long Beach Poly’s Tyson Ruffins Named to All-American Bowl

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. Long Beach Poly senior...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Boys’ Soccer: Wilson Plays Downey To A Draw

He562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. A late equalizer off the head of Ian Bond salvaged a point for Wilson boys’ soccer in a 1-1...
The 562

Obituary: Keith Hansen, Longtime Administrator and Encourager, Passes at 73

Every community is like a tapestry, with many individual threads woven together into a whole. The Long Beach community lost a vital piece of its tapestry last weekend with the unexpected and sudden passing of Keith Hansen, a longtime school administrator, volunteer, and encourager. Hansen was 73 years old, and died of a heart attack Saturday after returning home from his morning run.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

The 562

Long Beach, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

 https://www.the562.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy