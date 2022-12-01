Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
The FTX collapse continues to unfold, BlockFi announces bankruptcy filing and Kraken settles a sanctions breach: Hodler’s Digest, Nov. 27 – Dec. 3
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. BlockFi files for...
Bitcoin analysts eye weakening US dollar as BTC price fights for $17K
Bitcoin (BTC) bulls attempted to retake $17,000 into the Dec. 4 weekly close as volatility looked set to return to the market. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD crisscrossing the $17,000 mark — a focal point throughout the weekend. With macro cues still to come, Bitcoin...
Standard Chartered forecasts ‘surprise’ Bitcoin downside after FTX collapse
The value of Bitcoin (BTC) is being touted to drop as low as $5,000 in 2023 according to Standard’s Chartered global research head and chief strategist. As initially reported by Bloomberg, a note to investors published on Dec. 4 from the multinational bank’s chief strategist Eric Robertsen weighed up a potential drop in Bitcoin’s value correlated with a surge in physical gold.
How much is Bitcoin worth today?
Bitcoin (BTC) trades 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It is a market that never sleeps, and the BTC price is constantly changing. It doesn’t matter which currency or commodity is used to measure how much a Bitcoin is worth — BTC is always live and the market is always open.
‘Imminent’ crash for stocks? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts its first full week of December at three-week highs as the bulls and the bears battle on. After a weekly close just above $17,000, BTC/USD seems determined to make the most of relief on stocks and a weakening United States dollar. As the United States gears up...
How can UK-based businesses accept Bitcoin?
No specific regulations govern trading and investment in Bitcoin. However, United Kingdom residents can transact using Bitcoin. Unlike El Salvador, which considers Bitcoin (BTC) to be a legal tender, cryptocurrencies are not treated as currency in the United Kingdom. Instead, HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) categorized cryptocurrencies as digital or crypto assets, which may be liable to capital gains tax or income tax, depending on the circumstances.
How to buy food with Bitcoin?
Bitcoin (BTC) is a dynamic monetary asset with the potential of being both — a commodity and a currency. For instance, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) classified BTC as a commodity, whereas El Salvador made Bitcoin a legal tender in 2021. So, does this make BTC a store...
Brazilian crypto industry gets regulatory clarity amid global uncertainty
As the global crypto community is still licking its wounds from the FTX collapse, a liquidity crisis continues to spread around centralized exchanges and decentralized finance (DeFi) alike. It is soon to be decided whether the coming regulation triggered by FTX’s bankruptcy will bring a silver lining to crypto.
Regulators face public ire after FTX collapse, experts call for coordination
2022 is nearing an end and might go down as one of the most eventful years for the crypto industry owing to the prolonged winter that had wiped more than 70% of the market cap from the top and the barrage of crypto firms imploding. This was mainly due to internal mismanagement and unchecked decision-making process.
Central bank plans to make CBDC 'only legal digital tender' in Indonesia, says gov
Bank of Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo has announced developments in its plans to launch a central bank digital currency, or CBDC, for “various digital economic and financial transactions.”. In a Dec. 5 speech at the central bank’s annual meeting, Warjiyo said the bank planned to release details on the...
Maple Finance cuts ties with Orthogonal Trading over alleged misrepresentation of finances
Blockchain-based institutional capital marketplace Maple Finance announced on Dec. 5 that it plans to cut all ties with Orthogonal Trading due to the alleged misrepresentation of finances following the collapse of FTX. According to Maple Finance, the decision was made because Orthogonal Trading misrepresented its finances over the previous four...
Price analysis 12/5: SPX, DXY, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOGE, MATIC, DOT
It’s the final month of the year and analysts are out with their projections for the next year. In a note to investors, Standard Chartered suggested that “The financial-market surprises of 2023” will include Bitcoin (BTC) price diving to $5,000 at some point in the year. The fall will be triggered by a liquidity crunch, which could result in more bankruptcies and a fall in investor confidence in the crypto sector.
Malta prepares to revise regulatory treatment of NFTs
The Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) is currently reviewing requests to revise the “regulatory treatment” of nonfungible tokens within its Virtual Financial Assets framework. Under the current regulatory framework, NFTs are included within the scope of the Virtual Financial Assets Act, which also includes virtual tokens, virtual financial...
Goldman Sachs reportedly looking to buy crypto firms after FTX collapse
As crypto company valuations are affected by the recent FTX debacle, financial services firm Goldman Sachs is looking to swoop in and invest millions to purchase or invest in crypto firms while the prices are low. In an interview with mainstream media outlet Reuters, Mathew McDermott, an executive at Goldman...
Pakistan launches new laws to expedite CBDC launch by 2025
Regulators worldwide see central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) as a way to enhance fiat capabilities by inheriting the financial prowess of technologies that power cryptocurrencies. Pakistan joined this list by announcing new regulations to ensure the launch of an in-house CBDC by 2025. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) signed...
Michael Saylor on the FTX fiasco: 'Unethical and illegal from the very beginning'
In a recent interview Michael Saylor, the MicroStrategy executive chairman and major Bitcoin (BTC) bull, shared his perspective on the fall of the FTX empire. Saylor said that for years there has been a low-grade “boiling Guerrilla war” between the BTC community opposite the crypto community over industry practices such as, what he repeatedly calls, “shitcoinery."
AAX clients storm exchange's office in Lagos following operations halt
Nigerian customers of the crypto exchange AAX stormed the company’s office in Lagos and harassed its employees after the exchange halted withdrawals, according to a Dec. 3 report by a leading Nigerian news website. Although it's unclear when the assault happened, the Nigerian Blockchain Technology Association Stakeholders (SiBAN) decried...
Bitcoin price consolidation could give way to gains in TON, APE, TWT and AAVE
The United States equities markets shrugged off the hotter-than-expected labor data on Dec. 2 and recovered sharply from their intraday low. This suggests that market observers believe the Federal Reserve may not change its stance of slowing the pace of rate hikes because of the latest jobs data. Although the...
Margin trading vs. Futures: What are the differences?
Margin trading is a strategy that allows investors to buy more assets without using their own funds and borrowing funds from a broker instead. Margin trading in cryptocurrency markets is no different from traditional margin trading. Margin funding is considered a loan to trade a digital asset, where the margin is the money borrowed from a broker and the difference between the total value of the investment and the loan amount.
Crypto lender Genesis allegedly owes $900M to Gemini’s clients: Report
Crypto lender Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) allegedly owe $900 million to Gemini’s clients, according to a Financial Times report disclosed on Dec. 3, citing people familiar with the matter. The issue derives from the FTX dramatic collapse in November. Crypto exchange Gemini operates a...
