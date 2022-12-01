ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

evgrieve.com

Sunday's parting shot

The annual Tompkins Square Park holiday tree lighting is NEXT Sunday, Dec. 11, from 4-5 p.m. (Details here.) This is a photo of how the tree looks tonight (Dec. 4)... hopefully the Parks Department will have the wiring/lighting figured out by then...
evgrieve.com

DA-hosted East Village gun buyback nets 16 firearms this past Saturday

The Manhattan District Attorney's office hosted a gun buyback on Saturday that yielded 16 firearms. The event occurred at Gethsemane Garden Baptist Church on Seventh Street between Avenue B and Avenue C. Participants could receive a $200 bank card and an iPad for handguns or assault rifles; a $25 bank card for rifles, shotguns or airguns — and no questions asked.
MANHATTAN, NY
evgrieve.com

Do you have what it takes to be NYC's Director of Rodent Mitigation?

ICYMI. This was well-covered this past week (spotted first on Gothamist) ... sharing nonetheless since it involves a topic near and dear to all: RATS. 😍. NYC is hiring a director of rodent mitigation. (Listing here.) Cutting-and-pasting from the job description:. Do you have what it takes to do the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
evgrieve.com

EVG Etc.: Remembering Aline Kominsky-Crumb; artists raising money for Ukraine

Some recent headlines from other sources include... • Remembering Aline Kominsky-Crumb (The New Yorker ... The Associated Press ... Artforum) • The Times talked with several men who said they were drugged at gay bars in the city, including the Boiler Room on Fourth Street; the NYPD is now investigating two recent deaths as homicides (The New York Times)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Beth Torres

Brooklyn apartments as low as $375 a month in new affordable building

Some winners of the 1921 Atlantic Apartments affordable housing lottery will qualify for studio apartment rentals of $375 per month. This is in Brooklyn, where the average monthly rent for studios is $3,350. If you do the math, that’s a savings of $2,975 a month... or $35,700 in a year. Maybe not Powerball territory but a nice chunk of cash just the same.
BROOKLYN, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location

A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
CBS New York

DSNY announces new trash pickup times start April 1, 2023

NEW YORK -- The New York City Department of Sanitation has officially announced new rules to reduce the amount of time trash can be left on the street for pickup. Starting April 1, 2023, garbage can be taken out after 6 p.m. and must be in a secure container. Currently, garbage can be left out after 4 p.m. Bundled cardboard can be left next to the secure containers, and garbage bags can be left directly on the curb only after 8 p.m. Buildings with nine or more residential units can opt to put the garbage out between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. The changes are meant to reduce the amount of rats and garbage bag eyesores. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BronxVoice

Knock Out Game in the Subway?

MANHATTAN - Another straphanger was attacked in the subway during an early morning ride on the West Side. The victim was sucker punched and knocked to the ground while his attacker rifled through his pockets.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Is it going to snow in NYC this winter?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — While it’s hard to gauge just how much snow New York City will get this season, experts predict a typical Big Apple winter. On average, the city gets about 25 inches but could see 22 to 27 inches from 2022 to 2023, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The temperatures, […]
PIX11

Woman killed in fiery Cross Bronx crash was teacher, coach

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (PIX11) — The day after she was killed in a fiery crash that shut down one of the busiest roadways in the country, Shelly Vilsaint was being honored as a devoted teacher, coach, and member of communities in New York and New Jersey. Vilsaint, 49, was a special education teacher at Frederick […]
94.5 PST

This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas

TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
CRANFORD, NJ

